Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ABOUT US
Too much brain activity may contribute to memory, attention impairments
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Jun 15, 2017


More brain activity isn't always a positive. New research suggests an excess of neural activity in specific regions of the brain may contribute to memory and attention problems in patients with cognitive impairments like schizophrenia and Alzheimer's.

Too much neural activity can overwhelm the brain. The neurotransmitter Gamma-aminobutyric acid, or GABA, play an important role in inhibiting excess neural activity.

New research suggests deficient GABA transmitters can cause seizures in extreme cases. Insufficient GABA transmission has also been linked to schizophrenia, Alzheimer's and other forms of age-related cognitive decline.

Measuring brain activity is a promising way to analyze brain health and function.

In recent tests, researchers at the University of Nottingham in England blocked GABA transmission in different parts of rats' brains. Rats with deficient GABA transmission performed poorly in memory and attention tests. Brain scans showed GABA disruption in one part of the brain negatively affected neighboring regions.

"Traditionally, memory and attentional impairments in conditions like aging, Alzheimer's disease and schizophrenia have mainly been thought to be caused by reduced neural activity or damage in brain regions such as the prefrontal cortex or hippocampus," psychologist Tobias Bast said in a news release. "However, more recent evidence shows that actually too much activity can be just as detrimental for memory and attention."

Researchers published the results of the experiments this month in the British Journal of Pharmacology.

"We hope that our findings and a deeper understanding of the brain mechanisms underlying impairments in memory and attention will help to develop new treatments for these debilitating problems," Bast said. "Our review highlights potential pharmacological treatments to re-balance aberrant neural activity and restore memory and attention, which we aim to test in future research."

ABOUT US
Czech cave dig reveals details of Neanderthal-human transition
 Washington (UPI) Jun 15, 2017
 The excavation of a cave in the Czech Republic has offered archaeologists evidence of both Neanderthal and human activity in the region between 28,000 and 50,000 years ago. Researchers say the wealth of artifacts has provided insights into the transition from Neanderthals to modern humans. In addition to thousands of animal bones, excavators have recovered stone tools and weaponr ... read more
Related Links
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ABOUT US
Rescuers battle to reach victims of deadly Bangladesh landslides

 Hundreds sick in food poisoning at Mosul displaced camp

 Flower power: gardening as therapy in Poland

 Philippine war refugees facing deadly health risks
ABOUT US
Oyster shells inspire new method to make superstrong, flexible polymers

 New technique enables 3-D printing with paste of silicone particles in water

 Liquids are capable of supporting waves with short wavelengths only

 Metal-ion catalysts and hydrogen peroxide could green up plastics production
ABOUT US
NASA Data Suggest Future May Be Rainier Than Expected

 'Plankton explosion' turns Istanbul's Bosphorus turquoise

 New-generation material removes iodine from water

 Seeing inside coral
ABOUT US
Finding new homes won't help Emperor penguins cope with climate change

 Blight or blessing? How the wolverine embodies Arctic diversity

 Domes of frozen methane may be warning signs for new blow-outs

 Geoscientific evidence for subglacial lakes
ABOUT US
Bee buzzes could help determine how to save their decreasing population

 Dairy dispute sours Belarus-Russia relations

 Spain's 'jamon' conquers China

 Scientists design laser to kill weeds
ABOUT US
Rising sea levels will boost moderate floods in some areas, severe floods in others

 Five dead after strong quake hits Guatemala

 9 children killed as houses collapse in rains in Niger: officials

 Greek island picks up the pieces after 6.3-magnitude quake
ABOUT US
Qatar withdraws peacekeepers from Djibouti-Eritrea border

 Tunisian soldier dead after landmine blast

 Nigerian soldier sentenced to death for 'Boko Haram' murder

 France faces US reservations over UN backing for Sahel force
ABOUT US
How the brain recognizes what the eye sees

 Removal of aging cells could extend human life

 In tense times, top conductor creates UN of orchestras

 Hand-washing is like hitting a reset button in the brain



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement