Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
Tourists evacuate as Category 5 Hurricane Irma nears
By Laurent CZERNIEJEWSKI with Leila MACOR in Miami
 Marigot (AFP) Sept 6, 2017


Officials in Florida's Key West and popular Caribbean tourist islands ordered people to evacuate on Tuesday as Irma, a "potentially catastrophic" Category Five hurricane, was set to make landfall.

The monster hurricane coming on the heels of Harvey, which struck Texas and Louisiana late last month, is expected to hit a string of Caribbean islands including Guadeloupe late Tuesday before heading on to Haiti and Florida.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Irma had strengthened to the most powerful Category Five, packing sustained winds of 300 kilometers (185 miles) per hour.

The front was moving west at 15 miles per hour, and is expected to dump up to 50 centimeters (20 inches) of rain in some areas when it hits land.

"These rainfall amounts may cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides," the NHC warned, calling the storm "potentially catastrophic" and urging that "preparations should be rushed to completion" in the region.

The United Nations program UNICEF warned that Hurricane Irma may affect hundreds of thousands of children and their families in the Caribbean, urging governments in the region to help protect children from the storm.

- 'I am scared' -

Schools and government offices in French overseas territory Guadeloupe have been ordered shut, while hospitals are stocking up on medicines, food and drinking water. People living on shorelines will be moved to safety, authorities said.

The popular holiday destinations of Saint Barthelemy and Saint Martin -- a French territory and a French-Dutch split island respectively -- are expected to be especially hard hit.

Local authorities ordered people living close to the water and other easily flooded areas to take shelter in safe, elevated zones.

"Their life is in danger if they don't take shelter quickly in secured areas," said Prefect Anne Laubies.

The Dutch defense minister said soldiers arrived in the Dutch part of Saint Martin on Monday and two vessels, including one equipped with a helicopter, were in place to help.

The ordered evacuation of 11,000 people living in affected areas on both islands was under way, while churches have also mobilized to help.

In Guadeloupe, families began filing into shelters with their children, along with tourists.

"We came here to protect our little two-year-old boy," said a tourist who only gave his first name Ludovic.

"We hadn't prepared for this disaster scenario. Our rental home is beautiful but it only has bay windows."

In Shada, a shantytown in Cap-Haitien, many were unprepared, unaware a monster storm was looming.

"I didn't know a hurricane was coming because we don't get electricity here so we don't get the news," said Jacquie Pierre.

"I am scared, not just for my life but that of my children and for all of us Haitians; we're like a big family."

Irma's precise path remains unclear, but projections suggest it will head towards the British Virgin Islands before reaching the US territory of Puerto Rico late Wednesday, before passing over the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Bahamas.

Florida expects the greatest danger from Friday night through Monday.

President Donald Trump declared states of emergency in Florida, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, authorizing federal funding to help local authorities respond.

- Threat to Puerto Rico, Florida -

Florida Governor Rick Scott said Irma posed "a severe threat to the entire state" barely a week after Harvey claimed at least 42 lives.

Tourists in the popular Key West islands were packing their bags on a mandatory evacuation order and were due to begin leaving at sunrise on Wednesday, with a similar order for residents due to follow.

"We're emphatically telling people you must evacuate, you cannot afford to stay on an island with a Category 5 hurricane coming at you," said Monroe County emergency operations center director Martin Senterfitt.

There were long queues as people rushed to get batteries, bottled water, groceries and fuel, while many cut trees around their homes and sought to tie down objects and seal up their windows.

In a crowded supermarket in Miami Beach where people were scrambling to buy provisions, it was already difficult to find some basic supplies, like water.

Whole shelves stood empty.

"It's because people go crazy and buy up everything," 81-year-old resident Gladys Bosque told AFP.

"There's no water, no milk, there are very few cans -- and no cat food."

Category Five hurricanes are rare. They can tear off roofing, shatter windows, uproot palm trees and turn them into projectiles that can kill people.

In Puerto Rico, Governor Ricardo Rossello activated the National Guard and announced the opening of storm shelters able to house up to 62,000 people.

A US aircraft carrier with a field hospital and dozens of aircraft able to conduct rescue or supply missions have been positioned in the area, according to Alejandro de la Campa of the Caribbean division of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Sheilyn Rodriguez of Rio Grande, 33, said "I really am scared for my kid," a son who is nine. She was stocking up on batteries, canned goods and ice in case the power goes out.

burs-oh/mdl

SHAKE AND BLOW
Death toll in Mexico from Tropical Storm Lidia rises to 7
 La Paz, Mexico (AFP) Sept 2, 2017
 The death toll from Tropical Storm Lidia that swept across Mexico's Baja California peninsula has risen to seven, officials said Saturday. Five of the deaths occurred at the resort town of Cabo San Lucas, the local government said. Erasmo Palemon, attorney general for the state of Baja California Sur said that while the deaths were tragic, "it is sometimes the responsibility of the citiz ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
Some Texans head home to clean up, others still in peril

 Texas chemical plant area declared safe after controlled blaze

 Angels in mega trucks: drivers join rescue in storm-hit Texas

 Houston faithful offer hope, help for Harvey amid aid appeal
SHAKE AND BLOW
Bit data goes anti-skyrmions

 Clamping down on causality by probing laser cavities

 National Maglab achieves new world record with strongest resistive magnet

 Breakthrough made in ultra-high strength steel
SHAKE AND BLOW
New research delivers hope for reef fish living in a high CO2 world

 Pacific leaders to turn up heat on climate change

 Anglers' delight as algal blooms breakthrough highlights innovative science

 Chile's Easter Island declares huge marine protection zone
SHAKE AND BLOW
What changes when you warm the Antarctic Ocean just 1 degree

 Record-low 2016 Antarctic sea ice due to 'perfect storm' of tropical, polar conditions

 NASA scientists seek to improve sea ice predictions

 Warming the Antarctic 1 C vastly changes seabed life
SHAKE AND BLOW
Drought response in global crops may be as complex as day and night

 Mooncakes from heaven: Hong Kong's sweet obsession

 Getting well-oiled: booze in the age of the robo-barman

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand
SHAKE AND BLOW
Leeward islands on alert, major Hurricane Irma churns toward Caribbean

 Hurricane Irma takes aim at eastern Caribbean

 Urban sprawl in spotlight after historic Houston floods

 Hurricane Irma barrels towards Caribbean
SHAKE AND BLOW
DRCongo troops chasing reporter 'force entry' at UN base

 Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi
SHAKE AND BLOW
In devastated Houston, 'nobody hates anybody' as people come together

 Human settlement in the Americas may have occurred in the late Pleistocene

 Fossil footprints challenge established theories of human evolution

 Ape intelligence research poisoned by human ego, scientists argue



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement