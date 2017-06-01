Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ABOUT US
Tourists risk getting bit when they mistake monkey aggression for affection
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Jun 1, 2017


New research suggests humans aren't all that great at reading the facial cues of monkeys. Misinterpreting the emotional state of monkeys, researchers argue, increases the risk of being bitten.

In many places around the world, monkey-human interactions are unavoidable. Many tourists visit places for the express purpose of interacting with monkeys. But intimate encounters can sometimes end in injury.

To see how wildlife officials might improve the safety of humans and monkeys, researchers at the University of Lincoln in England analyzed educational signage in places were monkey-human interactions are common.

Scientists found the problem may not be the information on the signs, but the ability of people to put their newly acquired knowledge into practice.

"There is a growing interest in wildlife tourism, and in particular primate tourism," Laëtitia Maréchal, a psychologist at the University of Lincoln, said in a news release. "People travel to encounter wild animals, many of them attempting to closely interact with monkeys, even though this is often prohibited. However, serious concerns have been raised related to the safety of the tourists interacting with wild animals."

Recent studies suggest monkey bites are the most common type of animal injury in Southeast Asia after dog bites. Bites are the most common way diseases are transmitted between humans and animals.

Researchers quizzed study participants on the emotional state of macaques communicated by aggressive, distressed, friendly and neutral faces using 2D illustrations and video footage.

The testing proved participants without macaque experience often misinterpret the emotions communicated by the different faces. Even monkey experts made a few mistakes. Scientists shared the results of their tests in the journal PeerJ.

The differences between a threatening face, lips protruded and teeth showing, and a friendly face, mouth half open with tongue and lip smacking, are relatively minor.

"When on site in Morocco, I often heard tourists in saying that the monkey seemed to blow them a kiss when they actually displayed a threatening face," Maréchal said.

Researchers believe better educating tourists about the emotional cues of monkey faces could prevent dangerous interactions.

"If we can educate people, and prevent monkey bites, we can not only reduce the risk of disease infection, we can improve on the tourism experience," Maréchal said. "These findings are highly relevant to the general public and any professional in wildlife tourism, where wild animals can interact with the general public."

ABOUT US
Fossil skeleton confirms earliest primates were tree dwellers
 New Haven CT (SPX) May 31, 2017
 Earth's earliest primates dwelled in treetops, not on the ground, according to an analysis of a 62-million-year-old partial skeleton discovered in New Mexico - the oldest-known primate skeleton. The skeleton was discovered in the San Juan Basin by Thomas Williamson, curator of paleontology at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, and his twin sons, Taylor and Ryan. Th ... read more
Related Links
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ABOUT US
484 civilians killed in US-led fight against IS: Pentagon

 Sri Lanka targets unauthorised builders after monsoon deaths

 European Reassurance Initiative requests billion-dollar budget increase

 Refugees face 'acute crisis' in cyclone-hit Bangladesh
ABOUT US
New method allows real-time monitoring of irradiated materials

 Solving the riddle of the snow globe

 Bamboo inspires optimal design for lightness and toughness

 Computer scientists simplify deep learning
ABOUT US
A 3-D look at the 2015 El Nino

 Off US coast, Tangier Island disappearing under water

 Faceless fish among weird deep sea Australian finds

 Growing sea cucumber demand threatening coastal communities
ABOUT US
Previously, on Arctic warming

 Arctic peoples' climate pleas fell on deaf ears

 New Light on the Future of a Key Antarctic Glacier

 Methane seeping from Arctic seabed may have an upside
ABOUT US
Blockchain seen as tool in food safety

 In China, maggots finish plates, and food waste

 Bordeaux pins hopes for ravaged vineyards on June bloom

 Bordeaux pins hopes for ravaged vineyards on June bloom
ABOUT US
One dead, two missing as Taiwan battles floods

 Death by volcano

 Bangladesh navy rescues cyclone survivors

 Sri Lanka appeals for help as floods foul water supply
ABOUT US
African Union offers full support for UN climate deal

 China rejects Uganda ivory trafficking claims against diplomats

 One dead after Gambian protesters clash with W. African troops

 Fleeing hunger, Somali women abused in displacement camps
ABOUT US
Tourists risk getting bit when they mistake monkey aggression for affection

 Fossil skeleton confirms earliest primates were tree dwellers

 Springs were critical water sources for early humans in East Africa, Rutgers study finds

 Researchers Identify Conductor of Brain's Neural Orchestra and Begin to Decode the Score



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement