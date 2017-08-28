Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Trump on floods: 'There's never been anything like it'
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Aug 28, 2017


Human chains and jet skis: Texans come to the rescue
Houston (AFP) Aug 28, 2017 - Bryan Curtis normally rides his jet ski for fun. On Sunday, he turned it into an emergency rescue vehicle.

Curtis -- who lives in Conroe, a little to the north of Houston -- was one of the many civilians who pitched in to help evacuate those stranded in rapidly rising floodwaters in Texas's biggest city unleashed by monster storm Harvey.

"I'm not even thinking about myself right now to tell you the truth. It's just people need help, I'm here to help, I want to do my part," he told AFP.

With the official emergency services overwhelmed by the scale of the disaster in Houston, the fourth biggest city in the United States, it was sometimes left to an army of volunteers to save the day.

Some formed human chains while others fired up their motorboats to pluck their fellow Texans to safety from the floodwaters swamping the Lone Star state.

After more than two feet (60 centimeters) of rain fell in Houston in a 24-hour period, some streets resembled canals, making it impossible for cars to navigate the city.

Some of the few vehicles that could be seen on the streets were giant trucks, loaded with evacuees who had gratefully clambered on board after hearing offers of help.

"We continually go through these neighborhoods and are actually calling out on our loudspeakers trying to get people's attention and saying: 'Hey, are you ready to evacuate?'" said local law enforcement officer Alan Rosen.

"We're just inundated. There's not enough resources -- there never is enough resources -- to actually go around and save everybody," he told the local KTRK TV channel after loading up one of the rescue vehicles with dozens of evacuees.

"We're doing absolutely the best we can."

One man was spotted clinging to a tree on Saturday night by police patrol officers who then formed a human chain across a a bayou to save him. He later posed grinning broadly without his rescuers on the local police department's Twitter feed.

- Boat trips -

With so many roads under water, a boat ride was the only option for some of those stranded in outlying areas.

James Lofton, a resident of the suburb of Spring Valley, made multiple journeys on his boat to ferry residents to safety from a nearby hotel to safety.

"We've just been carrying people back and forth from the Omni most of the afternoon," Lofton told AFP.

One of the last to leave the hotel was a woman who recently had back surgery who was delicately brought on board.

"Obviously she's had surgery and is in a lot of pain. This was a very painful ride for her," said Lofton.

Curtis said he and a friend had contacted the emergency management office to offer their jet ski services.

"We're just waiting on a phone call from them to see where they need us at," he said.

Some of the most dramatic rescues came as helicopters winched those stranded on the upper floors of houses to safety.

The Houston-based ABC 13 channel captured footage of a father and his six-year-old son, both called Jeremiah, climbing out of a second floor window and into a makeshift basket dangling from a chopper, with one bag on each of their backs.

"This is all that we got," said the father. "We thank God. We thank God."

US President Donald Trump warned Monday that Texas faces a "long and difficult road" to recovery after floods triggered by an unprecedented rainstorm, saying there's "never been anything like it."

"It's the biggest ever, they are saying it is the biggest, it's historic," Trump said, addressing a White House press conference a day before he travels to the Lone Star State with First lady Melania Trump.

"There's probably never been anything like this," Trump said of Tropical Storm Harvey, which hit the Gulf Coast at the weekend and inundated the Houston region.

"I've heard the words 'epic,' I've heard 'historic.' That's what it is," he added.

The US leader earlier indicated his team had already been in contact with Congressional leaders to discuss relief for the millions of people affected by tropical storm Harvey, which is barrelling along the Texan coast toward Louisiana.

"We're dealing with Congress," Trump said, speaking from the Oval Office, "as you know it's going to be a very expensive situation. We want to take care of the people of Texas and Louisiana when that happens."

Since making landfall, Harvey has soaked Houston, America's fourth largest city and the capital of the country's vast energy industry.

Trump has been eager to show he is on top of the situation, and that he will not make the same mistakes as previous presidents in botching the federal response.

"Things are being handled really well, the spirit is incredible of the people and the coordination between all of the different services, as you know, has been going very well," he said.

Trump's trip to Texas comes much more quickly than other presidents may have dared. Along with a high-impact presidential trip comes the risk of hampering recovery efforts and tying up resources.

But the recently inaugurated president indicated he may make a return trip to the region this week.

"We may actually go back on Saturday, depending on where the storm goes we may also go to Louisiana on Saturday."

Since the crisis began last Friday, Trump has seized on his role marshalling the federal response, issuing a disaster declaration for Texas and neighboring Louisiana and deploying 8,000 officials throughout the flood zone.

During a busy weekend, the White House released photos of the president -- decked in a USA cap -- huddling with aides, liaising with cabinet secretaries to discuss what he called a "once in 500 year flood."

A steady stream of tweets have sought to show that the president, who spent the weekend at the bucolic presidential retreat of Camp David, was well apprised and in control.

The full impact of the ongoing storm is unknown, but up to 30,000 people are expected to need emergency shelter, and up to half a million some form of disaster relief.

Police warn would-be looters to keep out of flooded Houston
Houston (AFP) Aug 28, 2017 - Police warned looters Monday to stay away from flood-hit Houston, after four would-be thieves were arrested since the city was hit by Hurricane Harvey.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, in announcing the arrests, said his officers were on the lookout for people who "move in from around other states and even other cities in other regions to loot and create problems."

"If you try to commit a criminal offense or especially try to take advantage of our citizens that have already been victimized enough by Mother Nature, you can be assured you'll be arrested," Acevedo said.

The fourth largest US metropolis was deluged by a powerful hurricane Friday and Saturday.

But while Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm, it continues to dump historic amounts of rainfall on coastal Texas, taxing police and emergency services to the limit.

The city was expanding its resources including law enforcement as it braced for more days of heavy rain, he added.

Rising floodwaters have already prompted tens of thousands of evacuations and at least 2,000 rescues, according to authorities.

Thousands of Texas families and businesses were expected to need disaster assistance in the aftermath of the storm.

Looting became a problem in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated parts of New Orleans, in neighboring Louisiana.

The losses that come after the earthquake: Devastating and costly
 Washington DC (SPX) Aug 28, 2017
 Earthquakes: Nature's most unpredictable and one of her most devastating natural disasters. When high intensity earthquakes strike they can cause thousands of deaths and billions of dollars in damaged property. For decades, experts have studied major earthquakes; most have focused on fatalities and destruction in terms of the primary effects, the shaking unleashed. A new study takes a diff
