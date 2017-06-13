Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Trump was 'wrong' to leave climate change deal: UK minister
 by Staff Writers
 London (AFP) June 13, 2017


US President Donald Trump was "wrong" to pull the United States out of the Paris climate change deal, Britain's new environment minister said on Tuesday.

"I think he is wrong. I think that we need international cooperation in order to deal with climate change," said Michael Gove, who was appointed by Prime Minister Theresa May over the weekend.

Gove, who has himself come under criticism for voting against measures to prevent climate change, said the Paris Accord was "a significant step forward".

Trump announced his decision earlier this month, prompting concern in many of the remaining 194 signatories of the historic agreement.

May told Trump at the time that the climate accord was a safety net for future generations.

"The Paris Agreement provides the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses," May told Trump by phone.

The US is the world's second biggest polluter after China.

China rolls out green carpet for California on climate
 Beijing (AFP) June 9, 2017
 China treated a US governor to a red carpet reception this week, while President Donald Trump's energy chief received a low-key greeting, a signal that Beijing is ready to go around the White House in the battle against climate change. Since Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate deal, China has repeatedly vowed to uphold the accord and work with American states
