Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
Two-year Amazon study yields 381 new species
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Aug 31, 2017


Scientists have described 381 new Amazonian species in a new paper published this week.

The species were identified over the course of a two-year survey by a team of researchers working with the World Wildlife Fund and Brazil's Mamiraua Institute for Sustainable Development.

The haul of newly named species includes 216 plants, 93 fish, 32 amphibians, 20 mammals, 19 reptiles and one bird.

Researchers discovered a new species of marine mammal, the Araguaian river dolphin, as well as a new monkey species, fire-tailed titi monkeys.

The report, published online this week, comes as Brazil's government continues to face criticism over its attempt to open up large portions of the Amazon to mining. On Wednesday, Brazil's government blocked the president's mining decree.

"We are only at the tip of the iceberg when it comes to unveiling the incredible species that live in the Amazon, yet instead of this precious area being safeguarded, it is under greater threat than ever before," Sarah Hutchison, head of programming for Brazil and Amazon at WWF, told The Independent.

Some estimates suggest pollution, deforestation and other man-made impacts have accelerated the natural rate of extinction by as much as 1,000-fold.

Scientists suspect there are many more species waiting to be discovered in the Amazon, but the statistics suggest some of those species are likely to disappear before humans get a chance to study and protect them.

Brazilian president Michael Temer said the opening up of the eastern Amazon's Renca reserve to commercial activities would boost the country's economy. But the move is facing significant opposition.

"If the government insisted on opening up these areas for mining without discussing environmental safeguards it will have to deal with an international outcry," WWF officials said.

"Opening up these areas for mining without discussing environmental safeguards is a social and environmental international affront," added Mauricio Voivodic, WWF-Brazil's executive director. "In addition to demographic exploitation, deforestation, loss of biodiversity and water resources, this could lead to an intensification of land conflicts and threats to indigenous peoples and traditional populations."

FLORA AND FAUNA
Scientists make breakthrough in study of mitochondria
 Washington (UPI) Aug 30, 2017
 The mitochondria is the cell's engine room, or powerhouse. They boast their own set of DNA and produce a unique collection of proteins. How mitochondria and their distinct ingredients form has remained a mystery. In a new study, however, researchers at the University of Exeter managed to image the mitochondrial protein production process. The latest analysis showed some ribosomes ... read more
Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Two landslides kill 30 in China

 After Harvey, misery piles on for Texas plant evacuees

 Texas flood toll mounts amid chemical blast fears

 'Katrina all over again:' New Orleans in solidarity with Houston
FLORA AND FAUNA
Clamping down on causality by probing laser cavities

 Rare-metals in the Himalayas: The potential world-class treasure

 Why does rubbing a balloon on your hair make it stick?

 Making 3-D printing safer
FLORA AND FAUNA
Decoding coral DNA could help save reefs from extinction

 Oil and water can mix under the right conditions, scientists say

 Ecuador prison for Chinese fishers caught in Galapagos

 Phoenix International receives $23.3M for deep-sea rescue vehicles
FLORA AND FAUNA
New findings on the past and future of sea ice cover in the Arctic

 Warming the Antarctic 1 C vastly changes seabed life

 Climate change pushed songbirds from Bahamas in the wake of the last ice age

 Satellite photos reveal gigantic outburst floods
FLORA AND FAUNA
Leaf sensors can tell farmers when crops need to be watered

 To detoxify soil, just shoot lasers at it, study says

 Scientists turn brewing waste into fresh yeast to make more beer

 Soybean rust develops 'rolling' epidemics as spores travel north
FLORA AND FAUNA
'Tsunami-sunk' Roman ruins discovered in Tunisia

 Nigeria floods displace more than 100,000

 'Bigger and stronger' storms on the horizon: experts

 Texas flood disaster by the numbers
FLORA AND FAUNA
DRCongo troops chasing reporter 'force entry' at UN base

 Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi
FLORA AND FAUNA
Ape intelligence research poisoned by human ego, scientists argue

 Elderly just as streetwise as young adults, research shows

 Farming, cheese, chewing changed human skull shape

 Both chimpanzees and humans spontaneously imitate each other's actions



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement