DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Two landslides kill 30 in China
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Aug 30, 2017


Two landslides in rural areas of China have killed 30 people with at least another 12 missing, according to state media reports Wednesday.

The death toll from a large landslide that struck a town in southwestern Guizhou province on Monday rose to 23 while a second landslide on Wednesday killed seven people in the northwest of the country.

More than 600,000 cubic metres of rock and mud had fallen in the town of Zhangjiawan in Guizhou, and rescue efforts were continuing to find 12 people still missing, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Separately, seven people were killed and two injured in a landslide that struck a village in Machin county of northwest Qinghai province, Xinhua reported.

China has seen heavy rainstorms across the country over the past week.

Landslides are a frequent danger in rural and mountainous parts of China, particularly after heavy rain.

In June and August massive landslides in the southwestern province of Sichuan killed more than 30 and left scores missing.

In July 63 people were killed by landslides and floods in the central province of Hunan. Some 1.6 million people were forced from their homes.

Last week powerful Typhoon Hato killed 18 people as it tore across southern China, including Hong Kong and Macau.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
The losses that come after the earthquake: Devastating and costly
 Washington DC (SPX) Aug 28, 2017
 Earthquakes: Nature's most unpredictable and one of her most devastating natural disasters. When high intensity earthquakes strike they can cause thousands of deaths and billions of dollars in damaged property. For decades, experts have studied major earthquakes; most have focused on fatalities and destruction in terms of the primary effects, the shaking unleashed. A new study takes a diff ... read more
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
