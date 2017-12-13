Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FROTH AND BUBBLE
UN warns of surging e-waste, little recycling
 By Nina LARSON
 Geneva (AFP) Dec 13, 2017


The UN warned Wednesday that waste from discarded electronics like mobile phones, laptops and refrigerators is piling up worldwide, and it urged far better recycling of the often hazardous rubbish.

A full 44.7 million tonnes of so-called e-waste was generated around the world in 2016, up eight percent from two years earlier, according to a report from the UN's International Telecommunication Union, the UN University (UNU) and the International Solid Waste Association.

That's the equivalent of 4,500 Eiffel Towers, the report noted, adding that the number was expected to swell "significantly" over coming decades.

By 2021, the world will likely be cluttered with a full 52.2 million tonnes of such waste, which today consists mainly of fridges, washing machines and other domestic appliances, but also increasingly mobile phones and computers.

At the same time, this waste, which can pose serious risks to human health and the environment, is rarely recycled or properly discarded, with most of it ending up at dumpsites or in incinerators, according to the report.

Only 20 percent of all e-waste, or 8.9 tonnes, generated last year was documented as properly recycled, while the fate of a full 76 percent of all e-waste around the globe is unknown, Wednesday's report found.

- Urgent -

"E-waste management is an urgent issue in today's digitally dependent world, where use of electronic devices is ever increasing," ITU chief Houlin Zhao said in a statement.

There is also an economic argument for more recycling: the total value of all raw materials present in e-waste, including gold, is estimated to be worth around 55 billion euros ($64.6 billion) -- more than most countries' national economies, the report said.

On a positive note, a growing number of countries are adopting e-waste management policies.

Today, 66 percent of the global population, living in 67 countries, is covered by such policies, up from just 44 percent in 2014, Wednesday's report found.

This is good news as shortening replacement cycles for mobile phones and other devices continue to push the mountains of e-waste ever higher.

ITU's e-waste technical expert Vanessa Gray suggested that technology companies should consider the e-waste impact of constantly pushing out new versions of products.

There are "also things that we can avoid, for example cables... that (are) not compatible with different devices," she told reporters in Geneva.

Perhaps the most promising approach to reducing e-waste is a system where consumers no longer purchase devices, but instead only the services they provide, Ruediger Kuehr of UNU's Sustainable Cycles Programme told AFP.

If companies retain ownership of devices and appliances, providing consumers with replacements when needed, they would have an incentive to properly collect and recycle them and improper disposal and storage of the equipment would "substantially decrease, or ideally disappear," he said in an email.

FROTH AND BUBBLE
Offsetting Trump, Macron moves to 'Make Our Planet Great Again'
 Paris (AFP) Dec 11, 2017
 Moving to fill a climate science gap in Donald Trump's America, French President Emmanuel Macron named 13 US researchers Monday to be hosted and sponsored by France to help "Make Our Planet Great Again". They were among 18 beneficiaries of a Macron-led initiative to boost climate change research in the face of Trump's rejection of the Paris Agreement to limit climate change. "I do want t ... read more
Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FROTH AND BUBBLE
New mapping technique can help fight extreme poverty

 World leaders in Paris seek cash for climate crunc

 Leaders needed to fix global 'mess', says Kofi Annan

 Unearthing the underground effects of earthquakes and volcanoes
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Better mastery of heat flow leads to next-generation thermal cloaks

 Penn researchers establish universal signature fundamental to how glassy materials fail

 In first, 3-D printed objects connect to WiFi without electronics

 3-D-printed minifactories
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Researchers establish long-sought source of ocean methane

 Hydropower dams can be managed without an all-or-nothing choice between energy and food

 Fear of sharks influences seaweed growth on Fijian coral reefs

 US transportation and water infrastructure not broken
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Warming Arctic is 'new normal,' will affect us all: report

 Arctic, major fishing nations agree no fishing in Arctic, for now

 Antarctic Selfie's Journey to Space via Disruption Tolerant Networking

 Antarctic landscape insights keep ice loss forecasts on the radar
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Shining a light on plant growth and development

 Archaeologist says fire, not corn, key to prehistoric survival in arid Southwest

 Meadows beat out shrubs when it comes to storing carbon

 Uncovering varied pathways to agriculture
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits southeastern Iran: seismological centre

 West coast earthquake early warning system continues progress toward public use

 Quake hits Iran-Iraq border region

 Beyond wind speed: A new measure for predicting hurricane impacts
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Russia asks UN for green light to send arms to C. Africa

 Tillerson plans Africa trip for early 2018

 Regional force deploys to Lesotho over security concerns

 Mali justice minister resigns after activist's acquittal
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Scientists show how Himalayan rivers influenced ancient Indus civilization settlements

 Scientists revamp 'Out of Africa' model of early human migration

 Archaeologists revise chronology of the last hunter-gatherers in the Near East

 Research suggests gorillas can develop food cleaning behavior spontaneously



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement