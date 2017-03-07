Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
U.S. Air Force retires first HC-130 search and rescue aircraft
 by Ryan Maass
 Valdosta GA (UPI) Mar 07, 2017


U.S. Air Force personnel have formally retired King 52, the branch's first HC-130P/N combat search and rescue aircraft.

The HC-130P/N is the Air Force's only dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform. The aircraft is an extended version of the C-130 military airlifter, featuring enhanced inertial navigation, threat detection and countermeasure capabilities.

Air Force officials praised the platforms' service in a statement announcing King 52's retirement.

"It was about to retire when we acquired it from Moody Air Force Base," Tech. Sgt. Norberto Nieves said. "It was a work horse; that's for sure."

Recently, King 52 was stationed at the Patrick Air Force Base in Florida, where it was used to support local training missions. The airlifter was retired while it was out of commission due to a maintenance issue.

"Like a classic car that you've owned and driven, an airplane becomes an extension of you. Putting it to bed for the last time is moving," Maj. Nnick Philpitt added.

The plane will be relocated to the Air Force Materiel Command's 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration group, where it will be stored alongside other retired military and government aircraft.

The Air Force has 13 HC-130N/P planes in active service, with an additional 10 in reserve.

