Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
WOOD PILE
US agency confirms Canada softwood lumber hurting US industry
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Dec 7, 2017


A US trade body on Thursday upheld the decision to impose punitive duties on Canadian softwood lumber imports, the latest move in a long-running trade dispute between the neighboring countries.

The US International Trade Commission said it agreed with the Commerce Department's finding last month that the lumber using in homebuilding is being dumped on the US market and harming domestic firms.

The product is "subsidized and sold in the United States at less than fair value," which "materially injured" US lumber producers, the agency said in a statement.

The decision means the lumber imports will be subject to fees to compensate for the subsidies and bring the price in line with market value, known as antidumping and countervailing duties. However, the duties will not be applied retroactively, the USITC said.

Last month, the Commerce Department announced antidumping duties ranging from 3.2 to 8.89 percent, after concluding the northern neighbor had dumped the lumber on the US market at below market value.

This was on top of previously announced countervailing duties ranging from 3.34 percent to 18.19 percent to compensate for subsidies to the industry.

While expecting the decision, Canada's lumber industry reacted angrily to the announcement.

"The ruling today, while not unexpected, is completely without merit," said Susan Yurkovich, head of the BC Lumber Trade Council.

"The ITC finding of 'injury,' despite the current record-setting profitability of the US lumber industry, makes it very clear that this was not an objective evaluation of the facts," she said.

The softwood lumber dispute is one of the largest and most enduring between the two nations. Since 1982, Canada has won four previous lumber cases against the United States.

In this latest round, one of several launched by President Donald Trump's administration, Ottawa has requested arbitration under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and formal consultations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to try to settle the row.

"We are confident that this latest decision by the USITC will again be reversed," Yurkovich said.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, meanwhile, said Ottawa would "vigorously defend our industry, workers and communities against protectionist trade measures."

She called the duties "unwarranted and troubling" and "harmful to Canada and to lumber consumers in the United States."

The United States imported $5.7 billion worth of softwood lumber from Canada last year, up from $4.5 billion in 2015.

WOOD PILE
Flying laboratory reveals crucial tropical forest conservation targets in Borneo
 Washington DC (SPX) Dec 07, 2017
 About 40 percent of northern Malaysian Borneo's carbon stocks exist in forests that are not designated for maximum protections, according to new remote sensing and satellite mapping from Carnegie's Greg Asner and his colleagues. Asner's flying laboratory, the Carnegie Airborne Observatory, was able to map carbon stocks that - together with satellite imaging and other geospatial data - will ... read more
Related Links
 Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WOOD PILE
In helping earthquake victims, life lessons for Haiti youth

 Pole to pole, linemen hard at work restoring power in Puerto Rico

 China says UN resolutions 'cannot solve' Rohingya crisis

 UN urges 'humanitarian pause' for Yemen
WOOD PILE
ORNL-designed algorithm leverages Titan to create high-performing deep neural networks

 In first, 3-D printed objects connect to WiFi without electronics

 First step toward practical application of holographic memory with magnetic assist

 Virtual reality users must learn to use what they see
WOOD PILE
Native groups fight to save land, culture from rising tides

 Take the Driver's Seat on Sea Level Science

 Seagrass is a key fishing ground globally

 Sea turtles' sad fate: from restaurant menus to plastic 'soup'
WOOD PILE
Arctic, major fishing nations agree no fishing in Arctic, for now

 Antarctic Selfie's Journey to Space via Disruption Tolerant Networking

 Antarctic landscape insights keep ice loss forecasts on the radar

 Operation IceBridge 2017: The Beauty of Ice
WOOD PILE
Drought-resistant plant genes could accelerate evolution of water-use efficient crops

 Light green plants save nitrogen without sacrificing photosynthetic efficiency

 Perk up, Shanghai: Crowds throng world's biggest Starbucks

 What makes soil, soil? Researchers find hidden clues in DNA
WOOD PILE
Beyond wind speed: A new measure for predicting hurricane impacts

 Seismologists worried by tremors in DR Congo

 Albania sends in military rescue as heavy rains trigger huge floods

 Eruption clues: UNH researchers create snapshot of volcano plumbing
WOOD PILE
Tillerson plans Africa trip for early 2018

 Regional force deploys to Lesotho over security concerns

 Mali justice minister resigns after activist's acquittal

 Cash and history keep Europe as Africa's prime partner
WOOD PILE
Research suggests gorillas can develop food cleaning behavior spontaneously

 Paleontologists reveal Little Foot, the most complete remains of an early human relative

 Trump removes protection for swaths of Utah parks

 Chimp females who leave home postpone parenthood



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement