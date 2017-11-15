Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
US chemical plants must prepare for more Harveys: official
 by Staff Writers
 New York (AFP) Nov 15, 2017


Israel PM offers quake aid to arch foe Iran
Jerusalem (AFP) Nov 15, 2017 - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered aid to victims of the deadly earthquake in Iran, insisting enmity between the two governments does not prevent humanitarian sympathy.

The offer was made in a video conference with the Jewish Federations of North America.

It comes as many of the tens of thousands left homeless by the quake have vented anger at the Islamic regime for what they say has been the slow response of the charitable foundations set up after the revolution of 1979.

"I saw these heartbreaking images of men and women and children buried under the rubble," Netanyahu told the meeting in Los Angeles.

"A few hours ago, I directed that we offer the Red Cross medical assistance for the Iraqi and Iranian victims of this disaster.

"I've said many times that we have no quarrel with the people of Iran. Our quarrel is only with the tyrannical regime that holds them hostage and threatens our destruction. But our humanity is greater than their hatred."

Iran does not recognise the Jewish state.

The International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed Netanyahu's offer, but said neither Iran nor Iraq had as yet requested any external aid.

"The offer was not rejected," ICRC spokeswoman in Jerusalem Alyona Synenko told AFP, after Israeli media said Iran had turned down the offer through the Red Cross.

"It is important to stress that humanitarian assistance must always be based on needs and stay away from politics," she added.

More than 400 people were killed and tens of thousands left homeless by the quake that struck on the Iran-Iraq border late on Sunday.

Israel regards Iran and its close ally, Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah, as its most dangerous foes.

Iran has been a staunch supporter of Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Tens of thousands of Jews of Iranian ancestry have played a prominent role in the state of Israel, counting among their number a former president, a former army chief and several former government ministers.

A Texas chemical plant explosion during Hurricane Harvey underscores the need for industrial plants to rethink emergency preparedness for more serious storms, US investigators said Wednesday.

"Our message is you do have to reassess your worst-case scenario," US Chemical Safety Board director Vanessa Allen Sutherland said in a briefing on the probe of the Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, Texas.

"Plan and plan again," Sutherland said. "Don't be lulled into a false sense of security that it can't or won't happen here."

The Arkema plant, located about 30 miles northeast of Houston, had to be evacuated after it lost power during flooding caused by Harvey, which led to several explosions caused by volatile chemicals that could no longer be refrigerated.

Even after the worst Harvey rains had passed, the plant languished without power and backup generators also lost power due to flooding. Authorities had to evacuate local residents for several days due to the smoke and potential for chemicals in the air.

Arkema officials said Harvey was an unprecedented natural disaster that exceeded all reasonable emergency preparedness.

Investigators said they were still probing what led to the situation and refrained from assessing the company's level of responsibility, or from offering definitive industry recommendations.

But Sutherland said the incident showed how chemical plants must rethink their planning in light of seemingly more severe storms.

"Our key message here is if these types of storms are going to continue... they have to make sure their worst-case scenario is really extrapolating what could happen," she said.

Among the issues still under investigation are whether Arkema sufficiently upgraded its planning after the site was placed by officials in the Texas floodplain in 2007. That designation meant the Arkema site was vulnerable to flooding from 100- or 500-year storms, investigators said.

"They did planning and the question is why wasn't it enough? And what can we learn from that?" Sutherland said.

Sutherland said the agency planned to complete its investigation and issue recommendations in time for the 2018 hurricane season.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Sandy Hook families renew legal push against gun maker
 New York (AFP) Nov 14, 2017
 Families of victims in one of America's worst mass shootings pushed again Tuesday to hold gun manufacturers responsible for the 2012 massacre that killed 20 small children and six adults. The killings at the Sandy Hook elementary school in Connecticut - which claimed the lives of mostly children aged between six and seven in less than five minutes shortly before Christmas - shocked America ... read more
