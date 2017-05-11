Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















CLIMATE SCIENCE
US cities, states mobilize against climate change without Trump
 By Jean-Louis SANTINI, with Mariette LeRoux in Bonn, Germany
 Washington (AFP) May 11, 2017


Even as President Donald Trump steers the United States away from actively fighting climate change, a number of American cities and states are continuing to pursue renewable energies to reduce their carbon footprint.

Around three dozen states -- even some headed by Republicans -- have established policies that require power companies to expand the amount of renewable energy they produce in the coming decade.

Beyond the traditional Democratic and pro-environment bastions of California and New York, even states headed by Republican governors including Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Texas and Iowa have decided to invest massively in clean energy.

"I think the surprise to me is how Republican governors appreciate there are opportunities for economic development for investment for innovation by embracing new technologies, both energy efficiency and clean energy, and in spite of the Trump administration turning their back and in fact trying to put up barriers," said Dick Munson, head of the Environmental Defense Fund's energy program in the Midwest.

In Illinois, Republican governor Bruce Rauner recently signed a law, struck with the help of the majority Democratic legislature, setting out more than $200 million in investment annually for renewable energy.

"That is probably the most extensive clean energy legislation in the country," Munson told AFP.

- Large mobilization -

In Ohio, governor John Kasich, who lost his battle for the Republican party's nomination in the presidential race last year to Trump, vetoed a bill that would have weakened the state's clean energy efforts.

And in the highly conservative state of Texas, former governor Rick Perry, also a Republican who became Secretary of Energy under Trump, has aggressively pursued wind energy, before saying he would advise Trump to stay in the Paris climate accord.

Texas "produces more wind power per year than every other state of the nation," said Munson, making up a quarter of US wind capacity and 12.7 percent of Texas's energy needs.

With more turbines under construction, wind will soon furnish 16 percent of Texas's electricity.

Wind made up 5.6 percent of US energy production last year, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

The leadership of cities and states when it comes to green energy offers "most definitely a pathway to meet our Paris commitment even if the Trump administration is uncooperative or hostile," said Mary Anne Hitt, director of the Beyond Coal Campaign at the Sierra Club.

- Energy transition -

"We are not building any new coal fired power plant in this country," she added.

Since 2010, 175 coal plants have closed, leaving 270 in operation which produce about 30 percent of US energy.

Natural gas provides 33.8 percent of US needs, nuclear 19.7 percent and renewable energy -- including wind, solar, biomass and geothermal -- 15 percent.

The clean energy revolution means these methods make good business sense, she added.

And with the abundance of natural gas in the United States, coal is increasingly less competitive. Another 73 coal plants are projected to close by 2030, despite Trump's support for this polluting fossil fuel.

"States and cities in the US is where we make decisions about how we get and produce our electricity," Hitt said.

"Those decisions are not made in Washington and there is not a lot that Trump can do to change these decisions."

More than 200 cities and counties in the United States are now part of Local Governments for Sustainability (ICLEI), a UN-led network of over 1,500 cities, towns and regions committed to building a sustainable future.

"The commitment of mayors and governors in the US to climate action has never been stronger than today," said Gino van Begin, secretary-general of ICLEI, on the sidelines of a conference in Bonn, Germany, to advance implementation of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

The global deal signed by more than 190 countries aimed to limited global warming by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"This is unstoppable," he added.

"My understanding is that already the US economy also has started to begin to decouple from carbon."

In the past decade, US gross domestic product increased 10 percent while the carbon emission decreased nine percent, he said.

CLIMATE SCIENCE
Trump to hold crunch meeting on Paris climate deal
 Washington (AFP) May 8, 2017
 Donald Trump will huddle with top climate and economic advisors Tuesday to discuss US participation in a global climate accord agreed at Paris, as the new president flirts with withdrawing. After months of uncertainty, Trump appears to be edging toward a decision on whether to honor the 2015 deal to limit global warming. A US withdrawal would seriously undermine global efforts to limit c ... read more
Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CLIMATE SCIENCE
Marine Le Pen: far-right firebrand who has shaken up French politics

 New fiber-based sensor could quickly detect structural problems in bridges and dams

 20 sentenced to prison for deadly 2015 China landslide

 Affluent countries contribute less to wildlife conservation than the rest of the world
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Researchers develop eco-friendly 4-in-1 catalyst

 Fabrication technology in the fourth dimension

 First result from Jefferson Lab's upgraded CEBAF opens door to exploring universal glue

 Researchers develop recycling for carbon fiber composites
CLIMATE SCIENCE
New method can selectively remove micropollutants from water

 Puerto Rico drinking water is worst in US: report

 Lake water recharged by atmospheric precipitation in the Badain Jaran Desert

 Australian scientists say shark cull could wreck marine ecosystems
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Montana's glaciers are disappearing

 Russia and climate change follow Tillerson to Arctic

 Scientists find rare 'dragon skin' ice in Antarctica

 Satellites track Antarctic ice loss over decades
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Tillage farming damaging earthworm populations

 Syngenta shareholders accept ChemChina offer

 Conservation agriculture offers tired soil remedies

 Can edible insects help curb global warming?
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Canada's army rolls in after devastating floods

 Strong quake hits southern Japan, no tsunami risk

 Earthquake kills eight in western China: report

 Climate change, tornadoes and mobile homes: A dangerous mix
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Former rebels block entrance to I. Coast's second city

 Army to protect Tunisia economy from protests: president

 UN chief condemns attack that killed four peacekeepers in C. Africa

 Mozambique's opposition extends truce indefinitely
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Modern DNA reveals ancient origins of Indian population

 Homo naledi's surprisingly young age opens up more questions on where we come from

 Population growth, spread responsible for human advancement

 Brazil's indigenous leader Raoni: youths losing their culture



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement