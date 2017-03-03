Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FLORA AND FAUNA
Uproar as Norway paves way for hunting wolves
 by Staff Writers
 Oslo (AFP) March 3, 2017


Norway's government on Friday paved the way for recreational hunting of wolves, a policy reversal that incensed green campaigners seeking to protect the endangered species.

Pressured by farmers and parliament, Climate and Environment Minister Vidar Helgesen presented a draft amendment expanding the possibilities for killing wolves, even in areas where their presence is officially tolerated.

Until now, only predators that represent a "potential nuisance", by attacking sheep and other livelihood, have been allowed to be killed.

The draft amendment also allows under certain conditions slaughtering "for recreational and cultural considerations, among others".

Last winter, Rovdata, a Norwegian agency which monitors predators, recorded between 65 and 68 wolves in the country, where they are classified as critically endangered, and at least 25 others in regions bordering Sweden.

Helgesen said it was impossible to say exactly how many wolves were likely to be killed.

"It's a decision that makes it possible to take out a small number. What is a small number? This is arbitrary," he told a news conference in Oslo.

The wolf issue is thorny in the Scandinavian country where breeders, hunters and forest owners are often hostile to the predators, unlike nature conservationists and a large part of the population.

"Changing the law to shoot more endangered animals is outrageous, especially in the so-called eco nation Norway," WWF-Norway head Nina Jensen said in a statement.

Norway is home to nine breeding wolf packs, including seven purely Norwegian ones. This is more than the target set by the parliament which aims for four to six packs, including at least three solely Norwegian ones.

In December, the rightwing government slashed the number of wolves to be killed to 15 from 47, which the regional wildlife management authorities wanted to allow.

But the parliament instructed the government to review this decision, leading to the minority government's announcement on Friday.

The new proposal is likely to enjoy a parliamentary majority with the notable exception of the small Liberal party, a traditional ally of the centre-right.

