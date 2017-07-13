Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FLORA AND FAUNA
Villagers in Niger 'massacre' 27 hippos
 by Staff Writers
 Niamey (AFP) July 13, 2017


3 lions shot after escaping from South Africa's Kruger Park
Johannesburg (AFP) July 13, 2017 - Three male lions that escaped over the weekend from South Africa's Kruger National Park have been shot dead after a farmer found them eating his cattle, officials said Thursday.

The farmer shot one dead and wounded another on Wednesday.

Parks authorities armed with rifles then used a helicopter to track down the injured animal and the third lion.

"We had to obviously kill the wounded lion because it becomes very dangerous," South African national parks spokeswoman Janine Raftopoulos told local media.

"With the last one remaining, because he had come into contact with the farmer's livestock, we assessed the situation and the decision was taken to put (him) down."

She said that if the lion had been returned to the park, it would have tried to escape again and would be a threat to humans and livestock.

Four lions were first reported to have escaped.

Kruger Park, which borders Zimbabwe and Mozambique, is home to about 1,500 lions, and nearly the size of Belgium.

Animals sometimes slip past the barrier fences, especially during the dry winter season.

Two months ago, five other lions escaped from the park. Four were re-captured in neighbouring farms and one is still on the loose.

Officials said animals usually escaped through dry river beds or holes along the fence.

At least 27 hippos have been slaughtered in a touristy zone in western Niger by villagers who blame them for destroying crops and harming livestock, local authorities said on Thursday.

The "massacre ...started in March and then assumed dramatic proportions" mainly in island settlements on the Niger river, the prefect of the Ayorou region, Jando Rhichi Algaher, told AFP.

Large numbers of hippos and several bird species have made Ayorou, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the capital Niamey, a popular place for tourists.

Patrols by troops "have helped slow the slaughter", Algaher said.

"The locals have killed a large number of hippopotamuses, although this species is protected," Environment Minister Almoustapha Garba said on state radio.

"We urged the local people not to break the law and took note of their concerns," said Garba, who promised to pay compensation to the affected farmers.

Tension is high in Ayorou after the arrest of about ten people suspected of killing a hippopotamus. Some of the suspects have been freed, Algaher said.

In May, local tribal chiefs issued warnings about hippos, saying they were ravaging crops and threatening boats on the Niger river.

In 2014, 12 schoolchildren aged between 12 and 13 were killed when a hippo attacked their boat on the Niger at Libore, a village near Niamey.

Colorado camper wakes to find bear biting head
 Los Angeles (AFP) July 10, 2017
 A staffer at a Christian summer camp in Colorado has told of his shock at waking to find his head clamped in the mouth of a bear. The 19-year-old survival instructor at Glacier View Ranch described his "immense pain" as he heard the black bear "crunching" on his skull. It dragged him around 12 feet (four meters) before being scared off by other campers, and is being hunted by parks offic
