WHALES AHOY
Whales shrank before populations crashed: study
 By Marlowe HOOD
 Paris (AFP) June 22, 2017


Conservations take lessons from historic collapse of whale populations
Washington DC (UPI) Jun 24, 2017 - Vulnerable whale species face a number of modern threats. But decades of centuries explain why so many whale species are endangered to begin with.

Ecologists and conservationists in Switzerland and Australia are working to glean lessons from the historic collapse of whale populations during the 19th and 20th centuries.

Bolstered by historical analysis, researchers at the universities of Tasmania and Zurich developed a model to predict which whale species are most vulnerable to decline as a result of overfishing and global warming.

"In the face of global environmental change it's important that we can predict which species are at risk so appropriate conservation measures can be taken," Julia Blanchard, an associate professor at Tasmania's Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, said in a news release. "When abundance becomes more variable over time for a given species it can be a warning signal of an impending population collapse, but abundance estimates are low in reliability."

The new analysis suggests dramatic shifts in whale body size, when combined with abundance data, can be indicative of impending population declines. Researchers analyzed body size and abundance data for four whale species collected by the International Whaling Committee prior to the 1985 international moratorium on whaling.

Researchers were able to detect a sharp decline in whale body size some 40 years prior to global population collapse.

"We looked at data for blue, fin, sei and sperm whales and found significant declines in body size, with sperm whales taken in the 1980s four meters shorter on average than those taken in 1905," Zurich researcher Chris Clements said. "These results suggest that tracking changes in their mean body size might help to predict when populations are at risk of collapsing."

Researchers say their findings -- detailed in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution -- could be used to inform whale conservation decisions moving forward.

"Overfishing, which is likely to get worse with an increasing human population, is a threat faced by many marine species and can lead to changes in body size as well as the collapse of fish stocks that can take many decades to recover," said IMAS professor Mark Hindell. "If we can use an approach such as this that takes into account traits of species and enables early detection it should be possible to determine which populations are at greater risk of collapse and to help put management in place to stop it happening."

The body size of some whale species diminished by several metres decades before 20th-century factory fishing caused their populations to collapse, researchers said Thursday.

If that pattern holds true for other commercially harvested marine species, a drop in body size could serve as early warning that protective measures are needed, they reported in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

Once a population has crashed, recovery is difficult at best: 25 years after a moratorium on Canada's decimated northwest Atlantic Cod fishery, the sub-species has yet to bounce back.

Hunted since the 18th century, many whale species were saved from extinction by a leaky 1982 moratorium that has still allowed more than 1,000 of the majestic sea mammals to be killed every year.

Researchers led by Christopher Clements of the University of Zurich looked at annual records -- including size and number caught -- compiled by the International Whaling Commission and reaching back to about 1900, when new technologies emerged that turned the hunt into a harvest.

"We show that during this period of commercial whaling, the mean body size of caught whales declined dramatically -- by up to four metres (13 feet) -- over a 70-year period," the study concluded.

Industrial whaling wiped out nearly three million of the animals during the last century, according to a tally published recently in the journal Marine Fisheries Review.

- Factory ships -

Clements and his colleagues focused of four species that accounted for 80 percent of that haul: sei, fin and blue whales -- the largest animals ever to roam the planet -- are filter feeders, and listed as endangered on the Red List of threatened species. The box-headed sperm whale is probably most recognisable as Ahab's adversary in Moby Dick.

"Fishing pressure remained high until whale populations collapsed and become commercially untenable, whereupon whalers moved on to new species," the study said.

For blue, fin and sei whales, body size started to shrink a couple of decades before the sudden drop off in numbers caught.

For sperm whales, the decline in size was gradual across most of the century, showing up clearly at least 40 years before annual catch levels plummeted.

"Early warning signals were present for all four species," the researchers said.

Adding catch figures into the picture strengthened the predictive power of their model, which they suggest could be applied to fish and other marine animals under intense fishing pressure.

But in the absence of reliable catch data, changes in size and other physical traits "may be used to predict collapse," the study concluded.

Tens of millions of sharks, for example, are killed every year for their fins, the size of which may provide clues on the health of regional or global populations for these top-level predators.

Wild sole, salmon and lobster could also benefit from such an approach.

Extinct early whales listened like their relatives on land, fossil evidence shows
 Washington DC (SPX) Jun 14, 2017
 Whales rely on a keen sense of hearing for their underwater existence. But whales show surprisingly vast differences in hearing ability. Baleen whales tune into infrasonic sounds - at frequencies too low for humans to hear - to communicate over long distances. Toothed whales do just the opposite, relying on ultrasonic frequencies too high for humans to hear. Now researchers reporting in Cu ... read more
