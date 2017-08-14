Fires hit Greenland after record temperatures; Corsica and Portugal ablaze

|
by Staff Writers
Stockholm (AFP) Aug 14, 2017
Police in Greenland warned people to stay away from western areas of the island as wildfires scorched swathes of scrubland.
In a statement, the police said it "still discourages all traffic -- including hiking and hunting -- in two areas around Nassuttooq and Amitsorsuaq."
"The fires are not expected to end within the next few days," the statement added.
Some of the blazes have been burning since July 31.
Denmark's meteorological service BMI said the island registered its hottest-ever temperature of 24.8 degrees (77 Fahrenheit) on August 10.
Last year was Greenland's hottest on record.
The Danish territory has lost about 4,000 gigatons of ice since 1995, British researchers said in June, making ice melt on the huge island the biggest single contributor to rising sea levels.
Firefighters battle blazes on Corsica and Portugal
Almost 1,000 people were evacuated in Corsica overnight, mostly tourists staying at campsites, as 2,000 hectares (nearly 5,000 acres) of scrubland was destroyed, although no casualties were reported. The evacuees were put up in schools and other temporary shelters.
A man suspected of starting five fires in Bastia, a town with a population of 40,000 in northeast Corsica, was arrested late Friday, an official said.
On Corsica at Cap Corse, the most northerly point of the Mediterranean island where the fire had spread overnight into Friday, the situation has been stabilised but the blaze remains rampant in the Sisco commune.
"It's hell," Christian Burchi, a 50-year-old Sisco resident said late Friday. "We tried to extinguish the flames with two buckets of water and a ridiculous hose. Everywhere is burning."
But in Portugal firefighters managed to bring two of the major blazes under control in the centre of the country by Saturday afternoon, the civil protection authority announced, while warning that the heatwave could reignite the fires.
Firefighters have stopped the spreading of the flames from the forest fire that raged in the region of Abrantes since Wednesday, authorities said.
But more than 500 firefigters, nearly 200 vehicles and three water-bombing helicopters remain on stand-by should the fires flare up again, they added.
The other huge fire now under control was at Alvaiazere in the central region of Leiria.
Civil protection agency spokeswoman Patricia Gaspar said a record 220 fires had started on Friday alone.
"Despite the relentless fires, the situation is now more stable," said Gaspar in Lisbon.
Emergency workers on Thursday had nearly gained control of wildfires across Portugal's drought-hit central region, but stronger winds fanned flames in several areas.
In the village of Bracal, flames were being blown towards houses as residents grabbed what they could to aid firefighters, an AFP journalist said.
Some residents voiced anger at authorities after a season of repeated wildfires which have stretched resources.
"Firefighters can't perform miracles, they are exhausted," said Lucia Ricardo, who lives in Bracal, close to Abrantes.
Six villages had been evacuated around Abrantes on Thursday as fire-dousing planes flew sorties over the flames.
The fires come after more than 60 people were killed in June, and more than 200 injured, in a giant blaze at Pedrogao Grande in central Portugal that raged for five days.
After an uncommonly dry winter and spring, almost 79 percent of the Portuguese mainland was enduring extreme or severe drought at the end of July, according to the national weather office.
