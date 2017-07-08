Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FIRE STORM
Wildfires rage as California sizzles
 by Staff Writers
 Los Angeles (AFP) July 8, 2017


Fires prompt state of emergency in western Canada
Montreal (AFP) July 8, 2017 - British Columbia has declared a state of emergency in response to forest fires that have forced the evacuation of thousands of people in Canada's westernmost province.

"Given the current wildfire situation and the expected increase in wildfire activity, the province is taking this extraordinary measure of declaring a provincial state of emergency," Todd Stone, the province's transportation and emergency management chief, said in a statement late Friday.

Hot, dry weather has fueled the blazes, with 138 new fire starts reported on Friday alone.

Environment Canada said much of southern British Columbia was under threat of forest fires.

Residents were ordered to evacuate the villages of Ashcroft, where a hospital was closed as a precaution, and Cache Creek in the province's Thompson-Nicola district, Stone said.

More than 3,600 people were forced to leave their homes in the Kamloops district, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) east of Ashcroft.

The first major wildfires after the end of California's five-year drought raged across the state Saturday, as the state was gripped by a record-breaking heatwave.

Around 2,300 firefighters were battling several blazes with triple-digit temperatures recorded in valleys and inland areas.

A wildfire in the Sierra Nevada foothills north of Sacramento was only five percent contained by late afternoon and had destroyed 10 homes, scorching 2,000 acres (800 hectares) of forest and sparking small-scale evacuations.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) said five residents and a firefighter had sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile a blaze that forced evacuations in Santa Barbara County doubled in size overnight to 5,750 acres, fanned by hot, dry winds.

Some 17 wildfires in various states of containment were burning in California Saturday, from the Six Rivers National Forest in the north to the San Bernardino Forest, east of Los Angeles.

An excessive heat warning has been extended until 11:00 pm (0600 GMT) for much of southern California, with temperature records being broken across the region.

Downtown Los Angeles tied the 1954 record of 96 degrees Farenheit (36 Celcius) while the city's northwestern suburb of Woodland Hills reached a high of 109 degrees, breaking the record of 108 set in 2006.

"Dangerous and potentially life-threatening heat is expected through (today), when high temperatures between 100 and 110 degrees are expected for many interior sections of southwest California," the National Weather Service (NWS) said in a statement.

The weather service attributed the heat wave to a "strong upper-level high-pressure system centered over the desert southwest," adding that the heatwave could continue into Sunday.

"Hot temperatures will create a dangerous situation in which there is an increased threat of heat-related illnesses. The extended heat wave will also bring elevated fire weather conditions through the weekend," said the NWS.

California Governor Jerry Brown in April declared the official end of the state's drought that lasted more than five years.

But he kept in place water reporting requirements, as well as bans on practices like watering during or following rainfall and hosing off sidewalks.

"This drought emergency is over, but the next drought could be around the corner," Brown said in a statement.

"Conservation must remain a way of life."

FIRE STORM
Ten people injured in new Portugal forest fires
 Lisbon (AFP) July 3, 2017
 Ten people, including nine firefighters, were injured on Monday as two forest fires raged in central Portugal, emergency services said. One fire, near the town of Tramagal, was largely under control by afternoon and "no longer presents a risk for the population and the affected zones," emergency services chief Jose Guilherme said on Portuguese television. A second forest fire, near Sao P ... read more
Related Links
 Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FIRE STORM
Holiday weekend leaves more than 100 gunfire victims in Chicago

 Ex-bosses stand trial over 2011 Fukushima crisis in Japan

 New landslide hits China disaster area

 Ex-NY mayor Bloomberg to grant $200 mln to US cities
FIRE STORM
Seawater makes ancient Roman concrete stronger

 Scanning the surface of lithium titanate

 New polymer goes for a walk when illuminated

 Custom-made clothes for all within reach says top designer
FIRE STORM
UNESCO keeps Great Barrier Reef off 'in danger' list

 Another threat to the ocean: deoxygenation

 'Perfect storm' of oceanic conditions triggered Great Barrier Reef bleaching

 Cornell researchers build American eels an 'eelevator'
FIRE STORM
Huge Antarctic ice block poised to snap off

 Climate change impacts Antarctic biodiversity habitat

 More summer sunshine leading to increased Greenland ice melt

 On the march: As polar bears retreat, grizzlies take new territory
FIRE STORM
Spain hit by deadly bacteria threatening olive trees

 Customs grab 122 tonnes of fake pesticide: Europol

 Incremental discovery may one day lead to photosynthetic breakthrough

 Industrial farming disrupts burn-regrowth cycle in grasslands
FIRE STORM
Panic, damage after deadly Philippine quake

 Huge floods sweep southern Japan, two dead, 18 missing

 Deadly floods sweep southern Japan

 'Bulges' in volcanoes could be used to predict eruptions
FIRE STORM
AU chair questions US stance on African peacekeeping

 3 killed in north Mali clashes as UN condemns violence

 I.Coast's Comoe park no longer endangered: UNESCO

 Mali relaunches beleagured peace process
FIRE STORM
Researchers document early, permanent human settlement in Andes

 Analysis of Neanderthal teeth grooves uncovers evidence of prehistoric dentistry

 Study: Potentially no limit to human lifespan

 Beyond bananas: 'Mind reading' technology decodes complex thoughts



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement