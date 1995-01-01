Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DISASTER MANAGEMENT
With Irma goodwill gesture, Tesla's remote control raises eyebrows
 By Virginie Montet with Luc Olinga in New York
 Washington (AFP) Sept 11, 2017


Electric car maker Tesla helped its owners fleeing the path of Hurricane Irma, offering a complementary boost to the car battery's range to allow them to travel further before needing to recharge.

The goodwill gesture was a publicity boost for the Silicon Valley firm, but the ability to remotely access to its customers' cars also drew some attention.

As millions of Floridians were ordered to evacuate, Tesla offered free software upgrades increasing battery capacity on the Model X, Model S and SUV to 75 kWh from 60 kWh. That extended the driving range by 30 miles (48 kilometers) to 230 miles (370 kilometers).

A company spokesperson on Monday confirmed the news, which was first reported by the specialized blog Electrek. Tesla made the decision to offer the range boost after one Florida owner asked for the upgrade during the evacuation.

The upgrade, which normally costs $4,500 to $9,000 depending on the model, is only temporary for Irma evacuees and will expire on September 16.

Investors hailed the decision, and the company's share price closed up nearly six percent on Monday in New York.

But it also highlighted how drivers remain in automakers' hands, long after they have driven off the sales lot.

Auto blog Jalopnik said Tesla's move was "praiseworthy and appropriate" but also illustrated "a terrifying prospect of our automotive future."

- A dystopian automotive future? -

Jalopnik reporter Justin Westbrook speculated about a possible "worst-case scenario where a company or corporation becomes a critical decision maker in disaster scenarios," such as favoring richer car owners in a future evacuation.

Auto analysts contacted by AFP recognized automakers' growing power over drivers, but did not share the more extreme fears.

While Tesla may be more advanced in its remote abilities, most automakers have some degree of control over their increasingly electronic and connected cars.

"Many consumers don't know that GM can remotely shut a car down," said Karl Brauer, executive publisher at Cox Automotive.

"If police officers come to GM and say, 'Shut the car down,' they could," said Brauer. "I don't think they want everyone to know that they have been doing it over a decade."

Ed Hellwig, senior editor at Edmunds.com, said other automakers eventually will catch up to Tesla's level of control.

"Going forward though, they will probably have the same level of abilities to update a car and control it to some degree," he said.

But Hellwig doubted ordinary consumers should be concerned their cars could be hacked by hostile actors.

"If there is enough motivation, it's possible," he said. "But we don't have to worry about it on an everyday basis because the systems are very sophisticated."

In 2015, US researchers succeeded in remotely controlling a Jeep Cherokee, turning on its windshield wipers, turning on its radio and even releasing the brakes.

Tesla itself received a warning in 2016 from a Chinese security firm which revealed remote access vulnerabilities in the Model S.

The Palo Alto, California company remedied the flaws with a software update. Like all Tesla updates, it was distributed remotely.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Florida insurers avoid Hurricane Irma 'nightmare'
 Washington (AFP) Sept 11, 2017
 Florida insurance companies appear to have avoided what could have been a catastrophic hit after damage estimates from Hurricane Irma on Monday fell sharply due to last-minute shifts in the storm's trail of destruction. The storm spared cities on Florida's eastern coast, which analysts said reduced the potential losses considerably. "Our nightmare scenario did not materialize," Shahid Ha ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Global split over Rohingya crisis as China backs Myanmar crackdown

 Sometimes 'sorry' makes things worse

 With Irma goodwill gesture, Tesla's remote control raises eyebrows

 Christchurch's quake-hit cathedral to be rebuilt
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
New microscopy method for quick and reliable 3-D imaging of curvilinear nanostructures

 Chinese video site offers virtual escape from 'boring' reality

 Non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma treatment for leather products

 Bit data goes anti-skyrmions
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Taking a deep breath in the North Atlantic

 Vulnerable Pacific states demand urgent climate action

 More 'losers' than 'winners' predicted for Southern Ocean seafloor animals

 Your tap water may contain plastic, researchers warn
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Experts call for added focus on the impact of glacier mass loss on downstream systems

 Massive Antarctic volcanic eruptions linked to abrupt Southern hemisphere climate changes

 What changes when you warm the Antarctic Ocean just 1 degree

 Record-low 2016 Antarctic sea ice due to 'perfect storm' of tropical, polar conditions
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Scientists developed 'smart fertilizer'

 prices jump as Irma approaches Florida

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Drought response in global crops may be as complex as day and night
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Mourners sob, sift wreckage of huge Mexico quake

 Why Irma wasn't as catastrophic in Florida as feared

 At least 10 dead in Cuba from Irma: official

 Mexico quake kills 65, deadly storm strikes
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
DRCongo troops chasing reporter 'force entry' at UN base

 Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Large-scale study of genetic data shows humans still evolving

 Groups are more likely to lie than individuals, new study shows

 Humans are still evolving, study suggests

 Grammatical patterns survive extreme social upheaval



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement