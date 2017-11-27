Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
WATER WORLD
Xi orders China's 'toilet revolution' to march on
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Nov 27, 2017


China's president has ordered the country to march on in its "revolution" to clean up notoriously dirty and foul-smelling public bathrooms in a bid to improve quality of life and boost tourism.

The so-dubbed "toilet revolution" was launched in 2015 as part of efforts to make restrooms -- often squat toilets with no paper -- more tourist-friendly.

President Xi Jinping said the toilet problem "is not a small thing" and cleaning up is necessary to create a "civilised" urban and rural environment, China's state news agency Xinhua reported Monday.

The country expects to have added or upgraded more than 70,000 toilets by the end of this year.

Another 64,000 will be built or enhanced between 2018 and 2020, the National Tourism Administration has said in an action plan.

According to Xinhua, since taking office in 2012, Xi has made a point on rural tours to ask villagers whether they did their business in flushable toilets or pits dug into the ground.

"In rural areas, some toilets were little more than makeshift shelters surrounded by bunches of corn stalks, and some were open pits next to pigsties," the agency said.

"Local authorities are now more aware of the important role toilets play, believing better toilets are not only beneficial for tourism, but can also... enhance the overall level of civilisation of society."

China's infamous "squatty potties" arouse fear in some would-be tourists, with several tourism blog posts dedicated to the subject.

While studies have indicated that squatting may have health benefits over sitting, the position is still hard to accept for those accustomed to porcelain thrones.

Public bathrooms in China have also been known to be bereft of toilet paper thanks to enterprising crooks sneaking out entire rolls for their personal use. Facial recognition is now employed in some places to limit individual toilet paper portions.

Internet commenters applauded the restroom remodelling movement on Chinese microblogging site Weibo on Monday.

"Support the toilet revolution," one user wrote. "Seriously, whether it's in a city or the countryside, when nature calls, it's always a hassle to find a decent bathroom."

yan/lth/kaf

Weibo

WATER WORLD
New physical model explains the origin of Earth's water
 Sao Paulo, Brazil (SPX) Nov 21, 2017
 Equipped with Newton's law of universal gravitation (published in Principia 330 years ago) and powerful computational resources (used to apply the law to more than 10,000 interacting bodies), a young Brazilian researcher and his former postdoctoral supervisor have just proposed a new physical model to explain the origin of water on Earth and the other Earth-like objects in the Solar System. ... read more
Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Libya navy says over 30 migrants dead, 200 rescued off coast

 South Korea quiet for quake-delayed college entrance exam

 Aid groups urge Greece to improve refugee camps before winter

 Dutch St Martin's PM quits after pressure over Irma aid
WATER WORLD
New way to write magnetic info could pave the way for hardware neural networks

 Borophene shines alone as 2-D plasmonic material

 Metal membranes in construction: From Russia with love

 Spin current from heat: New material increases efficiency
WATER WORLD
The tragedy of the seagrass commons

 Ocean acidification harms young mussels

 New research could predict La Nina drought years in US

 Coral transplant raises Barrier Reef survival hopes
WATER WORLD
Study reveals structure and origins of glacial polish on Yosemite's rocks

 Polar bears crowd on Russian island in sign of Arctic change

 Salt pond in Antarctica is fed from below

 A new timeline for glacial retreat in Western Canada
WATER WORLD
Intercropping formula promises food security in Sahel Africa

 Urbanization may have a positive effect on the soils

 Portuguese cattle farmers desperately wait for rain

 Crunch time for food security
WATER WORLD
Thousands flee over Bali volcano eruption fears

 Iran earthquake death toll rises to 483

 Floods paralyse Saudi city of Jeddah

 Thousands flee as Bali raises volcano alert to highest level
WATER WORLD
Zimbabwe crisis: What we know

 Chinese firm probes if children work in African mines

 China respects 'good friend' Mugabe's resignation

 US strike in Somalia kills more than 100 Shabaab fighters
WATER WORLD
What grosses out a chimpanzee?

 Human evolution was uneven and punctuated, suggests new research

 Chimp study reveals how brain's structure shaped our evolution

 High cognitive ability not a safeguard from conspiracies, paranormal beliefs



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement