Zimbabwe begins mass transfer of animals to Mozambique

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Harare (AFP) June 22, 2017
The animals won't travel two-by-two, but thousands of safari stalwarts will soon begin their journeys from Zimbabwe to Mozambique in one of Africa's largest ever wildlife transfers.
Fifty elephants, 100 giraffes, 200 zebras and 200 buffaloes will be among the several thousand animals that will be transferred between the two neighbours, Zimbabwe's Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (PWMA) told AFP on Thursday.
They will travel 600 kilometres (370 miles) on dusty roads from the Save Valley Conservancy to Zimbabwe's eastern neighbour in an effort to replenish animal numbers that were devastated during Mozambique's bloody 15-year civil war.
"Zimbabwe approved the translocation of wildlife from the Sango Ranch in the Save Valley Conservancy to Zinave National Park in Mozambique," said PWMA spokesman Simukai Nyasha.
Willy Pabst, owner of Zimbabwe's Sango Wildlife Conservancy, said in a statement that he was "proud to support the initiative... with over 6,000 of our animals".
"For us this relocation is the perfect example how conservation in Africa works," he added.
A further 500 animals will be selected from Mozambique's Gorongosa National Park to help repopulate Zinave, the Peace Parks foundation which is coordinating the transfers said in a statement.
"This week saw the start of one of the largest wildlife translocation projects that Africa has ever seen," it said.
Some 7,500 animals from Zimbabwe, South Africa and elsewhere in Mozambique will be moved to help repopulate Zinave over the course of the three-year project.
Washington (UPI) Jun 19, 2017
Scientists have quantified the ecological impact of mass wildebeest drownings in the Kenyan reach of the Mara River. Drowned wildebeest provide a dramatic boost to the Mara River ecosystem, they say. "The Mara River intersects one of the largest overland migrations in the world," Amanda Subalusky, a postdoctoral researcher at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, said in a news relea ... read more
Related Links
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement