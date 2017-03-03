Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
Zimbabwe seeks aid after floods kill over 240 in 3 months
 by Staff Writers
 Harare (AFP) March 3, 2017


At least 246 people have been killed by floods in Zimbabwe since December, state media reported Friday, as the government launched an appeal for foreign aid.

The Herald newspaper said at least 128 people had been injured, 2,000 left homeless, 74 schools damaged and 70 dams had burst in floods across the country that followed a prolonged drought.

"There is an inadequate supply of tents, foodstuffs and drugs for the affected people," Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere told the paper.

"There is a need for blankets and clothing for the affected families and they are at risk of contracting pneumonia and acute respiratory infections."

He appealed for emergency funding from international donors, private companies and the public.

"After working hard responding to the effects of drought, the same people are now suffering because of excessive floods," Bishow Parajuli, of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), told The Herald.

Kasukuwere said rainfall levels had been above normal in most parts of Zimbabwe in recent months.

Government officials were not immediately able to comment to AFP.

Among the worst affected areas were south-western districts including Tsholotsho, where at least 859 people were living in a makeshift camp after their homes were destroyed by heavy rains.

State television on Thursday showed images of marooned villagers in Tsholotsho being rescued by airforce helicopters.

The meteorological department has warned of further heavy rains, cautioning people against crossing flooded rivers and bridges.

The floods came as Zimbabwe was hoping to recover from a severe drought which ravaged most of the southern African country and destroyed many food crops.

The country now faces more food shortages following the floods and an outbreak of the fall armyworm caterpillar that devours crops, according to the agriculture ministry.

A former regional bread basket, Zimbabwe has relied on imports in recent years to top up local harvests.

Critics blame the perennial shortages on President Robert Mugabe's controversial land reforms which saw the seizure of white-owned farms for redistribution to landless blacks, most of whom lacked the means to farm.

Mugabe, 93, has blamed the poor yields on erratic rains due to climate change.

SHAKE AND BLOW
Water slowly restored in Chile capital after deadly floods
 Santiago (AFP) Feb 27, 2017
 The Chilean authorities worked Monday to restore water to some 4.5 million people in the capital Santiago, whose supply had to be cut after deadly floods contaminated a major river. Three people died in the torrential rains and landslides that hit central Chile over the weekend, emergency officials meanwhile said, revising an initial death toll of four. Nineteen people remain missing, th ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
115 migrants rescued, 25 missing: Libya navy

 Thousands flee anti-IS offensives in Iraq and Syria

 Haitians' ire over carnival spending amid hurricane's ruins

 Carnival helps Rio put crime, recession on back burner
SHAKE AND BLOW
New use for paper industry's sludge and fly ash in plastics

 New polymer additive could revolutionize plastics recycling

 Researchers use laser-generated bubbles to create 3-D images in liquid

 New X-ray glasses concentrate, strengthen laser beams
SHAKE AND BLOW
Calculating recharge of groundwater more precisely

 More bang for the buck

 Syrian farmers fear IS to flood villages near Euphrates

 First direct measurements of Pacific seabed sediments reveal strong methane source
SHAKE AND BLOW
UN reports Antarctica's highest temperatures on record

 NASA study improves forecasts of summer Arctic sea ice

 Air pollution may have masked mid-20th Century sea ice loss

 International team reports ocean acidification spreading rapidly in Arctic Ocean
SHAKE AND BLOW
Hand-picked specialty crops 'ripe' for precision agriculture techniques

 Hand-picked specialty crops 'ripe' for precision agriculture techniques

 Researchers propose using CRISPR to accelerate plant domestication

 Magic cover crop carpet
SHAKE AND BLOW
After year of calm, Mt Etna bursts into life

 New USGS Maps Identify Potential Ground-Shaking Hazards in 2017

 Powerful aftershock hits quake-stricken Philippine city

 Zimbabwe seeks aid after floods kill over 240 in 3 months
SHAKE AND BLOW
22 dead in DR Congo army clashes with M23 rebels

 Tanzania bans booze sachets

 France sends backup to Niger after 16 troops killed

 UN airstrikes in C.Africa target 'heavily armed' militia
SHAKE AND BLOW
Mothers dictate lifelong grooming habits in chimps

 100,000-year-old human skulls from east Asia reveal complex mix of trends in time, space

 Catalog of 208 human-caused minerals bolsters argument to declare 'Anthropocene Epoch'

 Tiny fibers open new windows into the brain



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement