Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Zurich Insurance sees $700 mln in hurricane claims in Q3
 by Staff Writers
 Zurich (AFP) Oct 19, 2017


Swiss group Zurich Insurance said Thursday it expects to receive around $700 million (595 million euros) in insurance claims related to hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in the third quarter.

Zurich Insurance Group said in a statement it "currently estimates aggregate claims in the third quarter of 2017 related to hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria ... to be approximately $700 million net of reinsurance and before tax."

The final loss assessment would "take time to complete due to the nature of the events," the statement said.

After tax, the losses were expected to be around $620 million.

Hurricane Harvey battered Texas and parts of Louisiana in late August, causing severe damage to property and paralyzing the country's fourth-largest city, Houston, with major flooding.

In September, Hurricane Irma struck the Florida Keys archipelago and Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico.

The losses were "not expected to have a material impact on the group's overall financial strength and capital flexibility," Zurich Insurance said.

"While significant, these events have demonstrated the effectiveness of our underwriting and the improvements made in our reinsurance programmes over the past year, which have ensured that the overall losses remain well within our overall risk tolerance," said chief executive Mario Greco.

noo-spm/wdb

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Risking lives, Mexicans try to salvage belongings after quake
 Mexico City (AFP) Oct 17, 2017
 Guadalupe Vazquez is standing below the wreckage of what used to be her home, patiently waiting for workers to recover the few belongings she has left after Mexico's September 19 earthquake: some photographs of her daughters hanging on the wall, still visible from the street. The small but spry octogenarian lived in Mexico City's Narvarte neighborhood in a four-story apartment building, half ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Mexico quake hit rich and poor alike, but tragedies differ

 Thousands still without power in Ireland after freak storm

 Risking lives, Mexicans try to salvage belongings after quake

 Branson calls for sustainable rebuilding of storm-battered Caribbean
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Understanding rare earth emulsions

 Chemical treatment improves quantum dot lasers

 Missing link between new topological phases of matter discovered

 Space radiation won't stop NASA's human exploration
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Wither heavy storms

 Toward efficient high-pressure desalination

 Huge spike in global carbon emissions linked to El Nino

 Active sieving could improve dialysis and water purification filters
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
As ice sheet melts, Greenland's fjords become less salty

 Drive for giant new marine sanctuary in Antarctica

 Thousands of penguin chicks starve in Antarctica

 The melting ice makes the sea around Greenland less saline
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Little growth observed in India's methane emissions

 India to close colonial-era military farms

 Smallscale farmers try to solve Amazon's big problems

 Genetically boosting the nutritional value of corn could benefit millions
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
WSU researchers document one of planet's largest volcanic eruptions

 Lake waves penetrate, disturb the surrounding earth

 Is it gonna blow? Measuring volcanic emissions from space

 Vietnam braces for more downpours as flood toll hits 72
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Chad extends key conservation area in national park

 Rwanda military uses torture to force confessions: HRW

 New witness emerges over Rwandan genocide: French legal source

 Nigeria: Cooperation 'key' to defeating jihadists
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Genome of a 40,000-year-old man in China reveals region's complex human history

 New study suggests that last common ancestor of humans and apes was smaller than thought

 World Bank: 1.1 bn people 'invisible', lacking official identity

 Duplications of noncoding DNA could help explain human-primate split



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement