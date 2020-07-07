. Earth Science News .
50 dead in Japan floods as rescuers 'race against time'
 By Charly TRIBALLEAU
 Yatsushiro, Japan (AFP) July 7, 2020

Brave Japanese rafters paddle against the floods
Tokyo (AFP) July 7, 2020 - When torrential rain flooded his scenic neighbourhood in western Japan, Kentaro Oishi had no hesitation: he jumped in the inflatable normally used for taking tourists white-water rafting and paddled off to rescue stranded locals.

The 50-year-old and his three fellow rafters, who usually take holidaymakers on a white-knuckle ride down the Kuma River, found themselves paddling through dirt waters that submerged their district after the river broke its banks.

"I got an emergency call from the city's disaster management office for help... as they thought we would be the first ones to get there," Oishi, who heads the rafting association in Hitoyoshi City, told AFP by telephone.

"I immediately told them, 'We'll get down there now.' And I prepared the boats. I did not hesitate at all," he said.

Several days of heavy rain over wide areas of Japan's southwestern Kyushu island have left dozens dead in flooding or landslides and turned low-lying areas like Hitoyoshi into a ghost town overnight.

At least 17 people have reportedly lost their lives in the hot-springs resort and persistent torrential rain has made access difficult for the emergency services.

Oishi himself was one of the lucky ones -- his home and boat-storage facilities are on higher ground in the riverside city but he described his shock at seeing his home town underwater.

"I have 20 years of rafting experience, but I never dreamed" of rowing the boat through the city, the veteran paddler told AFP.

"To tell you the truth, I was so scared at first when I saw water levels rising so rapidly in the river," he said.

- 'Return to the river' -

During rescue operations, the four rafters often had to disembark and walk the raft carefully against the onrushing muddy water to avoid capsizing and tipping terrified residents aboard.

"It was so tough as we did not know what was below the dirt stream," Oishi said.

But they managed to rescue some 40 residents, mainly elderly people including one person waiting for help after water rushed up to neck level.

"We usually help tourists from outside the city enjoy rafting, but this time we could help local people survive," he said.

"I'm grateful that local residents can now be aware what contribution rafting can make to the community," he said.

Following his one-day volunteer rescue operation, Oishi swapped his paddle for a shovel and has since been helping remove dirt from houses in his neighbourhood.

In normal times, Oishi would be enjoying one of the busiest periods of the high tourist season, with up to 100 people per day flocking to his river-rafting experience.

But with the flooding coming on top of the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled tourism, he has already decided to cut his losses for this year.

"I gave up on reopening this year as bridges were washed away and roads were cut off. But I still hope to return to the river possibly next year," the rafter told AFP.

Emergency services in western Japan were "racing against time" on Tuesday to rescue people stranded by devastating floods and landslides that have killed at least 50 people, with more torrential rain forecast.

Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued its second-highest emergency warning for heavy rain and landslides over vast swathes of the country's southwest and said "risks are rising" nationwide.

At least 50 deaths have been confirmed in the rains that began early Saturday, top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said, but the toll is expected to rise, with two more feared dead and over a dozen reported missing.

"We are racing against time," Yutaro Hamasaki, an official in the hardest-hit region of Kumamoto, told AFP.

"We have not set any deadline or time to end the operation, but we really need to speed up our search as time is running out. We won't give up to the end," Hamasaki vowed.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he was doubling the deployment of rescue personnel, including police and firefighters as well as coast guards and troops, to 80,000.

Rivers overflowing their banks have swept away bridges and turned roads into lakes, making rescue access possible only by raft or helicopter.

At an elementary school in Omuta city, dozens of children and their teachers spent the night sheltering on the upper floor of the building after floodwater inundated the ground level.

"Shoe cupboards on the group floor were swept away and shoes were floating around," an 11-year-old girl told a local newspaper after rescuers arrived.

"Some children were sobbing because they were worried about not being able to get home and were afraid of the heavy rain."

Kentaro Oishi, who owns a rafting business in the hot springs resort of Hitoyoshi City, told AFP that emergency services drafted him in to rescue stranded locals.

"I have 20 years of rafting experience, but I never dreamed" of rowing the boat through the city, the veteran paddler told AFP.

"To tell you the truth, I was so scared at first when I saw the water levels rising so rapidly in the river."

- 'Filled with water' -

Fourteen of the dead were wheelchair-bound residents of a nursing home unable to escape to higher ground as the waters rose.

A rescue worker who searched the facility told NHK: "The ground floor was filled with water and we couldn't get into it. Some people managed to evacuate to the first floor. I've never experienced anything like this in my life."

Further complicating evacuation efforts was the fear of spreading the coronavirus.

Japan has been relatively lightly affected by the pandemic, with just under 20,000 cases and fewer than 1,000 deaths.

But the need to maintain social distancing has reduced capacity at evacuation shelters with hundreds of thousands under non-compulsory orders to take refuge.

In Yatsushiro city, authorities converted the local sports gymnasium into a shelter, with families separated off by cardboard walls to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to local media, some people were preferring to sleep in their cars rather than risk possible infection at a shelter.

The disaster has also compounded problems for businesses already hard hit by the pandemic.

"The damage was beyond our imagination. It's literally a bolt from the blue," said Yuji Hashimoto, who runs a tourism bureau in the hot-spring resort in Yatsushiro, one of the flood-hit cities in Kumamoto.

"The disaster is a double-whammy as our hot spring resort was struggling to weather the impact of coronavirus. We don't know what will happen to us next," he told AFP.

The rain front is expected to linger for several more days, moving towards east Japan.

"Vigilance is required across the nation... the risk level is rising," warned a JMA official.

Japan is in the middle of its annual rainy season, which frequently unleashes deadly floods and landslides. Climate change has intensified the risks, because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, including rainfall.

In 2018, more than 200 people died in devastating floods in the same region of Japan.

burs-sah/ric/qan


