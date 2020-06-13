. Earth Science News .
SHAKE AND BLOW
6.6-magnitude quake strikes off coast of Japan: USGS
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) June 13, 2020

A strong but deep 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southwest Japan early Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage caused by the earthquake; its epicentre was 135 kilometres (84 miles) northwest of Naze, Japan.

The quake, which USGS originally recorded as a 6.7-magnitude temblor, was relatively deep at 160 kilometres.

Japan's Kyodo News agency reported that the earthquake was felt in Okinawa as well as the island of Kyushu.

It struck at 12:51 am local time (1551 GMT Saturday), according to USGS and was followed by a shallower 4.4-magnitude quake two hours later off Japan's southeast coast.

Another shallow quake, registering 5.3 in magnitude, occurred at 2018 GMT Saturday in the waters between southwest Japan and Taiwan. No tsunami warnings were issued.

Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

In 2011, a devastating 9.0-magnitude earthquake struck roughly 130 kilometres east of Miyagi prefecture, unleashing an enormous tsunami, triggering the Fukushima nuclear reactor meltdown and killing nearly 16,000 people.


Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


SHAKE AND BLOW
New clues to deep earthquake mystery
 Davis CA (SPX) May 28, 2020
 A new understanding of our planet's deepest earthquakes could help unravel one of the most mysterious geophysical processes on Earth. Deep earthquakes - those at least 300 kilometers below the surface - don't typically cause damage, but they are often widely felt. These earthquakes can provide vital clues to understanding plate tectonics and the structure of the Earth's interior. Due to the extremely high temperature and pressures where deep earthquakes occur, they likely stem from different ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
Parking in a pandemic

 Facebook blocks white nationalists organizing move on protests

 China says US protests show 'chronic disease' of racism

 Virus misinformation fuels panic in Asia
SHAKE AND BLOW
How magnetic fields and 3D printers will create the pills of tomorrow

 Sony to unveil PS5 games in online event

 How is a metal formed

 Sony pulls back curtain on PlayStation 5 console
SHAKE AND BLOW
Uproar as Uganda pursues plan to dam waterfall in national park

 Deep reefs could offer refuge to vulnerable marine life as oceans warm

 Senegal rejects dozens of foreign trawler permits

 Ethiopia seeks to limit outsiders' role in Nile dam talks
SHAKE AND BLOW
Climate change brings fires, floods and moths to Siberia

 Russian mayor charged over failure to contain Arctic spill

 Trump directs US to develop new Icebreaking fleet to counter Russia, China

 US opens consulate in Greenland capital
SHAKE AND BLOW
Tragic yarn: India-China border spat hits global cashmere production

 Just Eat Takeaway.com nears deal for meal delivery firm Grubhub

 Eight killed in Indian pesticide factory blast

 Ancient burial site in Belize reveals when people started eating maize
SHAKE AND BLOW
Dozens killed as south China hit by floods and rainstorms

 Study proves that magma chambers can be totally molten

 New hints of volcanism under the heart of northern Europe

 Strong earthquake shakes Papua New Guinea, no tsunami warning
SHAKE AND BLOW
About 10 dead in jihadist attack on I.Coast border post

 Protests erupt in Djibouti over detention of military officer

 Clean cold experts explore how people in Africa can access COVID-19 vaccine

 Angola's probe of dos Santos 'improper and unfair': lawyer
SHAKE AND BLOW
Tiny songbird is East Asia's 'oldest' carved artwork

 DNA helps researchers understand interactions between Stone Age cultures

 Genomic researchers detail the peopling of the Caribbean

 Neanderthals, Denisovans, genetically closer than brown and polar bears








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.