|.
|.
|
Asian markets enjoy some much-needed festive cheer
by AFP Staff Writers
Hong Kong (AFP) Dec 22, 2022
Asian markets extended a Wall Street advance into Thursday as forecast-busting US earnings and consumer confidence data tempered worries about a deep recession.
With dust settling after the Bank of Japan's surprise shift from ultra-loose monetary policy, investors embarked on a mini Santa rally ahead of the Christmas break, while the yen stabilised following its biggest jump in 24 years.
The global gains came after hefty selling since the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank last week signalled they would likely lift interest rates higher than expected to fight decades-high inflation.
Investors, looking for some good news, pounced on a survey showing consumer confidence in the US economy jumped in December more than estimated -- to the highest since April -- as inflation showed signs of easing and energy prices cooled.
That came along with better-than-expected earnings from Nike and delivery giant FedEx.
Nike, which has been hit by supply-chain snarls, also provided a shot in the arm for the future by saying the most difficult supply excesses were "behind us" and that inventories were at their lowest levels in four quarters.
All three main indexes on Wall Street ended more than one percent higher, while European equities also barrelled along.
"The economy is still headed towards a recession, but the consumer continues to show signs of resilience which could delay a significant tumble for equities," said OANDA's Edward Moya in a note.
Asia continued the party into Thursday.
Hong Kong led the way, rising more than two percent, with tech firms tracking their US counterparts up and property stocks boosted by comments from top Chinese officials pledging support for the beleaguered sector.
Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington and Manila were also well up.
Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management, added: "The favourable results also come at a significant (juncture) for the economy -- when investors are seeking signs that the US is either headed into a recession or the Fed is successfully engineering a soft landing.
"The market is coming around to the notion that we will have a more orthodox 2023, including a much more balanced Fed that is looking to slow the pace of hikes amid better news on inflation."
Oil prices also rose again, extending Wednesday's gains of more than two percent, in reaction to data showing US stockpiles fell last week leaving inventories at their lowest levels in eight years, according to Bloomberg News.
The pick-up in crude has also been helped by China's economic reopening after almost three years of a zero-Covid policy of lockdowns and mass testing.
- Key figures around 0230 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 26,26,492.66 (break)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.6 percent at 19,654.59
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.9 percent at 3,094.46
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 131.89 yen from 132.38 yen on Wednesday
Euro/dollar: UP 1.0629 at $ from 1.0613
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2117 from $1.2082
Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.73 pence from 87.81 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $78.75 per barrel
Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.5 percent at $82.59 per barrel
New York - UP 1.6 percent at 33,376.48 (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 1.7 percent at 7,497.32 (close)
dan/dhc
World Bank slashes China growth forecasts on Covid woes, property crisis
Beijing (AFP) Dec 20, 2022
The World Bank on Tuesday slashed its China growth forecast for the year as the pandemic and weaknesses in the property sector hit the world's second largest economy. In a statement, the institution slashed its forecast to 2.7 percent from 4.3 percent predicted in June. It also revised its forecast for next year from 5.2 percent down to 4.3 percent. Both figures are well below Beijing's GDP growth target of around 5.5 percent for the year, a figure many analysts believe is now unattainable. ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.