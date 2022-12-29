. Earth Science News .
TRADE WARS
Asian stocks down as Covid surge in China spooks investors
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Hong Kong (AFP) Dec 29, 2022

Asia-Pacific stocks fell on Thursday as the Covid surge in China cast a shadow over markets across the region.

Investors had cheered the easing of China's strict zero-Covid controls -- which had hammered the world's second-largest economy -- but are now worried about the impact of the outbreak on global supply chains and inflation.

The United States, Japan and Italy have imposed restrictions on visitors from China, and a senior US official warned that the surge increases the potential for new Covid variants to emerge.

Hong Kong closed down 0.79 percent, with Tokyo losing 0.94 percent. Sydney, Singapore, Shanghai, Taipei and Seoul were also in the red.

Volumes were thin in the final trading week of the year, with investors chewing on the prospects of a recession in 2023, and how central banks -- especially the US Federal Reserve -- are going to handle the fight against rampaging inflation.

The Fed and others have repeatedly raised interest rates to put the brakes on soaring prices, but higher borrowing costs also slow down economic activity.

"The key trading themes will continue to dominate in early January, most notably how far central banks are willing to push interest rates in order to display their determination to get inflation back to target," OANDA's Craig Erlam said in a note on Wednesday.

"Many have already started easing off the brake and we're seeing plenty of signs of pressures easing, albeit perhaps not as much as policymakers would have liked by now."

- Oil prices drop -

The plunge in Asia-Pacific shares followed sharp falls on Wall Street on Wednesday, where the main indexes all closed in the red.

The Dow lost 1.1 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq slid 1.4 percent.

The US losses came on a low day for most markets as hopes for a so-called "Santa Claus rally" ebbed.

The "Santa Claus rally" is a seven-session stretch over Christmas and New Year that typically sees stocks drifting higher in light trade.

Analysts said low-volume, low-risk trade will continue until the year ticks over.

In oil markets, the two main crude contracts were both lower, with traders concerned about the possibility of China's Covid outbreak fuelling a global resurgence of the disease and depressing energy demand.

In Europe, Germany shrugged off Russia's ban on oil sales to countries and companies that comply with a price cap on its crude exports.

The price ceiling of $60 per barrel agreed by the European Union, G7 and Australia came into force this month in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It seeks to restrict Russia's revenue while making sure it keeps supplying the global market.

- Key figures at around 0830 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.94 percent at 26,093.67 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.97 percent at 19,741.14 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,073.70 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0639 from $1.0618 at 2215 GMT on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2041 from $1.2018

Euro/pound: UP at 88.35 pence from 88.30 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 133.69 from 134.39 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.63 percent at $77.67 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.5 percent at $82.01 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN 1.1 percent at 32,875.71 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,497.19 (close)


Related Links
 Global Trade News

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


TRADE WARS
World economy faces more pain in 2023 after a gloomy year
 Paris (AFP) Dec 28, 2022
 This was supposed to be the comeback year for the world economy following the Covid pandemic. Instead, 2022 was marked by a new war, record inflation and climate-linked disasters. It was a "polycrisis" year, a term popularised by historian Adam Tooze. Get ready for more gloom in 2023. "The number of crises has increased since the start of the century," said Roel Beetsma, professor of macroeconomics at the University of Amsterdam. "Since World War Two we have never seen such a complicated ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TRADE WARS
AFRL Guardian software team reports busy year

 Eighteen trapped in Xinjiang gold mine collapse

 Arizona to remove shipping container wall on US-Mexico border

 Malaysia landslide toll hits 26 after man found hugging dog
TRADE WARS
Making the unimaginable possible in materials discovery

 Elucidating the mechanism of high proton conduction to develop clean energy materials

 China approves first foreign video games since crackdown

 NASA enables future of science observation through tri-band antennas
TRADE WARS
After huge storm, Mississippi capital hit by another water crisis

 'Progress destroying nature': Brazil dam fuels fears for river

 New theory on timing for human settlement of some parts of tropical Pacific

 How SERVIR is helping Southeast Asia adapt to variable rainfall
TRADE WARS
Canadian polar bears disappearing fast: study

 More than half of Antarctica's plant and animals could disappear due to climate change

 Lakes on roof of world freeze later and melt earlier under changing climate

 NOAA report finds climate change making Arctic conditions warmer, wetter
TRADE WARS
N. Zealand's amended cow burp tax plans still stink, say farmers

 France bets on tech and transparency to beat Chinese caviar

 Experts urge caution over biotech that can wipe out insect pests

 PETA takes UK military to court for rejecting fake fur hats
TRADE WARS
Five dead, more than 70,000 evacuated in Malaysia floods

 Two dead after powerful quake hits California

 Indonesia quake death toll jumps to 602 after new count

 Flooding kills more than 120 in DR Congo capital
TRADE WARS
Ivory Coast team in Mali for talks on detained soldiers

 Two rangers killed in attack in famed DR Congo reserve

 Togo president sacks army minister and army chief

 Ethiopia's warring parties agree to ceasefire monitor
TRADE WARS
Researchers uncover 168 new Nazca geoglyphs

 Iraqi conservators strive to preserve ancient manuscripts

 Humans and nature: The distance is growing

 Archaeologist claims human relative used controlled fire for light, cooking








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.