Earth Science News
TRADE WARS
 Australian PM in India to discuss China, trade and cricket
Australian PM in India to discuss China, trade and cricket
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Ahmedabad, India (AFP) March 8, 2023

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in India on Wednesday for a four-day visit expected to focus on shared concerns about China, deepening trade ties -- and cricket.

Australia and India, with Japan and the United States, make up the Quad alliance that is seen as a bulwark against Chinese assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region.

Albanese said Wednesday he would meet US President Joe Biden soon in the United States, where they are expected to unveil a nuclear submarine deal aimed at countering China's growing ambitions.

Relations between India and China have been locked in a stand-off on the nuclear-armed giants' disputed frontier since 2020 when 20 Indian troops and four Chinese soldiers were killed in clashes.

Albanese, in his maiden visit as prime minister to India and the first by an Australian premier in six years, was due to visit INS Vikrant, India's first homemade aircraft carrier, in Mumbai on Thursday.

Earlier in the day he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were due to watch together a Test match between India and Australia at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad in western India.

To ensure a large crowd at the stadium named after Modi, the ruling BJP has bought for party members and their families 80 percent of the roughly 100,000 tickets sold, a local official told AFP.

In 2020, Modi and then US president Donald Trump held a huge rally at the stadium.

Modi and Albanese, accompanied by Australia's trade and resources ministers, were also expected to discuss efforts towards a free-trade deal following a recent interim agreement.

"India is Australia's sixth-largest trading partner, fourth-largest export market and second-largest export market for education," the Australian government said in a statement Wednesday.

Related Links
 Global Trade News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TRADE WARS
Chinese foreign trade starts new year in a slump
 Beijing (AFP) March 7, 2023
 China's exports and imports fell during the first two months of 2023, according to official data Tuesday, hit by sluggish overseas demand, a massive Covid wave and market concerns over rising US tensions. The country's exports in January and February tumbled 6.8 percent on-year, though that was an improvement on the 9.9 percent drop in December, customs records showed. Imports fell 10.2 percent during the same period - worse than the 7.5 percent drop recorded in December. The latest figures ... read more
TRADE WARS
Rescuers airlift residents from remote Australia floods

 Iran FM welcomes Arab outreach to Syria after quake

 Antique shop's defiance brings hope to Turkish quake zone

 Indonesia sends more rescuers as extreme weather hampers search after landslide
TRADE WARS
Globalstar introduces Realm Cloud Mobile Device Management Platform

 Light pulses can behave like an exotic gas

 Girl with AI earrings sparks Dutch art controversy

 Rise in ocean plastic pollution 'unprecedented' since 2005
TRADE WARS
UN states agree 'historic' deal to protect high seas

 New treaty plots conservation course for high seas

 Ocean conference participants pledge $19 billion

 US, EU pledge billions in ocean aid at int'l conference
TRADE WARS
Antarctic Peninsula glaciers on the run

 Sea ice in Antarctic at record low: US data center

 Blame the warmth: Famed skating rink in Ottawa won't open this year

 New results provide close-up view of melting underneath Thwaites Glacier
TRADE WARS
NASA engages US farmers to bring satellite data Down to Earth

 Global food system emissions imperil Paris climate goals

 Britain's fresh produce shortages serve up blame game

 Kim says N. Korea must meet grain production goals 'without fail'
TRADE WARS
Death toll from Cyclone Freddy's return rises to 8 in Madagascar

 Two strong earthquakes rock southern Philippines

 Ten deadliest quakes of the past 100 years

 'It feels like yesterday': Turkey quake overturns lives
TRADE WARS
Several soldiers killed in attack on Somalia army base

 Macron says era of French interference in Africa is 'over'

 France's Macron kicks off four-nation tour of Africa

 Macron plans 'noticeable reduction' of French troops in Africa
TRADE WARS
Vast cemetery in Iraq echoes 14 centuries of life and death

 In Old Cairo, residents reconnect with their heritage

 Back to the time of the first Homo Sapiens with a futuristic clock, the new Radiocarbon 3.0

 Iraq dig uncovers 5,000 year old pub restaurant
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.