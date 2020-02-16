. Earth Science News .
EPIDEMICS
Avoid crowds over virus says Japan health minister; WHO says not advising on Tokyo Olympics
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Feb 16, 2020

Japan's health minister on Sunday urged the public to avoid crowds and "non-essential gatherings", including notoriously packed commuter trains, to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading in the country.

Katsunobu Kato warned the nation was "entering a new phase" in the outbreak of the virus, which has infected nearly 60 people in Japan so far.

"We want to ask the public to avoid non-urgent, non-essential gatherings. We want elderly and those with pre-existing conditions to avoid crowded places," Kato said after a meeting of a panel of experts.

"I think it's important that we exercise Japan's collective strength. We wish to ask the Japanese people for their cooperation and it will take everyone being united to tackle this infectious disease," he told a press conference.

Kato said cases with no clear transmission chains and involving people who have not travelled to China, where the outbreak began, meant Japan was entering a new stage.

The government will draft fresh guidelines for doctors about when to suspect possible coronavirus infections and for ordinary citizens to know when to seek medical care.

Japan has been pushing Tokyo residents to try telecommuting or avoid rush hour commutes to ease traffic congestion during the summer Tokyo Olympic Games.

Kato said the government will reiterate its calls on people to try those measures to ease spread of the virus.

The comments come after a spate of new infections were confirmed over the weekend, raising the total number of cases inside Japan to 59.

Those numbers exclude hundreds of cases aboard a cruise ship, as well as a quarantine officer who tested people on the boat.

Most infected individuals seem to experience mild conditions similar to the common cold and may not realise that they have the disease, risking possibly spreading it to others, said Takaji Wakita, chief of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases who headed the expert panel.

"It is expected that domestic infections will continue," Wakita said, adding that Japan was at an early stage of the spread.

WHO says not advising on whether to hold Tokyo Olympics
Geneva (AFP) Feb 14, 2020 - The World Health Organisation on Friday said it was not advising on whether or not to go ahead with the Tokyo Olympics this year amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

But Michael Ryan, head of WHO's health emergencies programme, said the UN agency could offer technical advice on how to handle possible risks around the event.

"We have not offered advice to the IOC for the Olympics one way or the other. And neither would we, it's not the role of WHO to call off or not call off any event," Ryan said at a regular press conference in Geneva.

"It's the decision of hosting countries and the organising agencies to make that decision," he said.

The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) coordination commission earlier on Friday insisted there was no danger of Tokyo 2020 being cancelled or moved.

"The advice we have received from the World Health Organization is that there is no case for a contingency plan to cancel or move the Games," John Coates told reporters after a project review meeting.

Ryan explained that the UN health agency regularly offered technical advice to countries hosting all kinds of mass gatherings, such as sporting events or religious festivals.

"At this stage, there has been no specific discussion or no specific decision made regarding any of those mass events in the coming months.

"But we stand ready to offer both member states hosting events and organisations organising events to offer them the best mechanism and risk assessment approaches that we have," he said.

The COVID-19 outbreak has killed nearly 1,400 people and infected around 64,000 -- most of them in China.

Two dozen countries, including Japan, have confirmed cases of the disease, which the WHO has declared a global health emergency.

Tokyo organisers have slammed "fake news" and scare-mongering over the coronavirus outbreak for causing panic ahead of the Games, which open on July 24.


Related Links
 Epidemics on Earth - Bird Flu, HIV/AIDS, Ebola

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


EPIDEMICS
Foreigners stranded in Wuhan by virus tell of fear and rations
 Hong Kong (AFP) Feb 13, 2020
 Hunkered down at the epicentre of China's virus epidemic and cut off from the world, the remaining foreigners in Wuhan are eking out a life in fear. A coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,300 people and locked down the central Chinese city has left thousands of foreigners trapped as authorities impose an unprecedented quarantine. "We want to go back. We can't survive any more," said Gaurab Pokhrel, a Nepali doctoral student in Wuhan and one of 200 from his country yet to be evacuated ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EPIDEMICS
As China needs virus masks, phone and diaper makers fill void

 Digital lifeline for refugees in Bulgaria -- and beyond

 Albania quake exposes scourge of sketchy construction

 Hungarian police close Serbia border point as migrants gather
EPIDEMICS
New threads: Nanowires made of tellurium and nanotubes hold promise for wearable tech

 In Norway, bottles made of plastic are still fantastic

 Fastest high-precision 3D printer

 First time controlling two spacecraft with one dish
EPIDEMICS
Great white sharks have been in Mediterranean for 3.2M years

 Arctic Ice Melt Is Changing Ocean Currents

 Modified clay can remove herbicide from water

 NYUAD researchers find new method to allow corals to rapidly respond to climate change
EPIDEMICS
Antarctica registers record temperature of over 20 C

 Coincidences influence the onset and ending of ice ages

 Argentine Antarctica has hottest day on record

 Global warming to blame for hottest day in Argentine Antarctica
EPIDEMICS
Hunger stalks southern Africa as climate crisis deepens

 UN calls for donations to tackle desert locusts in Africa

 Bat for sale at Indonesia's wildlife market despite virus warning

 Climate change to create farmland in the north, but at environmental costs, study reveals
EPIDEMICS
Peeking at the plumbing of one of the Aleutian's most-active volcanoes

 Thousands flee severe flooding in New Zealand

 Flash floods kill nine in Indonesia

 New Zealand volcano death toll rises to 21
EPIDEMICS
Belgium weighing French military mission in Mali: minister

 S. Sudan 'unity' army not ready for peace as deadline looms

 U.S. shifts AFRICOM strategy as troops are 'overmatched' by militants

 US military begins adjusting presence in Africa
EPIDEMICS
'Ghost' of mysterious hominin found in West African genomes

 Human language most likely evolved gradually

 Mud wasp nests used to date ancient Australian rock art

 Is human cooperativity an outcome of competition between cultural groups?








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.