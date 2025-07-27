Earth Science News
DEMOCRACY
 China detained activist-singer, says Tibetan exile govt
China detained activist-singer, says Tibetan exile govt
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Dharamsala, India (AFP) July 27, 2025

A young Tibetan singer and activist has been detained by Chinese authorities, the India-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said.

Tzukte, popularly known as Asang, was taken into custody sometime in early July after he sang a song eulogising Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, the CTA said in a statement Saturday.

The CTA, which functions as a government-in-exile but is not officially recognised by any country, said the arrest was "part of Beijing's broader campaign to suppress Tibetan voices, specially Tibetan artists and writers".

China considers Tibet an inalienable part of its territory and has ruled the region with an iron fist since its troops crushed an uprising for autonomy in 1959.

Chinese authorities did not respond to a request for comment.

"His detention, without charge or information on his whereabouts, violates international human rights norms and underscores China's ongoing assault on freedom of expression, cultural rights, and religious belief in Tibet," the CTA said.

Asang, who is in his twenties, is a student of Gebe, a prominent Tibetan singer supporting the Tibetan cause through his music.

Earlier this year, Asang reportedly appeared in public in the Ngawa region of Sichuan province with the word "Tibet" written on his forehead -- a gesture that drew widespread praise online but also intensified scrutiny from officials.

Rights activists have regularly voiced alarm at Beijing's alleged efforts to erase cultural and religious identity in Tibet.

Related Links
 Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DEMOCRACY
Chinese academic in Australia slams 'ridiculous' Hong Kong bounties
 Sydney (AFP) July 26, 2025
 An academic in Australia who was among 19 people for whom Hong Kong issued bounties has criticised the "ridiculous" arrest warrants and warned that the Chinese city was trying to exert its power beyond its borders. Hong Kong authorities announced cash rewards on Friday for information leading to the arrest of 19 overseas activists involved in Hong Kong Parliament - a pro-democracy group established in Canada. The bounties range from about US$25,000 (HK$200,000) to US$125,000, depending on the i ... read more
DEMOCRACY
Israel announces 'tactical pause' in Gaza to allow aid to starving

 Extreme weather misinformation 'putting lives at risk,' study warns

 Contaminated Fukushima soil delivered to Japan PM office

 Western aid cuts cede ground to China in Southeast Asia: study
DEMOCRACY
Urgent need for 'global approach' on AI regulation: UN tech chief

 Amazon shuts down Shanghai AI lab: source

 New copper alloy delivers shape memory performance at extreme cold

 Microsoft halts China-based tech support for Pentagon systems
DEMOCRACY
Greece mulls water-saving moves as heatwave intensifies

 Cook Islands wages war on 'plague' of hungry starfish

 New global study shows freshwater is disappearing at alarming rates

 Pacific climate pioneer still fears for island nation's future
DEMOCRACY
Finland breaks 50-year-old heat record

 The eye-opening science of close encounters with polar bears

 Heat melts Alps snow and glaciers, leaving water shortage

 From Antarctica to Brussels, hunting climate clues in old ice
DEMOCRACY
New Zealand farmers battle pine forests to 'save our sheep'

 French anger over bee-killing pesticide piles pressure on Macron

 Cognac maker Remy Cointreau lifts guidance after China deal

 'Garden of Eden': Albania eyes up growing exotic fruit for Europe
DEMOCRACY
Philippines shuts schools, scraps flights as Typhoon Co-May nears

 Four killed as heavy rain, flooding soaks northern China

 Magnitude 6.6 quake hits off Samoa coast: USGS

 Half of the 266 Pakistan monsoon deaths are children: govt
DEMOCRACY
Sudan's RSF names PM, presidential council in rival govt

 'Human shield': Niger's ousted president held by junta

 Somalia demands release of arms cargo ship seized by Puntland

 Tunisia plastic collectors spread as economic, migration woes deepen
DEMOCRACY
Adopted in US, Greek Cold War kids find long-lost families

 China says US withdrawal from UNESCO not behaviour of 'responsible country'

 Hong Kong leader backs same-sex couples' rights bill

 Finns flock to 'shepherd weeks' to disconnect on holiday
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.