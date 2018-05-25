China's Xi calls on BRICS countries to 'resist all forms of protectionism'



by AFP Staff Writers



Beijing (AFP) Sept 8, 2025



Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the 11-nation BRICS bloc to "resist all forms of protectionism" at a virtual leaders' summit on Monday.

"We must uphold the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core and resist all forms of protectionism," he said in his speech to the group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

"No matter how the international situation changes, we must remain steadfast in promoting the building of an open global economy, sharing opportunities and achieving win-win results through openness," Xi added.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva convened the virtual meeting to discuss "the defence of multilateralism".

Related Links

Global Trade News

