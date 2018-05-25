China's Xi calls on BRICS countries to 'resist all forms of protectionism'

"We must uphold the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core and resist all forms of protectionism," he said in his speech to the group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.
"No matter how the international situation changes, we must remain steadfast in promoting the building of an open global economy, sharing opportunities and achieving win-win results through openness," Xi added.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva convened the virtual meeting to discuss "the defence of multilateralism".
