Earth Science News
TRADE WARS
 China's top diplomat hails 'positive trend' in relations with India
China's top diplomat hails 'positive trend' in relations with India
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Aug 19, 2025

Relations between China and India are on a "positive trend" towards cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Indian counterpart in New Delhi, according to a readout of the meeting published Tuesday.

The world's two most populous nations are intense rivals competing for influence across South Asia, and fought a deadly border clash in 2020.

India is also part of the Quad security alliance with the United States, Australia and Japan, which is seen as a counter to China.

But caught in global trade and geopolitical turbulence triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff war, the countries have moved to mend ties.

During talks on Monday with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's foreign minister, Wang said the two countries should "view each other as partners and opportunities, rather than adversaries or threats".

He pointed to the resumption of "dialogue at all levels" and "maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas" as evidence bilateral ties were on a "positive trend of returning to the main path of cooperation".

Wang is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his three-day visit.

According to Indian media, Modi might visit China this month, which would be his first trip since 2018.

Relations have improved since October, when Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for the first time in five years in Russia.

Chinese and Indian officials have said in recent weeks that the two countries were discussing the resumption of border trade, which has been halted since 2020.

Its resumption would be symbolically significant, and follows discussions to resume direct flights and issue tourist visas.

Indian PM to visit China, security chief says
New Delhi (AFP) Aug 19, 2025 - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China later in August, his security chief said on Tuesday during talks with Beijing's foreign minister in New Delhi.

Modi will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit opening on August 31 in Tianjin, his first visit to China since 2018, Ajit Doval said in public comments at the start of a meeting with Beijing's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"Our prime minister will be visiting for the SCO summit," Doval said, speaking of "new energy" in diplomatic ties.

Wang said China "attaches great importance" to Modi's visit to the SCO summit, according to an official translator.

"History and reality prove once again that a healthy and stable China-India relationship serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both of our countries," Wang added.

The Indian premier said late on Tuesday he was "glad to meet" Wang in New Delhi.

"Since my meeting with President Xi (Jinping) in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities," Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

"I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit," he said.

"Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity."

India also raised concerns with Wang about the construction of a mega-dam on a river that runs through Tibet and India and the effect it could have on downstream states, Delhi's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The need for utmost transparency in this regard was strongly underlined," it said.

Beijing approved the project in December on the river -- known as Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet and Brahmaputra in India -- linking it to China's carbon neutrality targets and economic goals in the Tibet region.

Once built, the dam could dwarf the record-breaking Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River in central China -- and have a potentially serious impact on millions of people downstream in India and Bangladesh.

India and China, the world's two most populous nations, are intense rivals competing for influence across South Asia and fought a deadly border clash in 2020.

India is also part of the Quad security alliance with the United States, Australia and Japan, which is seen as a counter to China.

However, caught in global trade and geopolitical turbulence triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff war, they have moved to mend ties.

Wang said during talks on Monday with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's foreign minister, the two countries should "view each other as partners and opportunities, rather than adversaries or threats".

China's top diplomat hails 'positive trend' in relations with India
Beijing (AFP) Aug 19, 2025 - Relations between China and India are on a "positive trend" towards cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Indian counterpart in New Delhi, according to a readout of the meeting published Tuesday.

The world's two most populous nations are intense rivals competing for influence across South Asia, and fought a deadly border clash in 2020.

India is also part of the Quad security alliance with the United States, Australia and Japan, which is seen as a counter to China.

But caught in global trade and geopolitical turbulence triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff war, the countries have moved to mend ties.

During talks on Monday with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's foreign minister, Wang said the two countries should "view each other as partners and opportunities, rather than adversaries or threats".

He pointed to the resumption of "dialogue at all levels" and "maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas" as evidence bilateral ties were on a "positive trend of returning to the main path of cooperation".

Wang is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his three-day visit.

According to Indian media, Modi might visit China this month, which would be his first trip since 2018.

Relations have improved since October, when Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for the first time in five years in Russia.

Chinese and Indian officials have said in recent weeks that the two countries were discussing the resumption of border trade, which has been halted since 2020.

Its resumption would be symbolically significant, and follows discussions to resume direct flights and issue tourist visas.

Related Links
 Global Trade News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TRADE WARS
In China's factory heartland, warehouses weather Trump tariffs
 Guangzhou (AFP) Aug 12, 2025
 Labourer Shuai Hang went a week without work earlier this year when sky-high US tariffs on Chinese goods overwhelmed the warehouse he works at and slowed the company's US-bound parcels to a trickle. But on Tuesday, after US President Donald Trump announced a truce on those duties would be extended, the depot in southern China's manufacturing hub Guangzhou was alive with noise as workers stuffed trucks with packages of clothes and kitchenware. Many are destined for the doorsteps of US customers o ... read more
TRADE WARS
Swiss Re profit jumps despite Los Angeles fires

 U.N. Security Council condemns Gaza war plans, 'inadequate' aid

 Italy's defence minister says Israel has 'lost humanity' on Gaza

 Portuguese navy boosts patrols after rare migrant landing
TRADE WARS
China's Tencent posts strong Q2 revenue growth as AI race heats up

 Breakthrough smart plastic: Self-healing, shape-shifting, and stronger than steel

 Keeping cool with colours - Vienna museum paints asphalt to fight heat

 Cannabis leaves yield rare flavoalkaloids with pharmaceutical promise
TRADE WARS
England faces 'nationally significant' water shortfall

 Australia hails breakthrough in Vanuatu security talks

 Pacific microstate sells first passports to fund climate action

 Cook Islands and US strike deep-sea minerals agreement
TRADE WARS
Comet debris signs found in Baffin Bay sediments linked to Younger Dryas cooling

 Body of missing man found on melting glacier after 28 years

 Reindeer suffer as Finland swelters in record heatwave

 Greenland subglacial lake eruption reshapes surface ice landscape
TRADE WARS
Canada says 'disappointed' at new China canola duties

 France adopts law upholding ban on controversial insecticide

 China announces temporary anti-dumping duties on Canadian canola

 Nigerian scientists await return of Egusi seeds sent to space
TRADE WARS
Typhoon Podul pummels Taiwan

 Storm makes landfall in China after raking Taiwan as typhoon

 Toll of India Himalayan flood likely to be at least 70

 Japan urges evacuations after rains leave several missing
TRADE WARS
Niger magistrates call strike after junta dissolved unions

 Malnutrition in Sudan's El-Fasher kills 63 in a week: health official

 Sudan's PM in Egypt on first foreign visit

 DR Congo-M23 talks taking longer than expected; ICC unseals Libya war crimes warrant
TRADE WARS
Japan's World Cosplay Summit to escape summer heat in 2027

 4,000-year-old teeth record the earliest traces of people chewing psychoactive betel nuts

 Changes in diet drove physical evolution in early humans

 China says childcare subsidies to 'add new impetus' to economy
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.