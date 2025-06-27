China's top diplomat to visit EU, Germany, France next week

Beijing has sought to improve relations with Europe as a counterweight to superpower rival United States, though frictions remain over trade and China's close ties with Russia despite its war in Ukraine.
China and the European Union will also host a summit next month marking 50 years since Beijing and Brussels established diplomatic ties.
Wang's trip will take him to Brussels, France and Germany and last from next Monday to Sunday, Beijing said.
"The world is undergoing an accelerated evolution of a century-old change, with unilateralism, protectionism and bullying behaviour becoming rampant," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said -- a thinly-veiled swipe against the United States under President Donald Trump.
China's top diplomat will meet with EU counterpart Kaja Kallas at the bloc's headquarters in Brussels for "high-level strategic dialogue", he said.
In Germany he will hold talks with Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on diplomacy and security -- his first visit since Berlin's new conservative-led government took power in May.
China looks forward to "strengthening strategic communication, enhancing pragmatic cooperation, and promoting new developments of the China-Germany comprehensive strategic partnership," Guo said.
Ties between Berlin and Beijing, he added, were "injecting certainty, stability, and positive energy into a turbulent world".
In France, Wang will meet minister for Europe and foreign affairs Jean-Noel Barrot, who visited China in March.
"Foreign Minister Wang Yi will exchange views with the French side on the international situation, China-France ties and China-Europe relations," Guo said.
And in Brussels Wang will also hold talks with Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever and Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, Beijing said.
- Trade spat -
Ties between Europe and China have strained in recent years as the bloc seeks to get tougher on what it says are unfair economic practices by Beijing and the yawning trade imbalance between them.
Last week, the European Union banned Chinese firms from government medical device purchases worth more than five million euros ($5.8 million) in retaliation for limits Beijing places on access to its own market.
The latest salvo in trade tensions between the 27-nation bloc and China covered a wide range of healthcare supplies, from surgical masks to X-ray machines, that represent a market worth 150 billion euros ($176 billion) in the EU.
In response, China accused the EU of "double standards".
Another tricky point has been rare earths.
Beijing has since April required licences to export these strategic materials from China, which accounts for more than 60 percent of rare earth mining production and 92 percent of global refined output, according to the International Energy Agency.
The metals are used in a wide variety of products, including electric car batteries, and there has been criticism from industries about the way China's licences have been issued.
China has proposed establishing a "green channel" to ease the export of rare earths to the European Union, its commerce ministry said this month.
bur-oho/pfc/mtp
Related Links
Global Trade News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel says WHO 'selective silence' deafening after hospital hit in Iranian strike
Israel to expel French nationals on Gaza aid boat by end of week
Trump deploys Marines as tensions rise over Los Angeles protests
700 Marines deployed to LA as Trump, Gov. Newsom clash over response
New Zealand targets leadership in superconducting space tech with new research alliance
Toxic legacies of mining scar South Africa's Soweto and contaminate Thai rivers from Myanmar operations
Trump pocketed over $57 mn from crypto coin sales
Decarbonizing steel is as tough as steel
Cook Islands PM says China deals do not 'compromise' sovereignty
Value oceans, don't plunder them, French Polynesia leader tells AFP
Climate change could double summer rainfall in the Alps: study
New Zealand halts aid to Cook Islands over China deals
Permafrost in Swiss Alps at record warmth
Macron, on Greenland visit, berates Trump for threats against the territory
Greenland ice melted much faster than average in May heatwave: scientists
Greenland ice melted much faster than average in May heatwave
|
Brazil says free of bird flu, will resume poultry exports
Climate change could cut crop yields up to a quarter
Heat tolerant crops achievable but require long timelines and major investment
Turkmenistan names high-yield wheat after its leaders
Hurricane Erick strengthens as it barrels toward Mexico
Dozens of Bali flights cancelled after Indonesia volcano erupts
Hundreds dead and missing as floods devastate Nigeria, India and China
Vietnam death toll from Typhoon Wutip rises to seven
DR Congo, Rwanda to sign peace accord on June 27
Nine killed in Niger jihadist attack: local sources
Nairobi startup's bid to be 'operating system for global South'
E.Guinea leader pardons 37 a year after their arrest
Light travels through entire human head in breakthrough for optical brain imaging
Human brain reveals hidden action cues AI still fails to grasp
Deforestation in S.Leone national park threatens chimps, humans alike
If people stopped having babies, how long would it be before humans were all gone?
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters