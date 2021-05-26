|.
|.
|
Defense Dept. eases COVID-19 travel bans at most installations
by Ed Adamczyk
Washington DC (UPI) May 26, 2021
COVID-19-related travel restrictions were lifted at four U.S. military installations this week, allowing unrestricted travel to 90 percent of all installations.
A Defense Department statement on Tuesday noted that of 230 military installations worldwide, restrictions remain at only 24.
Eight are located in the United States, seven are in Japan and two each are in Italy, Guam and Germany. The Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, detention camp is also on the restricted list.
"Unrestricted travel is allowed for Service members or civilians between installations that have met the criteria of the Secretary of Defense memorandum on the conditions-based approach to personnel movement and travel dated March 15, 2021," Tuesday's statement says.
The Pentagon cited guidance that includes removal of local travel restrictions, availability of essential services, quality control assurance for packing and moving, and favorable health protection conditions as explanations for the new changes.
The order comes as reports of COVID-19 cases in the Department of Defense have recently declined and the availability of vaccinations, in both the military and civilian sectors, has increased.
This week the U.S. Navy announced that sailors who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be obligated to self-isolate prior to deployment.
Those who have not been vaccinated must conduct a 14-day restriction of movement sequester, where they test in and test out prior to deployment, a protocol the Navy instituted last spring.
China rejects claim of illness at Wuhan lab in late 2019
Beijing (AFP) May 24, 2021
China on Monday dismissed as "totally untrue" reports that three researchers in Wuhan went to hospital with an illness shortly before the coronavirus emerged in the city and spread around the globe. Since infecting its first victims in the central Chinese city in late 2019, the pathogen has afflicted almost every country in the world, killing more than 3.4 million people and pummelling national economies. Beijing has always fiercely fought the theory that it could have escaped from one of its la ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.