. Earth Science News .
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Fossil fuel pollution causes one in five deaths globally: study
 By Marlowe HOOD
 Paris (AFP) Feb 9, 2021

Fossil fuel pollution caused more than eight million premature deaths in 2018, accounting for nearly 20 percent of adult mortality worldwide, researchers reported Tuesday.

Half of that grim tally was split across China and India, with another million deaths equally distributed among Bangladesh, Indonesia, Japan and the United States, they reported in the journal Environmental Research.

The toxic cocktail of tiny particles cast off by burning oil, gas and especially coal was responsible for a quarter or more of the mortality in half a dozen nations, all in Asia.

"We often discuss the dangers of fossil fuel combustion in the context of CO2 and climate change and overlook the potential health impacts," co-author Joel Schwartz, a professor of environmental epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said in a statement.

The potential to avoid millions of premature deaths should be a powerful additional incentive for policymakers to drive down greenhouse gas emissions and hasten the global shift from brown to green energy, he said.

Worldwide, air pollution shortens lives by more than two years on average, earlier research has shown.

Worst-hit is Asia, where average lifespan is cut 4.1 years in China, 3.9 years in India, and 3.8 years in Pakistan. In some regions of these countries, life expectancy is reduced by twice as much.

- 'Pieces of the puzzle' -

In Europe, it is shortened by eight months on average.

The new study nearly doubles previous estimates of the number of people killed by fossil fuel pollution.

The World Health Organization says that air pollution -- including indoors -- kills seven million people per year, with 4.2 million of those deaths due to ambient, or outdoor, pollution.

The most recent Global Burden of Disease study -- the most comprehensive catalogue of why people die -- advances roughly the same numbers.

Both of these estimates relied on satellite data and surface observations to determine concentrations of the smallest -- and most deadly -- calibre of pollution, known as PM2.5.

But they cannot determine whether these microparticles come from burning fossil fuels or, say, dust and wildfire smoke, according to co-author Loretta Mickley, an expert in chemistry-climate interactions at Harvard.

"With satellite data, you're seeing only pieces of the puzzle," she said.

To get a more fine-grained picture of where particle pollution comes from and its health impacts, Mickley and colleagues used a 3-D model of atmospheric chemistry, known as GEOS-Chem, that divides Earth's surface into 50-by-60-kilometre (30-by-36-mile) blocks.

- A new risk assessment -

"Rather than rely on averages spread across large regions, we wanted to map where the pollution is and where people live," said lead author Karn Vohra, a graduate student at the University of Birmingham.

The next step was to plug in data on carbon emissions -- from the power sector, industry, shipping, aviation and ground transport -- along with NASA simulations of air circulation.

Once the researchers had PM2.5 concentrations for each box in the global grid, they still needed to determine the consequences for health.

Previous calculations of air pollution impacts -- based on exposure to indoor second-hand smoke -- seriously underestimate the danger, recent studies have found, so the researchers developed a new risk assessment model.

Compared with other causes of premature death, air pollution kills 19 times more people each year than malaria, nine times more than HIV/AIDS, and three times more than alcohol.

Coronary heart disease and stroke account for almost half of those deaths, with lung diseases and other non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure making up most of the rest.


Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


FROTH AND BUBBLE
Toxic mine leaves poisoned legacy in French town
 Wittelsheim, France (AFP) Feb 5, 2021
 Jean-Pierre Hecht, a miner in eastern France, remembers how attractive the idea sounded when he first heard about it: a dying pit could be turned into something useful and environmentally friendly. Back in the 1990s, the local state mining group MDPA approached the community in the town of Wittelsheim in Alsace with an idea for stocking hazardous waste in a nearby potash mine. "The pitch was all about how we were going to store the waste, hoping to see some research institute one day come up wit ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FROTH AND BUBBLE
'Run!': India glacier disaster survivors recount tunnel escape

 S.African women turn to guns to fight assault, murder scourge

 Digital platform helps rescue services during natural disasters

 A Steady DRIP with NASA Satellites
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Electronic Arts buys mobile game maker Glu for $2.1 bn

 Discoveries at the edge of the periodic table: first ever measurements of einsteinium

 Sony forecasts record profit after PlayStation 5 launch

 Photonics research makes smaller, more efficient VR, augmented reality tech possible
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Study: About half of global wastewater is treated

 Hacker tries to dump chemical into Florida city's water

 Open ocean 'surface slicks' serve as nurseries for dozens of fish species

 Sudan warns further filling of Ethiopian Nile dam threatens national security
FROTH AND BUBBLE
India glacier disaster leaves 26 dead, workers hunt for survivors

 200 missing in India after burst glacier causes flash flooding

 Hearings on Greenland mining project open amid threats

 Sea ice kept oxygen from reaching deep ocean during last ice age
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Hive thinking: Beekeeping makes a buzz in Ivory Coast

 Improving photosynthesis: our best bet to create a food secure world

 Pepsi, Beyond Meat cook up snack partnership

 Small farmers 'need more climate aid to ward off famines': UN
FROTH AND BUBBLE
At least 24 dead in Morocco underground factory flood: media

 Batik dye causes blood-red flood in Indonesia; Escaped tiger captured

 Cyclone Eloise death toll rises to 21 : UN

 One dead, five missing as fresh cyclone batters Fiji
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Swedes say have deployed in European elite force in Mali

 Human-elephant conflict in Kenya heightens with increase in crop-raiding

 Cameroon army killed nine civilians in anglophone west: HRW

 Three Chinese kidnapped in Nigeria mine dispute: police
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Some of our gut microbiota predates the human-Neanderthal split

 Our gut-brain connection

 Pace of prehistoric human innovation could be revealed by 'linguistic thermometer'

 Milk-stained teeth reveal early dairy consumption in Africa








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.