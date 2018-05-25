Earth Science News
FROTH AND BUBBLE
 Greek island blocks disputed hotel near renowned 'moon beach'
Greek island blocks disputed hotel near renowned 'moon beach'
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Athens (AFP) Sept 11, 2025

A disputed hotel project near one of Greece's best-known beaches on the tourist island of Milos has been blocked after months of controversy, local authorities said this week.

Judicial authorities in Greece have stepped up scrutiny of new projects after decades of broadly unchecked construction, much of it on popular tourist islands to the detriment of the local environment.

The Milos municipal council in a statement Wednesday said its urban planning department had revoked the hotel's building licence near Sarakiniko, a beach commonly known as "moon beach" for its lunar-like volcanic landscape.

"During the inspection, it was found that not all required approvals and supporting documentation had been submitted," the council said.

"No construction will proceed without full compliance with laws and environmental requirements," it said.

The controversy began in February and prompted officials to re-examine the hotel's building permit -- after construction had begun.

In 2019, residents near the Acropolis in Athens won a legal challenge at Greece's top administrative court against a newly completed ten-story, five-star hotel criticised as too tall for the area.

The culture ministry subsequently ordered the removal of the hotel's top two floors, a process now expected to begin from 2027 onwards.

Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Wildfires producing 'witches' brew' of air pollution: UN
 Geneva (AFP) Sept 5, 2025
 Wildfires are releasing a "witches' brew" of pollutants that can end up wrecking air quality a continent away from the blaze, the UN's weather and climate agency said Friday. The World Meteorological Organization said the quality of the air people breathe was interlinked with climate change, and the two issues needed to be tackled together. Wildfires in the Amazon, Canada and Siberia have brought home how air quality can be impacted on a vast scale, the WMO said in its fifth annual Air Quality a ... read more
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Kids age five to take gun safety class in US state of Tennessee

 UN says Afghan quake could impact 'hundreds of thousands'

 Floods leave women struggling in Pakistan's relief camps

 FEMA employees suspended over letter critical of Trump admin
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Freeport Indonesia suspends Papua mine operation after landslide

 Doom plays in orbit as Intuition-1 satellite proves versatility of Polish tech

 Europe bets on supercomputer to catch up in AI race

 Engineering fantasy into reality
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Ethiopia's mega-dam ranks 15th globally

 Ethiopia's multi-billion-dollar dam promises economic boost

 Ethiopia inaugurates Africa's biggest dam

 New wave: sea power turned into energy at Los Angeles port
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Sweden's Sami fear for future amid rare earth mining plans

 Algal blooms shaped global carbon cycle during Antarctic Cold Reversal

 Glaciers in Tajikistan show signs of irreversible decline as snowfall drops

 Once king of the seas, a giant iceberg is finally breaking up
FROTH AND BUBBLE
USDA backs FAU led FogAg platform to advance precision farming

 Frost, hail, heat sour season for Turkey's lemon growers

 In oil-rich Oman, efforts to preserve frankincense 'white gold'

 'Cocktail' of bacteria, fungi makes the perfect chocolate, study finds
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Searchers retrieve bodies as Afghan quake toll expected to rise

 Mexico tourist zone braces for Hurricane Lorena

 Hope dwindles for survivors days after deadly Afghan quake

 Villages marooned after deadly floods in India's Punjab
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Mali files ICJ complaint accusing Algeria of downing drone; Security tightened in Guinea after opposition protest calls

 Sudan recovers 270 bodies after Darfur landslide: rebel group

 Landslide flattens Sudan village, kills more than 1,000: armed group

 Landslide wipes out Sudan village, killing hundreds
FROTH AND BUBBLE
AI helps UK woman rediscover lost voice after 25 years

 New Ethiopian fossil find reveals unknown Australopithecus species alongside early Homo

 Scrumped fruit shaped ape evolution and human fondness for alcohol

 Cold climate origins of primates challenge long held tropical forest theory
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.