Earth Science News
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
 IAEA calls for repair work on Chernobyl sarcophagus

IAEA calls for repair work on Chernobyl sarcophagus

by AFP Staff Writers
 Vienna (AFP) Dec 7, 2025

The UN nuclear watchdog has said that the protective structure surrounding the exploded reactor at Chernobyl can no longer perform its main function of blocking radiation, after a Russian drone strike earlier this year.

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) began a rare visit to Ukraine on December 1, to assess the status of key electrical substations supplying the country's three nuclear sites that are still operational.

As part of the trip, the team also checked the defunct Chernobyl site's New Safe Confinement (NSC), which was put in place to stop the release of radioactive material after the explosion of one of its reactors in 1986.

The roof of the NSC was severely damaged in a drone strike in February, which also caused a major fire in the outer cladding of the steel structure.

"The mission confirmed that the NSC had lost its primary safety functions, including the confinement capability, but also found that there was no permanent damage to its load-bearing structures or monitoring systems," the IAEA said in a statement on Friday.

IAEA director general Rafael Grossi added: "Limited temporary repairs have been carried out on the roof but timely and comprehensive restoration remains essential to prevent further degradation and ensure long-term nuclear safety."

The NSC was installed in 2016 and officially inaugurated in 2019, replacing an original "sarcophagus" built by the Soviets.

The IAEA said further temporary repairs to re-establish the confinement function would take place in 2026, "paving the way for full restoration once the conflict ends" between Ukraine and Russia.

Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Robots deployed for Fukushima radioactive debris removal
 Tokyo (AFP) Aug 20, 2025
 Japanese technicians at the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant have sent in remote-controlled robots to one of the damaged reactor buildings as part of preparations to remove radioactive debris. Dangerously high radiation levels mean that removing melted fuel and other debris from the plant hit by a huge tsunami in 2011 is seen as the most daunting challenge in the decades-long decommissioning project. Around 880 tonnes of hazardous material remain inside the power station, site of one of the ... read more
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Indonesia bucks pressure to label floods national disaster

 Survivors, families seek answers to deadly Hong Kong ferry disaster

 To counter climate denial, UN scientists must be 'clear' about human role: IPCC chief

 'No food': Indonesians scrounge for supplies after flood disaster
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Meta shares jump on report company slashing VR spending

 Exploring Easter Island Quarry Now Possible with Detailed 3D Model

 Faraday Effect Reveals Magnetic Role of Light in New Study

 In Data Center Alley, AI sows building boom, doubts
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Ozone catalysts mapped for safer water disinfection

 Flood-hit Asia regions saw highest November rains since 2012: AFP analysis

 Hydrogen plasma method cuts most CO2 from deep sea metal extraction

 Reservoirs half as full as last year in drought-hit Tehran
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Where Antarctica's ice melt will have the biggest impact on sea levels

 Sentinel 1D radar satellite returns first images from Antarctic to Europe

 Antarctica's Retreating Ice Reveals Nutrient-Rich Peaks Boosting Ocean Carbon Uptake

 Ancient RNA recovery reveals gene activity in Ice Age mammoths
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Kelp cost modeling tool for Maine seaweed farms reveals major savings options

 Denmark targets farm nitrogen emissions to boost water quality

 EU reaches accord on new generation of genetically modified crops

 Cyclone turns Sri Lanka's tea mountains into death valley
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Landslides turn Sri Lanka village into burial ground; Tea mountains become death valley

 Deadly floods sweep Sri Lanka, Thailand and Indonesia as combined toll tops 300

 Race to get aid to Asia flood survivors as death toll tops 1,300

 Thailand floods kill 13, leaving people stranded and roads submerged
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
G.Bissau junta claims 'ethnic civil war' risk justifies coup

 Amnesty urges war crimes probe into Sudan refugee camp attack

 Ghana e waste workers trapped in toxic survival trade off

 Kenya launches $1.5 bn road project with Chinese firms
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Turkey basilica emerges from lake, illuminating early Church life

 Thailand's last hunter-gatherers seek land rights

 Brazil defines boundaries for 10 new Indigenous territories

 Understanding the nuances of human-like intelligence
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.