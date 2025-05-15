Earth Science News
DEMOCRACY
 India kills 31 alleged Maoist rebels in 'biggest-ever operation' targeting Naxalism
India kills 31 alleged Maoist rebels in 'biggest-ever operation' targeting Naxalism
 by Darryl Coote
 Washington DC (UPI) May 15, 2025

Indian security forces have killed 31 alleged Maoist rebels in what it Modi government officials called "the biggest-ever operation against Naxalism."

The nearly three dozen accused rebels were killed during a 21-day operation in central India's Kurraguttalu Hill region along the Chhattisgarh and Telangana state borders, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah said Wednesday in a statement on X.

"The mountain that was once ruled by red terror is now proudly flying the national flag," Shah said.

Naxalism is a communist insurgency of oppressed peasants that was founded in 1967 against feudal landowners in Naxalbari, West Bengal. India has been fighting the insurgency ever since, and the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to be "Naxal-free" by March 31 of next year.

Shah said the Kurraguttalu Hill had served as a unified headquarters for several major Naxal organizations and was not only a training center "but also a site for Naxal strategy and weapons manufacturing."

Eighteen military personnel were injured by improvised explosive devices during the operation, which took place between April 21 and Sunday, the government said in a release. Thirty-one bodies of uniformed Naxalites were recovered following the 21-day operation, including 16 females, with 28 so far identified, it said, adding that there were 21 "encounters" with Naxalites.

A total of 214 Naxal hideouts and bunkers were destroyed during the operation. Authorities also recovered 450 improvised explosive devices, 818 barrel grenade launcher shells, detonators, explosive materials and more than 26,450 pounds of food.

"Analysis of the information obtained during this historic 21-day-long anti-Naxal operation suggests that several senior Naxal cadres were either killed or seriously injured," the government said.

Modi said in a statement that the operation proves their campaign to "eradicate Naxalism from its roots" was progressing as planned.

"We are fully committed to not only establishing peace in the Naxal-affected areas but also integrating them into the mainstream of development," he said.

Related Links
 Democracy in the 21st century at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
DEMOCRACY
Bolivian army chief charged with terrorism over alleged coup attempt
 La Paz (AFP) May 12, 2025
 Bolivian prosecutors have charged former army chief Juan Jose Zuniga with terrorism over an alleged coup attempt last year that he claimed had been staged to bolster President Luis Arce. Zuniga and others were arrested last June after soldiers and tanks took up positions outside government buildings in what Arce said was an attempt to unseat him. However, Zuniga claimed he had been following Arce's orders and that the president had hoped surviving a coup would boost his flagging popularity among ... read more
DEMOCRACY
Climate change increasing risk of pregnancy problems: study

 China tells US 'stop smearing and shifting blame' on fentanyl crisis

 Five dead, two missing in Colombia landslide

 US climate agency stops tracking costly natural disasters
DEMOCRACY
SMART Launches WISDOM Research Group for Next-Generation 3D-Sensing Technologies

 Atomic-Level Precision and Strong Oxidation Unite in GOALL-Epitaxy for Advanced Material Growth

 China's Tencent posts forecast-beating Q1 revenue on gaming growth

 Accelerating Mathematical Discovery with AI for Tomorrow's Breakthroughs
DEMOCRACY
Abrupt Soil Moisture Loss Drives Global Water Flow into Oceans, Raising Sea Levels

 Liquid Metal Tin Powers Sustainable Water Desalination

 Only a Tiny Fraction of Deep Seafloor Mapped Over Seven Decades

 The West's spring runoff is older than you think
DEMOCRACY
Nepal holds tribute for disappearing glacier

 The Antarctic Subglacial Water Puzzle - Insights into Ice Melt Dynamics

 Glacier in West Antarctica Engages in Rapid Ice Piracy

 Thawing permafrost dots Siberia with rash of mounds
DEMOCRACY
Scientists in Mexico develop tortilla for people with no fridge

 Australian seaweed farm tackles burps to help climate

 Atmospheric Memory Effect Discovered as Key Mechanism in Monsoon Rainfall

 Salt of the earth: Pilot project helping reclaim Sri Lankan farms
DEMOCRACY
Volcano in Philippines spews ash over a mile into the sky

 Latest quake sparks fear around Naples, Italy

 Floods in eastern DR Congo kill more than 100: local officials; Somalia floods kill seven, displace 200 families

 Satellite Data Confirms First Ship-Based Detection of Landslide-Triggered Tsunami
DEMOCRACY
Jihadists kill four Nigerian troops in new base attack: sources

 Kenya seeks Dominican help with Haiti anti-gang mission

 On patrol for jihadists with Mauritania's camel cavalry

 Burkina leader seeks stronger military ties with Russia
DEMOCRACY
Versatile Call Combinations in Chimpanzees May Shed Light on the Evolution of Human Language

 Hormone cycles shape the structure and function of key memory regions in the brain

 Aztec Obsidian Study Uncovers Complex Ancient Trade Networks

 Chimpanzees Use Medicinal Plants for Wound Care and Hygiene in Ugandan Forests
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.