India mega-zoo in spotlight again over animal acquisitions

The facility in western Gujarat state, officially known as the Green Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, is run by the son of Asia's richest man.
It has scooped up tens of thousands of animals in recent years, and was subject to an Indian Supreme Court review that cleared it of any wrongdoing.
But experts from the world's top wildlife watchdog -- the secretariat overseeing the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) -- have warned Vantara may have imported highly endangered species in violation of international rules.
In a report published ahead of CITES talks this month, they found a "large number of imports... appear to be inconsistent" with rules protecting so-called Appendix I species, the world's most threatened animals.
They recommended serious reforms to ensure Vantara does "not inadvertently become a driver of illegal harvest of wild animals".
Vantara and India's environment ministry did not respond to AFP requests for comment.
Experts have repeatedly sounded the alarm on Vantara's massive animal intake. The facility claims to have 150,000 animals, though CITES officials said closer to 47,000 were reported during a September visit.
"This report raises more questions than it answers," said Mark Jones, head of policy at wildlife group Born Free.
"Why the discrepancies in numbers? Why import so many animals from so many species across the world... Who is supplying these animals, and how can we be sure they're not being traded for profit?"
- 'Really, really shocking' -
CITES examined a laundry list of allegations involving endangered animals including the world's most endangered great ape -- the Tapanuli orangutan.
AFP earlier this year reported that Vantara had acquired a Tapanuli orangutan from the United Arab Emirates that originated in Indonesia.
CITES prohibits trade in the world's most endangered species, but there are exceptions, including for "captive-bred" animals.
The Tapanuli orangutan, like many of Vantara's rarest acquisitions, was given this designation.
But multiple experts told AFP there are no captive breeding programmes for the species in Indonesia -- home to all the estimated 800 Tapanuli orangutans left in the world.
Similar cases involving cheetahs from Syria, a gorilla from Haiti, and bonobos from Iraq are among those questioned by CITES.
The report "is evidence of Vantara's problematic acquisitions," said Panut Hadisiswoyo, founder and chairman of the Orangutan Information Centre in Indonesia.
He has been lobbying, so far unsuccessfully, for the return of several orangutans in Vantara, including a smuggled animal intercepted in India and handed to the facility.
The CITES report says Vantara has acquired more than 2,000 Appendix I animals and nearly 9,000 from less endangered species.
"It's really, really shocking, the number is huge," Panut said.
"Vantara is exploiting legal loopholes and undermining Appendix I."
- 'Exemplary action' -
The CITES report acknowledges Vantara's world-class facilities, but urges India to review its import procedures, bolster capacity and more closely scrutinise permits.
Independent wildlife trade expert Daniel Stiles said the report was "a true examination" of Vantara.
"We'll see if anything changes for the better."
CITES has asked India to report back on its progress, and it could face measures, including trade suspension, if it does not fully address the concerns.
The findings are "deeply concerning and damaging to India's conservation credibility", warned K. Yoganand, a longtime conservation expert in India and Southeast Asia.
"Restoring India's global standing, damaged by the irregularities surrounding these imports, will require exemplary action."
Related Links
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Hurricane left millions of tons of debris in Jamaica: UN
Jamaica still 'digging out' from hurricane, but Red Cross hopes toll stays low
US says sending $3 mn post-hurricane aid to foe Cuba; Jamaica deaths at 28
'Nowhere to sleep': Melissa upends life for Jamaicans
Self-driving lab learns to grow materials on its own
Inside Germany's rare earth treasure chest
EU probes China-backed bid for Anglo American nickel mines
US govt to become shareholder in rare earths processing firm
New research identifies greater winter carbon dioxide emissions from Southern Ocean
Tehran to restrict water as Iran battles drought
Chinese ship scouts deep-ocean floor in South Pacific
New research clarifies atomic-scale mechanism behind cloud seeding with silver iodide
URI climate scientist contributes to research illustrating future impacts of Antarctic ice sheet melting
Big leap in quest to get to bottom of climate ice mystery
Explorers seek ancient Antarctica ice in climate change study
Antarctic moisture research will model ice sheet formation in ancient warm periods
|
Texas Tech scientists develop novel acceleration technique for crop creation
Brazil welcomes China lift of ban on poultry imports
Death Valley plant reveals blueprint for building heat-resilient crops
Why an Amazon chef said no to a vegan dinner for Prince William event
Deadly Typhoon Kalmaegi ravages Vietnam, Philippines
Operation Cloudburst: Dutch train for 'water bomb' floods
Vietnam flood death toll hits 40 as Typhoon Kalmaegi looms; Indonesia floods kill 15
Reeling from earthquakes, Afghans fear coming winter
In Sudan, satellite images uncover atrocities in El-Fasher
New satellite images suggest mass killings persist in Sudan's El-Fasher
Responding to Trump, Nigeria says no tolerance for religious persecution
Kenyan prosecution welcomes detention of UK ex-soldier over woman's murder
COP30: Indigenous peoples vital to humanity's future
Descended From Everyone, Related To No One
OpenAI says a million ChatGPT users talk about suicide
Guinea baboons implement social structure when distributing meat
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters