 India seizes endangered primates found in checked bag
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Mumbai, India (AFP) Oct 31, 2025

Indian customs officers have arrested a plane passenger after discovering two endangered gibbons stuffed inside a checked bag, the latest animals seized from smugglers at Mumbai's airport.

One of the tiny apes from Indonesia was dead, while the other, in a video shared by Indian Customs, was seen cradled in the arms of an officer, softly hooting before covering its face with its arm.

Customs said the passenger, who had travelled from Malaysia via Thailand, was given the rare apes by a wildlife trafficking "syndicate" for delivery in India.

Officers acting on "specific intelligence" arrested the passenger in Mumbai on Thursday.

"A subsequent search of their checked baggage, a trolley bag, led to the discovery and seizure of two Silvery Gibbon (Hylobates moloch), one live and one found dead, which were concealed in a basket," the customs department said.

Wildlife trade monitor TRAFFIC, which battles the smuggling of wild animals and plants, warned in June of a "very troubling" trend in trafficking driven by the exotic pet trade.

More than 7,000 animals, dead and alive, have been seized along the Thailand-India air route in the last 3.5 years, it said.

Home in the wild for the small Silvery Gibbon is the rainforests of Java in Indonesia.

They are threatened by the loss of forests, hunting and the pet trade, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Estimates for the primates left range from about 2,500 to 4,000.

The seizure follows several recent smuggling busts at the same airport.

Just a week earlier, customs officials said they had arrested another smuggler carrying snakes, tortoises and a raccoon.

In June, Mumbai customs intercepted two passengers arriving from Thailand with dozens of venomous vipers and more than 100 other creatures, including lizards, sunbirds and tree-climbing possums, also arriving from Thailand.

In February, customs officials at Mumbai airport stopped a smuggler with five Siamang Gibbons, an ape native to the forests of Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Endangered across west Africa, leopards thrive in I.Coast reserve
Comoe National Park, Ivory Coast (AFP) Oct 31, 2025 - Like other big cats, the leopard is endangered across west Africa.

Yet in Ivory Coast's Comoe National Park, the famously spotted feline appears to be doing rather well -- surprisingly, given the reserve's conflict-riven recent history, according to researcher Robin Horion.

Panthera, the conservation organisation Horion works for, led an observation mission to the park in far northeast Ivory Coast in 2024, which found the feline to be in strong health.

- Bleak wider picture -

Q: What is the situation of leopards in west Africa, and of big cats more generally?

Horion: If we consider leopards across the whole of Africa, the situation is not too bad, thanks to south and east Africa.

However, in west Africa, leopards are endangered. This means fewer than 500 mature individuals between Senegal and Nigeria.

As for lions and cheetahs, the situation is hardly any better.

There are only two lion populations left, one of which consists of 200 individuals spread across Benin, Niger and Burkina Faso, who are significantly hit by the jihadist crisis there.

The other population is in Senegal, in the Niokolo-Koba National Park, where unfortunately there are only about 30 lions.

The cheetah is critically endangered, with rather bleak prospects. It is possible that this species could become extinct (in west Africa?) within the next 10 to 20 years.

The situation in west Africa is actually more critical than elsewhere. Demographics, social context, political crises and instability are all weighing down conservation efforts.

- 'Pleasant surprise' -

Q: What is the situation in the Comoe National Park?

Horion: A survey conducted in the 2000s concluded that lions were extinct there. They remain extinct today.

As for leopards, the situation was not promising at the time either, with only rare traces of them found in the middle of the park.

But in 2024, Panthera, in collaboration with the Ivorian Parks and Reserves Office (OIPR), conducted a survey across 400 to 500 square kilometres (155 to 195 square miles).

What we found was a population that is potentially the largest in west Africa, which was a very pleasant surprise. Although this needs to be confirmed by a more extensive study in the entire park.

The park is also home to another extremely interesting feline, the African golden cat, which is the least-studied forest feline in the world.

It is present in the southern part of the park, in the forested area.

The serval and caracal are also there, though they are somewhat less threatened, as well as the spotted hyena.

- Security 'question mark' -

Q: What are the prospects for leopards in Ivory Coast?

Horion: They are relatively positive compared to the rest of west Africa.

In Ivory Coast, two parks are very well-managed by the OIPR: Tai in the west and Comoe.

Both have solid leopard populations according to our research -- two distinct and separate populations, but both in good health.

Discussions are also under way on reintroducing lions into Comoe.

However, there is still a major question mark and latent threat hanging over everything: the security situation in northern Ivory Coast (where jihadist and militia fighters operate).

Things can change very quickly, directly hindering our conservation efforts in general.

