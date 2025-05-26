India's monsoon lashes Mumbai as rains arrive early

Heavy rains cooling temperatures -- welcomed by farmers for their crops but which cause havoc each year in cities by flooding transport infrastructure -- are normally expected in the southwestern state of Maharashtra in early June.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of "extremely heavy rainfall" in Mumbai and the city authorities said a red alert had been issued until Tuesday.
"All citizens are advised to stay indoors and avoid travel unless necessary" the city authorities said in a statement, urging people to "kindly cooperate".
The IMD said in a statement that the rains had advanced to Mumbai on Monday, "16 days earlier than usual", with rains usually expected around June 11, the earliest for nearly a quarter century.
"This marks the earliest monsoon advancement over Mumbai during the period 2001-2025", it said.
Across the wider state of Maharashtra, IMD weather chief in the region Shubhangi Bhute said it was the earliest the rains had arrived for 14 years.
South Asia is getting hotter and in recent years has seen shifting weather patterns, but scientists are unclear on how exactly a warming planet is affecting the highly complex monsoon.
The southwest monsoon is a colossal sea breeze that brings South Asia 70-80 percent of its annual rainfall between June and September every year.
It occurs when summer heat warms the landmass of the subcontinent, causing the air to rise and sucking in cooler Indian Ocean winds which then produce enormous volumes of rain.
The monsoon is vital for agriculture and therefore for the livelihoods of millions of farmers and for food security.
But it brings destruction every year in landslides and floods.
In India, the southwest monsoon normally arrives on the southern tip at Kerala around June 1, and moves north to cover the country by early July. The rains typically reach Maharashtra around June 7.
Related Links
Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Pentagon deploys more U.S. troops to southern border
Syria and Chinese company sign memorandum on investment
At least 19 trapped in southwest China landslides: state media
UK retailer suspends Labubu toy sales amid safety fears
Glasgow Lab to Test Space-Bound 3D-Printed Materials for Safety
Copper supply strains could hinder both global development and green energy goals
Atomic-Level Precision and Strong Oxidation Unite in GOALL-Epitaxy for Advanced Material Growth
Accelerating Mathematical Discovery with AI for Tomorrow's Breakthroughs
Tokyo to waive basic water bills to combat extreme heat
Abrupt Soil Moisture Loss Drives Global Water Flow into Oceans, Raising Sea Levels
Only a Tiny Fraction of Deep Seafloor Mapped Over Seven Decades
Penn engineers develop energy-free material that captures and releases water from air
Biodiversity boom in Antarctic soils driven by microbial cooperation
Ice age species evolved in stages across changing climates
The surprising climate power of penguin poo
Krypton-81 Dating Achieved for Antarctic Ice by USTC Researchers
|
Rare wild cattle herded in Cambodia by helicopter
Atmospheric Memory Effect Discovered as Key Mechanism in Monsoon Rainfall
Kenyan trial challenges law against seed sharing
Reawakening Ancient Crops to Address Modern Climate Challenges
US braces for intense hurricane season as climate agency is gutted
6.1-magnitude quake hits off Greek island of Crete: USGS
Indonesia quake off Sumatra damages more than 100 houses
Pro-Russian groups spread false claims after Spain floods: report
Somalia climate shocks and aid cuts create perfect storm
On patrol for jihadists with Mauritania's camel cavalry
Six dead in ICoast landslide after heavy rain
Nigeria army head vows to counter jihadist attacks
Orangutan Communication Reveals Surprising Complexity Once Thought Uniquely Human
Ancient Hands Reveal Diverse Gripping Abilities in Early Hominins
Hormone cycles shape the structure and function of key memory regions in the brain
Chimpanzees Use Medicinal Plants for Wound Care and Hygiene in Ugandan Forests
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters