Indonesia landfill collapse kills four

The landslide struck at 2:30 pm on Sunday (0730 GMT) at Bantargebang, a landfill just 25 kilometres outside the capital, according to the national search and rescue agency.
"The rescuers are opening access using heavy equipment like backhoes and deploying tracking dogs to search for any indication of victims," the agency said in a statement.
The collapse took place after hours of heavy rain in the area, local media reported.
Jakarta and its satellite cities, collectively known as Jabodetabek, are home to about 42 million people and generate an estimated 14,000 tonnes of waste daily.
Bantargebang, one of the world's largest open landfills, sprawls over more than 110 hectares and holds about 55 million tonnes of trash, according to a local environment agency official.
Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq pointed the finger at local authorities for allowing the accumulation of garbage despite a 2008 ban on open landfills.
"Bantargebang belongs to the Jakarta administration, so they have to take responsibility," Hanif told broadcaster Kompas TV late Sunday while visiting the disaster site.
"This incident must truly serve as a bitter lesson for us so that Jakarta can promptly make improvements."
The Jakarta environmental agency did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comments.
President Prabowo Subianto said last month that most of Indonesia's landfills, which are being gradually phased out, would exceed their capacity by 2028.
The government will invest $3.5 billion in a project to build 34 waste-to-energy sites within two years that would incinerate garbage to produce electricity, he said.
A landfill landslide killed 143 people in West Java in 2005, triggered by a methane gas explosion and heavy rain in the area.
Related Links
Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Residents warned 'crocs everywhere' after north Australia floods
Shelter rankings and shower-timing apps: Israelis, Palestinians adjust to Iranian rockets
Huge pit visible in Shanghai after viral sinkhole video
Mexican navy ships arrive with humanitarian aid for Cuba
KSAT prepares Hyperion in orbit relay test for satellite data
ST Engineering iDirect and G&S SatCom align network and service management on Intuition
Valen array advances multi-mission sensing tech
AI mapping sharpens global view of human development gaps
Warming El Nino may return later this year: UN
Gyroscopic wave device targets broadband ocean power
Hybrid offshore platforms boost ocean power output and stability
Japan city gets $3.6 mn donation in gold to fix water system
In Finland, kids take hovercraft to school over frozen Baltic Sea
Flights map how aerosols shape Antarctic clouds
Antarctic drilling peers into ice sheet's deep past
Russia avoids confrontation in Arctic, Norwegian official says
|
Philippines' 'Cockroach Lord' goes to bat for misunderstood bugs
Trump issues order to support production of glyphosate
Regrowing marginal farmland can curb emissions without cutting food output
Coffee regions hit by extra days of extreme heat: scientists
Flash floods in Nairobi kill 23
Man missing in floods as France hit by record 35 days of rain
Climate change turbocharged Spain's Valencia floods: study
Madagascar cyclone death toll rises to 59
Madagascar's new leader in Moscow for talks with Putin
S.Africa to deploy troops to crime hotspots within 10 days, minister says
Burkina jihadist attacks on army leave at least 10 dead
Nigeria announces arrival of 100 US soldiers
Brain learns faster from rare rewards than from repetition
New tech and AI set to take athlete data business to next level
French duo reach Shanghai, completing year-and-a-half walk
Men's fashion goes low-risk in uncertain world
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters