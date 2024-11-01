Earth Science News
FROTH AND BUBBLE
 Indonesia landfill collapse kills four

Indonesia landfill collapse kills four

by AFP Staff Writers
 Jakarta (AFP) Mar 9, 2026
 A landslide on Indonesia's biggest landfill buried trucks and food stalls, killing four people, rescuers said Monday as they searched for at least five more reported missing.

The landslide struck at 2:30 pm on Sunday (0730 GMT) at Bantargebang, a landfill just 25 kilometres outside the capital, according to the national search and rescue agency.

"The rescuers are opening access using heavy equipment like backhoes and deploying tracking dogs to search for any indication of victims," the agency said in a statement.

The collapse took place after hours of heavy rain in the area, local media reported.

Jakarta and its satellite cities, collectively known as Jabodetabek, are home to about 42 million people and generate an estimated 14,000 tonnes of waste daily.

Bantargebang, one of the world's largest open landfills, sprawls over more than 110 hectares and holds about 55 million tonnes of trash, according to a local environment agency official.

Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq pointed the finger at local authorities for allowing the accumulation of garbage despite a 2008 ban on open landfills.

"Bantargebang belongs to the Jakarta administration, so they have to take responsibility," Hanif told broadcaster Kompas TV late Sunday while visiting the disaster site.

"This incident must truly serve as a bitter lesson for us so that Jakarta can promptly make improvements."

The Jakarta environmental agency did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comments.

President Prabowo Subianto said last month that most of Indonesia's landfills, which are being gradually phased out, would exceed their capacity by 2028.

The government will invest $3.5 billion in a project to build 34 waste-to-energy sites within two years that would incinerate garbage to produce electricity, he said.

A landfill landslide killed 143 people in West Java in 2005, triggered by a methane gas explosion and heavy rain in the area.

Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Global talks on plastic pollution treaty were 'constructive': source
 Tokyo (AFP) Mar 3, 2026
 Talks in Japan aimed at salvaging efforts towards a landmark global treaty on plastic pollution were "constructive", a source involved in the negotiations told AFP Tuesday, with another meeting scheduled for May. Supposedly final talks in South Korea in 2024 towards an agreement failed, and a renewed effort in Geneva last August likewise collapsed in overtime. Delegates from dozens of countries held three days of "informal" discussions in Japan ending Tuesday, which were not expected to result i ... read more
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Residents warned 'crocs everywhere' after north Australia floods

 Shelter rankings and shower-timing apps: Israelis, Palestinians adjust to Iranian rockets

 Huge pit visible in Shanghai after viral sinkhole video

 Mexican navy ships arrive with humanitarian aid for Cuba
FROTH AND BUBBLE
KSAT prepares Hyperion in orbit relay test for satellite data

 ST Engineering iDirect and G&S SatCom align network and service management on Intuition

 Valen array advances multi-mission sensing tech

 AI mapping sharpens global view of human development gaps
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Warming El Nino may return later this year: UN

 Gyroscopic wave device targets broadband ocean power

 Hybrid offshore platforms boost ocean power output and stability

 Japan city gets $3.6 mn donation in gold to fix water system
FROTH AND BUBBLE
In Finland, kids take hovercraft to school over frozen Baltic Sea

 Flights map how aerosols shape Antarctic clouds

 Antarctic drilling peers into ice sheet's deep past

 Russia avoids confrontation in Arctic, Norwegian official says
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Philippines' 'Cockroach Lord' goes to bat for misunderstood bugs

 Trump issues order to support production of glyphosate

 Regrowing marginal farmland can curb emissions without cutting food output

 Coffee regions hit by extra days of extreme heat: scientists
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Flash floods in Nairobi kill 23

 Man missing in floods as France hit by record 35 days of rain

 Climate change turbocharged Spain's Valencia floods: study

 Madagascar cyclone death toll rises to 59
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Madagascar's new leader in Moscow for talks with Putin

 S.Africa to deploy troops to crime hotspots within 10 days, minister says

 Burkina jihadist attacks on army leave at least 10 dead

 Nigeria announces arrival of 100 US soldiers
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Brain learns faster from rare rewards than from repetition

 New tech and AI set to take athlete data business to next level

 French duo reach Shanghai, completing year-and-a-half walk

 Men's fashion goes low-risk in uncertain world
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.