Earth Science News
WEATHER REPORT
 Indonesia landslide death toll rises to 44

Indonesia landslide death toll rises to 44

by AFP Staff Writers
 Bandung, Indonesia (AFP) Jan 30, 2026

The death toll from a landslide in Indonesia rose to 44, authorities said Friday, extending recovery efforts by a week to search for those still missing.

Heavy rain triggered the landslide that barrelled through Pasirlangu village on Saturday, wrecking dozens of houses and displacing hundreds in the area southeast of the capital Jakarta.

Thousands of rescuers have been digging through mud manually and with heavy equipment, helped by the military, police and volunteers.

So far 44 bodies have been recovered and identified, said the head of the national search and rescue agency, Mohammad Syafii.

He said that at least 20 more people were missing, adding that bad weather had hindered the search.

"The area is experiencing light to moderate rain accompanied by a light fog so there is limited visibility," Syafii said.

The nearly week-long search and rescue operation in Java's West Bandung region has been extended until February 6, he added.

The navy said on Monday that 23 troops, who were training in the area ahead of a deployment to Indonesia's border with Papua New Guinea, were among those caught in the landslide.

The disaster seriously damaged more than 50 houses and displaced more than 650 people, according to local authorities.

Provincial governor Dedi Mulyadi blamed the landslide on the sprawling plantations around Pasirlangu, which are mostly used to grow vegetables.

"What used to be forested areas and mountains have all become farmland," he said during a visit to the affected area this week.

The government has pointed to the role forest loss played in flooding and landslides on Sumatra island late last year, which killed around 1,200 people and displaced more than 240,000.

Forests help absorb rainfall and stabilise the ground held by their roots, and their absence makes areas more prone to landslides.

Such disasters are common across the vast Indonesian archipelago during the rainy season, which typically runs from October to March.

Related Links
 Weather News at TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WEATHER REPORT
Deadly storms and landslides strike Portugal, Indonesia, and Italy as risks continue to grow
 Lisbon Jan 28, 2026
 Storm Kristin killed at least four people overnight as it barrelled through central and northern Portugal, authorities said Wednesday. It cut power to more than 850,000 homes as it swept across the country, tearing up trees and causing widespread damage. Many roads, including the main highway linking Lisbon to the country's north, and train lines were blocked by trees and debris. One person died in the Lisbon region after their car was struck by a falling tree. Three more were killed in the ... read more
WEATHER REPORT
Hong Kong ferry disaster ruled 'unlawful killing' after 13 years

 Climate change fuels disasters, but deaths don't add up

 China factory explosion death toll rises to 9

 Poland moves to phase out aid for Ukrainian refugees
WEATHER REPORT
China starts large scale production of T1000 carbon fiber

 Plastics everywhere, and the myth that made it possible

 EU to show Google how to open up to rival AI services; Microsoft shares slide as AI spending surges

 Saudi's Humain secures $1.2 bn to expand AI, digital infrastructure
WEATHER REPORT
South Africa embraces water tastings as Washington reels from sewage leak

 UN report warns world is entering era of global water bankruptcy

 Long-awaited first snowfall brings relief to water-scarce Kabul

 Study links slower renewal of deep North Atlantic waters to climate change
WEATHER REPORT
Solar cycles seen in Antarctic fast ice history

 Danish PM backs NATO 'permanent presence' around Greenland

 What are Russia and China doing in the Arctic?

 In Greenland, locals fed up with deals done over their heads
WEATHER REPORT
'Our children are next' fear Kenyans as drought wipes out livestock

 Warming trend to intensify crop droughts across Europe and beyond

 How the EU and Mercosur agro-powerhouse Brazil differ on pesticides

 Ticking time bomb: Some farmers report as many as 70 tick encounters over a 6-month period
WEATHER REPORT
'I wanted to die': survivors recount Mozambique flood terror

 South Africa's Kruger park suffers 'devastating' damage from floods

 South Africa flood toll rises, large parts of Mozambique submerged

 Tunisia flood death toll rises to five, with four missing
WEATHER REPORT
US military working with Nigeria as part of wider Islamic State pivot

 Nigeria turns illegal loggers, poachers into park rangers

 Sudan army says breaks RSF siege on southern city Dilling

 Sudan hospital welcomes first patients after war forced it shut
WEATHER REPORT
To flexibly organize thought, the brain makes use of space

 China's birth rate falls to lowest on record

 Moroccan fossils trace ancient African branch near origin of Homo sapiens

 Socializing alone: The downside of communication technology
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.