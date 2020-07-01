. Earth Science News .
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Japan begins charging for plastic bags
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) July 1, 2020

Retailers in Japan began charging for plastic bags Wednesday, a move aimed at curbing Japanese consumers' love for packaging and finally bringing the country in line with other major economies.

Shops including the ubiquitous convenience stores can decide how much to charge customers for the bags, with a common price being three yen (around three US cents).

The new rule seemed to be having some effect, with one shopper telling public broadcaster NHK: "I buy things at a convenience store every morning. I knew the charge was starting so I brought my own bag."

Visitors to Japan are often surprised by the amount of packaging involved in even the most basic of transactions -- most convenience stores wrap individual bananas in plastic.

The country produces more plastic packaging waste per capita than any nation apart from the United States, according to the UN, with campaigners criticising Tokyo for moving too slowly on reducing plastic consumption.

With the measure, Japan has vowed to "curb excessive use of plastic and think about how to use it wisely," according to its most recent policy document.

Introducing a nationwide fee "is aimed at prompting people to think twice if a bag is really necessary and helping people to review their lifestyles," the government said.

In 2018, Japan vowed to reduce its annual 9.4 million tonnes of plastic waste by a quarter by 2030.

And meeting in Osaka last year, leaders from the G20 major economies agreed to reduce marine plastic waste.

Japan touts an enviable waste-management system, and the government says more than 80 percent of its plastic waste is recycled.

But much of that "recycling" involves simply incinerating plastic, often to produce energy -- a process that generates carbon dioxide and contributes to climate change.

According to government data, bags account for two percent of the total amount of plastic waste.


Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


FROTH AND BUBBLE
Ancient Maya reservoirs contained toxic pollution
 Cincinnati OH (SPX) Jun 26, 2020
 Reservoirs in the heart of an ancient Maya city were so polluted with mercury and algae that the water likely was undrinkable. Researchers from the University of Cincinnati found toxic levels of pollution in two central reservoirs in Tikal, an ancient Maya city that dates back to the third century B.C. in what is now northern Guatemala. UC's findings suggest droughts in the ninth century likely contributed to the depopulation and eventual abandonment of the city. "The conversion of Tik ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FROTH AND BUBBLE
Hungary enlists army in fight against virus joblessness

 Build a better, greener world economy after pandemic: Stiglitz

 'Hey Siri,' shortcut put to use against police abuse

 Morocco navy 'rescues' 100 seaborne migrants: agency
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Levitating droplets allow scientists to perform 'touchless' chemical reactions

 Precise measurement of liquid iron density under extreme conditions

 Oz tech titans to build world's tallest 'hybrid timber' tower in Sydney

 Northrop Grumman completes PDR for Overhead Persistent Infrared Subsystem
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Ethiopia says on track to fill mega-dam as African Union pushes for deal

 14 missing after Philippines sea collision

 'It's my dam': Ethiopians unite around Nile River mega-project

 UN Security Council to meet Monday on Ethiopia dam
FROTH AND BUBBLE
South Pole warming three times faster than rest of Earth: study

 Antarctic sea ice loss is good news for the continent's penguins

 Seasonal sea ice changes hold clues to controlling CO2 levels, ancient ice shows

 Plastic 'has entered' Antarctic terrestrial food chain
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Antibiotic use on crops isn't being monitored in most countries

 U.S. beekeepers saw unsually high summertime colony losses in 2019

 China dog meat festival goes ahead but virus takes a toll

 China inspects food imports over virus fears
FROTH AND BUBBLE
12 killed as rainstorms batter southern China

 Eruption of Alaska's Okmok volcano linked to period of extreme cold in ancient Rome

 New research reveals how water in the deep Earth triggers earthquakes and tsunamis

 Sahara dust cloud looms over Cuba, Caribbean and Florida
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Senegal capital fights shoreline developers

 Cameroon's President Biya under pressure over human rights

 Renewed clashes in Tunisia's deprived south

 Burkina army says it has destroyed two jihadist 'bases'
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Early peoples in Pacific Northwest were smoking smooth sumac

 In the wild, chimpanzees are more motivated to cooperate than bonobos

 Archaeologists find ancient circle of deep shafts near Stonehenge

 Neandertal genes in the petri dish








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.