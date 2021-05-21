Japan could freeze all Myanmar aid, foreign minister warns



by AFP Staff Writers



Tokyo (AFP) May 21, 2021



Japan, a top aid donor to Myanmar, announced in March it was suspending new assistance in response to the coup, but stopped short of the sanctions imposed by some nations on military and police commanders.

Last week, a Japanese journalist arrested while covering the aftermath of the Myanmar coup was released in a diplomatic gesture and returned to Japan.

Japan has strong economic ties with Myanmar and long-standing relations with its military.

Other Myanmar diplomats including at the United Nations and in Berlin have also faced similar threats or oustings over their protests.

In April, pro-junta diplomats seized the country's embassy in London -- leaving the ambassador locked out after he called for the release of Suu Kyi.

The Myanmar embassy was not reachable for comment on Thursday.

Japan has criticised the coup in Myanmar and called for the restoration of democracy, but it has faced pressure to stake out a stronger position on the crisis.

"The foreign ministry is studying what kind of response is appropriate, giving consideration to Myanmar's current situation," Kato added.

The Myanmar embassy has informed Japan's foreign ministry that diplomatic visas for the pair will no longer be valid, Japanese government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told reporters Thursday.

They did not resign but have had their diplomatic status and passports revoked, and are living in Tokyo with the help of other Myanmar nationals, Kyodo said.

Kyodo said the two diplomats left the embassy compound on March 11, days after posting on Facebook in support of peaceful anti-junta protests.

Myanmar's military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February, triggering a massive uprising that authorities have sought to quell with lethal force.

Citing a leaked document, Kyodo said some 100 Myanmar diplomats around the world have been dismissed after opposing the coup.

Administrator Aung Soe Moe and a junior colleague were fired after they went on strike, the agency said.

Tokyo could freeze all aid to Myanmar, Japan's foreign minister warned in an interview published Friday, as the military junta continues to use lethal force against opponents of its coup.

Japan is a top donor to Myanmar, and has already suspended new aid after the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

But Toshimitsu Motegi, speaking to the Nikkei newspaper, said the freeze could be expanded.

"We don't want to do that at all, but we have to state firmly that it will be difficult to continue under these circumstances," he told the newspaper.

"As a country that supported Myanmar's democratisation in various ways, and as a friend, we must represent the international community and convey that clearly."

Japan announced in March it was halting all new aid to impoverished Myanmar in response to the coup, though it has not imposed the individual sanctions on military and police commanders implemented by some other countries.

Motegi has said Japan is Myanmar's largest provider of economic assistance, and Tokyo has long-standing relations with the country's military.

According to the Nikkei, Japan provided $1.74 billion in development aid to Myanmar in fiscal 2019, more than any other country with disclosed figures. China's aid figures are not public.

More than 800 people have been killed in Myanmar in unrest since the military ousted Suu Kyi in a February 1 coup.

A Japanese journalist arrested covering the aftermath of the coup was released last week and returned to Tokyo.

His release came as Japan said it had offered Myanmar $4 million in emergency aid through the World Food Programme.

Tokyo has called for Suu Kyi's release and the restoration of democracy.

Motegi told the Nikkei that Tokyo was continuing to hold dialogue with the junta.

"We have a greater variety of channels in Myanmar, including with the military, than Europe and the US," he said.

Eco brick library for Myanmar orphans faces coup delays

Yangon (AFP) May 21, 2021 - A humble library for orphans in Yangon, built of recycled plastic waste, stands empty without books or archives. It was supposed to start welcoming young readers earlier this year, but its opening has been indefinitely deferred by Myanmar's bloody coup.

For many, environmental concerns have taken a back seat to the broader fight for democracy.

The library project at Taikkyi, a neighbourhood in the north of Myanmar's biggest city, started in December 2020 as a venture of the NGO Clean Yangon and has drawn on plastic rubbish donations from the local community.

It looks like a dolls' house with its A-frame roof and multi-coloured walls made of "eco-bricks" within metal frames.

Teams of volunteers made the bricks by cutting plastic waste such as old crisp packets -- which can take hundreds of years to break down -- into thin strips and stuffing them tightly into soft drinks bottles.

"It takes at least about one hour to make a one-litre eco-brick. We used 5,000 eco-bricks to make this building," volunteer Zay Yar Tun told AFP.

The library had been expected to open this year, but Myanmar has been in turmoil and its economy paralysed since civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted from power on February 1.

The move ended the country's 10-year experiment with democracy after half a century under military rule.

But the civilian population has been unwilling to give up hard-won freedoms, staging mass protests and labour strikes, which the military has sought to crush with lethal force -- so far more than 800 people have been killed.

As a result of the ongoing unrest, it could be some time before the library is filled with children's books, laments Eric, another volunteer.

"Now everything is changing. We feel like we are losing our freedom and procedures are delayed because of the military dictatorship," he told AFP.

Still, the process of creating the library has been a valuable learning experience for the children at the orphanage.

"Children (here)... will not throw out plastic materials easily. We made this library in front of them, so they could learn (about saving the environment)," Eric said.

"The library can give them knowledge and wisdom for the rest of their lives."

In Myanmar, discarded plastic bags and bottles often litter roadsides and clog drains. According to one conservation group's survey, 119 tonnes of plastic waste enters the country's vital Ayeyarwady River every day, making it one of the most polluted waterways in the world.

Zan Zan Thae Oo, 27, who contributed 150 multi-coloured eco-bricks to the library project, is filled with pride over the finished product.

"I know more now about how to add value to waste materials," she told AFP.

- Waste not, want not -

The eco-brick trend began in Guatemala in 2005 -- as villages there grappled with plastic waste and no official rubbish dumps or waste collection systems.

The concept has since gone global.

Six years ago, Myanmar's Badana Aid Foundation began building classrooms out of eco-bricks, first at a school south of the ancient city of Bagan, followed by another near Inle Lake in 2018.

The charity is now building a third eco-brick school in Yangon's Hlaing Thar Yar township.

It is expected to be finished in July and will have three classrooms to cater for up to 90 pupils.

Unlike the eco-brick library with its exposed bottles, the charity renders the plastic bottles with concrete.

"If you look at it from the outside, the people would not know it was built with plastic bricks," donor and construction manager Win Thu Ya told AFP.

Eco-brick projects have dramatically changed community attitudes about rubbish, he said.

"People come to understand that plastic has a value and can be useful to build something with a (long-lasting legacy.)"



