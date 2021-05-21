|.
|.
|
Japan could freeze all Myanmar aid, foreign minister warns
by AFP Staff Writers
Tokyo (AFP) May 21, 2021
Tokyo could freeze all aid to Myanmar, Japan's foreign minister warned in an interview published Friday, as the military junta continues to use lethal force against opponents of its coup.
Japan is a top donor to Myanmar, and has already suspended new aid after the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
But Toshimitsu Motegi, speaking to the Nikkei newspaper, said the freeze could be expanded.
"We don't want to do that at all, but we have to state firmly that it will be difficult to continue under these circumstances," he told the newspaper.
"As a country that supported Myanmar's democratisation in various ways, and as a friend, we must represent the international community and convey that clearly."
Japan announced in March it was halting all new aid to impoverished Myanmar in response to the coup, though it has not imposed the individual sanctions on military and police commanders implemented by some other countries.
Motegi has said Japan is Myanmar's largest provider of economic assistance, and Tokyo has long-standing relations with the country's military.
According to the Nikkei, Japan provided $1.74 billion in development aid to Myanmar in fiscal 2019, more than any other country with disclosed figures. China's aid figures are not public.
More than 800 people have been killed in Myanmar in unrest since the military ousted Suu Kyi in a February 1 coup.
A Japanese journalist arrested covering the aftermath of the coup was released last week and returned to Tokyo.
His release came as Japan said it had offered Myanmar $4 million in emergency aid through the World Food Programme.
Tokyo has called for Suu Kyi's release and the restoration of democracy.
Motegi told the Nikkei that Tokyo was continuing to hold dialogue with the junta.
"We have a greater variety of channels in Myanmar, including with the military, than Europe and the US," he said.
Eco brick library for Myanmar orphans faces coup delays
For many, environmental concerns have taken a back seat to the broader fight for democracy.
The library project at Taikkyi, a neighbourhood in the north of Myanmar's biggest city, started in December 2020 as a venture of the NGO Clean Yangon and has drawn on plastic rubbish donations from the local community.
It looks like a dolls' house with its A-frame roof and multi-coloured walls made of "eco-bricks" within metal frames.
Teams of volunteers made the bricks by cutting plastic waste such as old crisp packets -- which can take hundreds of years to break down -- into thin strips and stuffing them tightly into soft drinks bottles.
"It takes at least about one hour to make a one-litre eco-brick. We used 5,000 eco-bricks to make this building," volunteer Zay Yar Tun told AFP.
The library had been expected to open this year, but Myanmar has been in turmoil and its economy paralysed since civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted from power on February 1.
The move ended the country's 10-year experiment with democracy after half a century under military rule.
But the civilian population has been unwilling to give up hard-won freedoms, staging mass protests and labour strikes, which the military has sought to crush with lethal force -- so far more than 800 people have been killed.
As a result of the ongoing unrest, it could be some time before the library is filled with children's books, laments Eric, another volunteer.
"Now everything is changing. We feel like we are losing our freedom and procedures are delayed because of the military dictatorship," he told AFP.
Still, the process of creating the library has been a valuable learning experience for the children at the orphanage.
"Children (here)... will not throw out plastic materials easily. We made this library in front of them, so they could learn (about saving the environment)," Eric said.
"The library can give them knowledge and wisdom for the rest of their lives."
In Myanmar, discarded plastic bags and bottles often litter roadsides and clog drains. According to one conservation group's survey, 119 tonnes of plastic waste enters the country's vital Ayeyarwady River every day, making it one of the most polluted waterways in the world.
Zan Zan Thae Oo, 27, who contributed 150 multi-coloured eco-bricks to the library project, is filled with pride over the finished product.
"I know more now about how to add value to waste materials," she told AFP.
- Waste not, want not -
The eco-brick trend began in Guatemala in 2005 -- as villages there grappled with plastic waste and no official rubbish dumps or waste collection systems.
The concept has since gone global.
Six years ago, Myanmar's Badana Aid Foundation began building classrooms out of eco-bricks, first at a school south of the ancient city of Bagan, followed by another near Inle Lake in 2018.
The charity is now building a third eco-brick school in Yangon's Hlaing Thar Yar township.
It is expected to be finished in July and will have three classrooms to cater for up to 90 pupils.
Unlike the eco-brick library with its exposed bottles, the charity renders the plastic bottles with concrete.
"If you look at it from the outside, the people would not know it was built with plastic bricks," donor and construction manager Win Thu Ya told AFP.
Eco-brick projects have dramatically changed community attitudes about rubbish, he said.
"People come to understand that plastic has a value and can be useful to build something with a (long-lasting legacy.)"
Myanmar town pleads for help as thousands flee fighting
Yangon (AFP) May 19, 2021
Desperate residents of a Myanmar town hit by clashes between the military and an anti-junta defence force pleaded for help Wednesday as the UN warned the fighting may have forced thousands to flee. Government forces used artillery to flush out rebels from the western town of Mindat after fighting broke out on May 12, a spokesman for a local insurgent group said, and later cut off its water supply. One resident who did not want to be named told AFP that most of those who had been trapped in the t ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.