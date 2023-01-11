. Earth Science News .
EPIDEMICS
Japan protests China's visa halt
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Jan 11, 2023

Tokyo on Wednesday criticised China's move to stop issuing visas to Japanese citizens, saying it had protested the measure and demanded that Beijing reverse the decision.

China on Tuesday said it would suspend the issuing of visas for Japanese and South Korean citizens in response to measures imposed by Tokyo and Seoul on arrivals from the mainland, where Covid cases are surging.

China's apparently retaliatory move was "extremely regrettable", Japan's top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.

He pointed out that Japan's measures, which require arrivals from mainland China and Macau to test before travel and on landing, do not prevent Chinese travellers from entering the country.

"We protested to China through diplomatic channels and demanded the removal of the measure," he said.

Matsuno declined to detail how China responded to Japan's protest or whether there would be further discussions with Beijing on the issue.

"Japan will take appropriate steps while monitoring the infection situation in China and the status of China's information disclosure," Matsuno said.


Related Links
 Epidemics on Earth - Bird Flu, HIV/AIDS, Ebola

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


EPIDEMICS
Pentagon rescinds Covid-19 vaccine mandate
 Washington (AFP) Jan 10, 2023
 US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday rescinded the Pentagon's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, a move required by Congress over his objections as part of the 2023 defense spending bill. Austin wrote in a memo scrapping the mandate - under which the Pentagon says more than 8,000 military personnel were discharged for refusing to comply - that he is "deeply proud" of the Defense Department's efforts to combat Covid-19. "We have improved the health of our service members and the readiness of ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EPIDEMICS
NOAA: U.S. weathered 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022

 Brazil patrols government buildings retaken from rioting Bolsonaro supporters

 Over $9 bn raised for Pakistan flood recovery

 Pakistan flood recovery needs 'massive' investment: UN
EPIDEMICS
Riddle solved: Why was Roman concrete so durable?

 Retired NASA satellite expected to fall to Earth on Sunday

 Stop and smell the metaverse roses: Virtual world on display at CES

 From bees to bullets, CES tech show gives gamers the feels
EPIDEMICS
Moving water and earth

 Trapped sediment in dams 'endangers' water supplies: UN

 Petition against shark-fin trading passes 1 mn names

 Scientists sound alarm as ocean temperatures hit new record
EPIDEMICS
Sentinel-1 and AI uncover glacier crevasses

 Vegetation has a substantial impact on the movement of energy in the Arctic

 Half of world's glaciers expected to vanish by 2100: study

 Half of world's glaciers will vanish by year 2100 due to global warming
EPIDEMICS
Rice breeding breakthrough to feed billions

 Tech at CES shows how farmers can save time, money and the environment

 Judges drop probe into French Antilles pesticide scandal

 Reducing nitrogen use key to human and planetary health: study
EPIDEMICS
Strong 7.6-magnitude quake hits off Indonesia: USGS

 Forecasting earthquakes that get off schedule

 Cyclone churns off California bringing yet more storm misery

 7.0-magnitude quake strikes Pacific nation of Vanuatu
EPIDEMICS
46 Ivorian soldiers return home after Mali pardon

 After peace deal, Orthodox Ethiopians keep a Christmas of hope

 China FM urges greater African voice in global governance

 Gunmen kill 12 Nigeria security personnel in ambush
EPIDEMICS
Bonobos, unlike humans, are more interested in the emotions of strangers than individuals they know

 The brain's ability to perceive space expands like the universe

 Bearskin dance reconnects Romania youth with tradition

 Researchers uncover 168 new Nazca geoglyphs








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.