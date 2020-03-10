. Earth Science News .
EPIDEMICS
Japan readies 'state of emergency' coronavirus measures
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) March 10, 2020

Japan's government Tuesday approved draft "state of emergency" measures that would allow authorities to keep people inside and commandeer buildings for hospitals, as Tokyo steps up its fight against coronavirus five months before the Olympics.

If approved by parliament, the draft bill would give Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the power to declare a state of emergency and impose drastic measures but Tokyo stressed that the situation had not yet reached that point.

"Currently we are not in a situation where we need to declare a state of emergency," top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Tuesday.

The virus has infected more than 500 people across Japan and been linked to nine deaths. Its spread has cast doubt over whether the Olympics can open as scheduled on July 24, although authorities insist planning is continuing as normal.

Unlike neighbouring South Korea, Japan has not undertaken widespread testing and the Abe government came under heavy fire for its handling of the Diamond Princess cruise ship that docked near Tokyo with nearly 700 people eventually becoming infected onboard.

Tokyo has said the coming few weeks will be crucial in slowing the spread of the coronavirus and Abe has urged schools to close for several weeks, in an announcement that caught the whole country off-guard.

The bill approved by the cabinet on Tuesday is a revision of a 2012 law aimed to slow the spread of new strains of flu and is expected to sail through parliament this week with opposition support.

Under the new law, once the prime minister declares a state of emergency in a specific part of the country, local governments can require residents to stay indoors, close schools and limit the use of facilities in which large numbers of people gather.

Land and buildings could be requisitioned as makeshift hospitals.

Abe has said that even though Japan is not yet seeing an epidemic over a wide area, "it is important to always prepare for the worst case".

With the new legislation, the government can take similar steps against the new coronavirus for up to two years.

Separately, Abe has pledged an emergency financial package to tackle the outbreak.


Related Links
 Epidemics on Earth - Bird Flu, HIV/AIDS, Ebola

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


EPIDEMICS
290 million students out of school as global virus battle intensifies
 Rome (AFP) March 5, 2020
 Almost 300 million students worldwide faced weeks at home with Italy the latest country to shut schools over the deadly new coronavirus, as the IMF urged an all-out global offensive against the epidemic. More than 95,000 people have been infected and over 3,200 have died worldwide from the virus, which by Thursday had reached some 80 countries and territories. In California, Governor Gavin Newsom declared an emergency following the state's first coronavirus fatality - raising the US death toll ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EPIDEMICS
Coronavirus: UN asks 9 countries to delay peacekeeper rotations

 Wuhan residents decry 'fake' work as Chinese official tours city

 China seeks to recast itself from virus pariah to helping hand

 Hong Kong starts standing down riot police after budget hike
EPIDEMICS
Magnetic whirls in future data storage devices

 Lego's colourful plastic bricks to go green

 Cloud data speeds set to soar with aid of laser mini-magnets

 Satellite design applied to superyacht
EPIDEMICS
Waves and tides have bigger impact on marine life than human activity

 Lockheed Martin receives $12.3 million to develop underwater drone

 Coral reefs in Turks and Caicos Islands resist global bleaching event

 A dam right across the North Sea
EPIDEMICS
Antarctic ice walls protect the climate

 Picturing permafrost in the Arctic

 Earth's glacial cycles enhanced by Antarctic sea-ice

 Huge stores of Arctic sea ice likely contributed to past climate cooling
EPIDEMICS
Cover crops can benefit hot, dry soils

 Satellites, field cameras, and farmers team up

 Farming encouraged cooperation and violence among early humans

 Kenya bans controversial donkey slaughter trade
EPIDEMICS
Chaotic climate, chaotic cities fuel Brazil flood toll

 Researchers develop new explanation for destructive earthquake vibrations

 21 dead as torrential rain hits Brazil

 Erupting Indonesian volcano spews massive ash cloud
EPIDEMICS
Burkina Faso blast kills four soldiers in north

 Malawi troops protect demonstrators in rare African exception

 At least 20 killed in DR Congo militia violence

 Gunmen kill 10 officers in northern Burkina Faso
EPIDEMICS
Long-overlooked arch is key to fuction, evolution of human foot

 Analysis reveals prehistoric migration from Africa, Asia, Europe to Mediterranean

 Earliest evidence of hominin interbreeding revealed by DNA analysis

 New Neanderthal skeleton unearthed from 'flower burial' site








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.