. Earth Science News .
TRADE WARS
Japan to require Covid test on arrival for China travellers
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Dec 27, 2022

Japan will require Covid-19 tests on arrival for travellers from mainland China from Friday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, after Beijing announced it will end inbound quarantine requirements.

Tokyo has eased its restrictions on tourists in recent months and the move means travellers from China will be the only visitors required to take Covid-19 tests on arrival, other than those who are displaying symptoms.

Kishida said on Tuesday the decision was taken because "there is information that infection is spreading rapidly" in China.

"It is difficult to ascertain the precise situation due to major discrepancies between central and local authorities and between the government and private sector," he told reporters.

"This is causing growing concern in Japan."

The move comes after Beijing announced that inbound travellers will no longer be required to quarantine on arrival from January 8 after three years of strict pandemic control.

China abruptly lifted many of its harsh Covid restrictions after nationwide protests and is seeing an unprecedented surge in infections.

Travellers from mainland China, or who have been there within seven days, will be required to test on arrival in Japan from Friday, Kishida said.

Those who test positive will be quarantined for seven days at designated facilities.

Tokyo will also cap flights coming from mainland China, Kishida said.

Japan only fully reopened to tourists in October after two-and-a-half years of Covid restrictions that kept out almost all foreign travellers.

In November, 934,500 people visited Japan from overseas, around 40 percent of the figures in the same month in pre-pandemic 2019.

In 2019, travellers from mainland China made up 30 percent of inbound tourists visiting Japan.


Related Links
 Global Trade News

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


TRADE WARS
Hong Kong eyes reopening border with China by mid-January: leader
 Hong Kong (AFP) Dec 24, 2022
 Hong Kong is aiming to reopen its border with China by mid-January, city leader John Lee announced on Saturday after returning from meetings in Beijing. The border has been effectively shut for nearly three years while China enforced a zero-Covid strategy of snap lockdowns, travel restrictions and mass testing that battered the world's second-largest economy. After abruptly reversing on its pandemic policies last month, Beijing has been grappling with a surge in coronavirus infections across th ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TRADE WARS
Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

 China Covid pivot sparks jitters worldwide

 In some US zip codes, young men face more risk of firearm death than those deployed in recent wars

 Eighteen trapped in Xinjiang gold mine collapse
TRADE WARS
Ditching concrete for earth to build a cleaner future

 Making the unimaginable possible in materials discovery

 Waste not want not: Santiago's poorest district plants recycling seed

 Elucidating the mechanism of high proton conduction to develop clean energy materials
TRADE WARS
'It just dies': Yellow-band disease ravages Thailand's coral reefs

 Carbon, soot and particles from combustion end up in deep-sea trenches

 'Progress destroying nature': Brazil dam fuels fears for river

 New theory on timing for human settlement of some parts of tropical Pacific
TRADE WARS
Bering Land Bridge formed surprisingly late during last ice age, study finds

 Canadian polar bears disappearing fast: study

 More than half of Antarctica's plant and animals could disappear due to climate change

 Lakes on roof of world freeze later and melt earlier under changing climate
TRADE WARS
N. Zealand's amended cow burp tax plans still stink, say farmers

 France bets on tech and transparency to beat Chinese caviar

 Experts urge caution over biotech that can wipe out insect pests

 PETA takes UK military to court for rejecting fake fur hats
TRADE WARS
Philippines floods force tens of thousands to flee homes

 Five dead, more than 70,000 evacuated in Malaysia floods

 Two dead after powerful quake hits California

 Indonesia quake death toll jumps to 602 after new count
TRADE WARS
Gambia probes coup bid as soldiers arrested; DRC military court upholds death sentences

 Ivory Coast team in Mali for talks on detained soldiers

 Two rangers killed in attack in famed DR Congo reserve

 Togo president sacks army minister and army chief
TRADE WARS
Researchers uncover 168 new Nazca geoglyphs

 Iraqi conservators strive to preserve ancient manuscripts

 Humans and nature: The distance is growing

 Archaeologist claims human relative used controlled fire for light, cooking








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.