Earth Science News
TRADE WARS
 Japan wants 'constructive, stable' ties with China: PM
Japan wants 'constructive, stable' ties with China: PM
 By Sara HUSSEIN
 Tokyo (AFP) April 20, 2023

Japan wants "constructive and stable" ties with China and calls on Beijing to behave "responsibly", the country's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in an interview Thursday.

Ties between the countries have soured in recent years, with Japan last December calling China the nation's "greatest strategic challenge ever", as it announced a major security overhaul including more defence spending.

"We're facing the most challenging, complex security environment since the war and what must be prioritised, I believe, is proactive diplomacy with China," Kishida said in an interview with foreign media including AFP.

Japan wants a "constructive and stable relationship" with Beijing, "which requires efforts on both sides", he added.

"We will continue to call on China to act responsibly."

Japan is this year's G7 host, and this week the group's foreign ministers offered a united front on concerns about China, warning it on everything from maritime claims to Taiwan.

The ministers put Beijing on notice over its "militarisation activities" in the South China Sea and accused it of an "accelerating expansion" of its nuclear arsenal.

The statement prompted furious reaction from Beijing, which accused the group of having "maliciously slandered and smeared" China.

The foreign ministry said it had "lodged solemn representations with Japan" over the statement, which it called "full of arrogance, prejudice and sinister intent".

Tensions in the region have been stirred by a series of events including Chinese military drills launched after Taiwan's president met a senior US politician.

China considers Taiwan its territory and has vowed to bring the island under its control one day. It also claims the entire Taiwan Strait as its territorial waters.

- 'Act responsibly' -

Kishida said maintaining "peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait" was important not only for Japan but for "the stability of the international community", though he declined to be drawn on how Japan might respond to an invasion.

"We hope that issues about Taiwan will be solved peacefully through dialogue," he added.

Kishida met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a summit last year, and the country's foreign minister visited Beijing this month, the first such trip since December 2019.

But he arrived shortly after Tokyo announced it was joining Washington in unveiling export controls on semiconductor equipment -- seen as targeting Beijing -- and with a Japanese businessman being held by Chinese authorities on allegations of spying.

Kishida called on China to "ensure transparency in the judicial process" and return detained Japanese nationals.

And he said China needed to do more to ensure a "transparent, predictable and fair business environment".

"In addition to guaranteeing the safety of the Japanese citizens, the legitimate business activities of Japanese companies should also be ensured," he added.

China and Japan are the world's second and third largest economies respectively, and Beijing is Tokyo's largest trading partner.

But the arrest of a man working for a Japanese pharmaceutical company, reportedly with years of experience in China, has chilled the business community.

Kishida also warned that the "stability" of US-China relations is "extremely important for the international community".

Japan, he added, would call on China "to fulfil its responsibility as a major power in the international community".

Related Links
 Global Trade News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TRADE WARS
Russia visit shows 'determination' to strengthen ties: Chinese minister
 Moscow (AFP) April 18, 2023
 China's defence minister Li Shangfu said Tuesday his trip to Moscow was aimed at demonstrating Beijing's "determination" to strengthen strategic ties with Russia. The visit comes after President Vladimir Putin received Chinese leader Xi Jinping last month in Moscow for a summit showing the nations' united front against the West. During a meeting with Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, Li said he wanted to demonstrate Beijing's "firm determination to strengthen the strategic cooperation between t ... read more
TRADE WARS
Top Mexican court limits army's public security role

 Advanced Capabilities for Emergency Response Operations (ACERO)

 China official visits Nicaragua to launch housing initiative

 Nicaragua breaks ground on housing construction with aid from China
TRADE WARS
Paving the way for truly intelligent materials

 Researchers develop carbon-negative concrete

 Lockheed Martin's first LM 400 multi-mission space vehicle completes testing milestone

 Lockheed Martin cubesats validate essential maneuvers for on-orbit servicing
TRADE WARS
Even as temperatures rise, this hydrogel material keeps absorbing moisture

 El Nino and +IOD expected to severely impact global weather in coming months

 UN high seas treaty expected to be adopted in June

 Scientists estimate sea kelp generates $500 bn a year
TRADE WARS
Revealing invisible Himalaya glacier loss

 Snowball Earth might have been a slushball

 Ice sheets can collapse faster than previously thought possible

 The ice in Antarctica has melted before
TRADE WARS
Introducing World Cereal

 Space seeds take root in Inner Mongolia

 Spain vows to block farming near threatened wetlands

 'Really hard' -- the life of an Amazon Brazil nut harvester
TRADE WARS
Tongan volcanic explosion in 2022 was largest natural explosion in a century

 Cyclone hits Australia bringing 'record-breaking' wind speeds

 'Flash drought' frequency increasing due to climate change: study

 Earthquake strikes off Canada's west coast
TRADE WARS
C.Africa accuses rebels of killing nine Chinese miners

 At least 56 civilians killed as Sudan battles rage for second day in capital

 Climate focus shouldn't 'dilute' Africa development needs: World Bank official

 Ethiopia says dismantling of "special forces" complete
TRADE WARS
A new peptide may hold potential as an Alzheimer's treatment

 New evidence pushes open habitats in Africa back by 10 million years

 Composition of joint lubricant potential culprit behind osteoarthritis

 What the Jetsons got right and wrong about the future of work
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.