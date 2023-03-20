Earth Science News
TRADE WARS
 Japanese PM in India with an eye on trade, China
Japanese PM in India with an eye on trade, China
 by AFP Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) March 20, 2023

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in India on Monday for talks expected to focus on deepening trade and technology ties as well as shared concern about China.

India and Japan along with the United States and Australia make up the Quad alliance, which positions itself as a bulwark against China's growing assertiveness in Asia under President Xi Jinping.

Ties between India and China have been frosty since 2020 when 20 Indian troops and at least four Chinese soldiers were killed on their disputed Himalayan frontier.

Kishida's visit comes less than a fortnight after Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese was also hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks that touched on China and boosting trade ties.

Albanese, who is also forging closer ties with the United States and Britain under the separate so-called AUKUS alliance, is due to host all Quad leaders in May.

The Quad members deny hostile intentions and stress that they are not a military alliance but China has described it as an attempt to encircle it.

Modi and Kishida were expected to announce initiatives on clean energy, digital trade and infrastructure as part of the wider Indo-Pacific Economic Framework launched last year.

As the incumbent G7 president, Kishida was also expected to invite Modi to a summit of the grouping in May, media reports said.

India currently holds the rotating presidency of the Group of 20.

Related Links
 Global Trade News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TRADE WARS
'No other option': Russia's unequal economic marriage with China
 Moscow (AFP) March 19, 2023
 Russia has found itself in an unequal relationship with China since intensifying its pivot toward Beijing after the assault on Ukraine. Since Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow, bilateral trade between the two neighbours has reached a record $190 billion and the proportion of Russian foreign trade carried out in yuan has gone from 0.5 percent to 16 percent. "It's absolutely critical for Russia to be close to China, because Russia doesn't have many trade friends," Elina Ribakova, deput ... read more
TRADE WARS
UN's global disaster alert systems goal faces uphill climb

 Donors vow 7 bn euros for Turkey, Syria quake aid

 Natural disasters, inflation upped insurers' costs in 2022: Swiss Re

 UN 'survival guide' report an urgent warning on climate
TRADE WARS
Breaking the One Part-One Material Paradigm

 Metaspectral Selected to join leading Australian Space Program

 NRO awards contracts to BlackSky and Planet Labs for hyperspectral capabilities

 Exploring the nanoworld of biogenic gems
TRADE WARS
Australia, China hold 'professional' defence talks

 UT Austin leads review of world water resources

 Disaster-hit Vanuatu hopes for 'historic' UN climate change resolution

 British scientists appeal for return of head of rare shark washed up on beach
TRADE WARS
3D radar scan provides clues about threats to iconic Alaskan glacier

 Entire populations of Antarctic seabirds fail to breed due to extreme snowstorms

 Decaying biomass in Arctic rivers fuels more carbon export than previously thought

 Elegantly modeling earth's abrupt glacial transitions
TRADE WARS
Moo-ving rescue: California firefighters pluck cows from mud

 How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet

 Food prices quadruple in cyclone-hit Malawi: WFP

 China lifts temporary ban on Brazilian beef ahead of Lula visit
TRADE WARS
'Uncharted territory': South Sudan's four years of flooding

 Cyclone Freddy leaves half a million displaced in Malawi: UN

 Ecuador, Peru quake victim death toll rises to 15

 Cyclone Freddy affects 500,000 people in Malawi: UN
TRADE WARS
Ethiopia parliament removes rebel Tigray party from terror list

 Angola parliament okays 500 troops for DR Congo

 Army convoy brings food to blockaded Burkina city

 C.Africa opens probe after 9 Chinese miners killed
TRADE WARS
Vast cemetery in Iraq echoes 14 centuries of life and death

 In Old Cairo, residents reconnect with their heritage

 Back to the time of the first Homo Sapiens with a futuristic clock, the new Radiocarbon 3.0

 Iraq dig uncovers 5,000 year old pub restaurant
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.