|.
|.
|
Landmark protest in Mauritius over giant oil spill
by Staff Writers
Port Louis, Mauritius (AFP) Aug 29, 2020
Tens of thousands of Mauritians protested Saturday in the capital Saint-Louis over the government's handling of a giant oil spill off its pristine Indian Ocean coast.
The Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio crashed into a reef off southeastern Mauritius last month spewing more than 1,000 tonnes of oil into waters that are home to mangrove forests and endangered species.
After the boat split in two, the larger piece was towed out to sea and sunk, but the smaller section remains stranded on the reef.
The call for the march came from an ordinary citizen, Jean Bruneau Laurette, who has become a hero among many for daring to oppose Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.
Laurette, a maritime security expert, says the government has been hiding the truth about the circumstances of the oil spill. He has filed a case against the environment ministry.
Up to 75,000 protesters thronged the square in front of the cathedral in downtown Port-Louis, an AFP reporter said, in the biggest demonstration in 40 years.
Many of them were dressed in black -- the colour of mourning. Public anger has boiled over in Mauritius after at least 34 melon-headed whales were found dead or seriously ill near the site of the spill.
Fisheries minister Sudheer Maudhoo had said there was "no trace of hydrocarbons on them or in their respiratory system".
"This rally is an occasion to send a message to tell Pravind Jugnauth he has messed up," marcher Jocelyne Leung, 35, told AFP.
"This is the first time that a citizens' demonstration has gathered such a big crowd," said Ajay Gunness, the number two of the opposition MMM party.
Many protesters carried the national flag, sang the national anthem, and called for Jugnauth to step down.
Authorities and experts from Japan and Britain are still investigating the true extent of the ecological damage to an island whose economy depends heavily on tourism.
This archipelago is a tourist haven and many of it's 1.3 population derive their livelihood from tourism or fishing.
Veteran politician Jugnauth, whose current stint in power began in 2017, has denied making any mistakes in handling the spill.
Criminal recycling scams 'profit from plastic waste surge'
London (AFP) Aug 27, 2020
Criminal networks are profiting from an "overwhelming" surge in plastic waste being shipped from rich countries to Asia and stoking pollution by burning and dumping waste that was supposed to be recycled, a report by Interpol said Thursday. Plastic consumption has exploded in the last decade, with some 360 million metric tons of waste generated just in 2018, mainly by wealthier nations, Interpol said. At least 8 million tons of plastic are thought to end up in oceans every year. Some coun ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.